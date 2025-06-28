Indian Post GDS 5th Merit list 2025: Check Direct Link To Download State Wise pdf

Indian Post GDS 5th Merit list 2025: For a total of 21,413 positions, the Postal Department of the Government of India (India Post) invited candidates who had completed class 10 to apply online for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2025. Indian Post GDS 5th Merit list 2025 based solely on 10th grade was used to select the thousands of applicants who took part in the recruitment process. The initial, second, third, and fourth merit lists have all been made public thus far. The India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2025 is currently the most anticipated list of candidates.

Indian Post GDS 5th Merit list 2025

Indian Post GDS 5th Merit list 2025 for Gramin Dak Seva expected to be released on July 2025 at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, offers candidates the opportunity to check their names if they were unable to locate them in the previous India Post Merit List

Indian Post GDS 5th Merit list 2025: Overview

Recruitment OrganizationInternship opportunities INDIAN POSTAL DEPARTMENT Post Name GDS/ BPM/ ABPM Vacancies 21413 Salary Given Below Last Date to Apply 03 March 2025 Mode of Apply Online Category Post Office Jobs Job Location All India

How to Download Indian Post GDS 5th Merit list 2025

Candidates can access the official India Post GDS online portal to obtain the state-by-state merit list. Going to the ‘Candidate’s Corner’ section, choosing ‘GDS Online Engagement,’ and downloading the Supplementary List-V tailored to their postal circle are the steps involved in the process.

Indian Post GDS Recruitment 2025

The gramin Dak Sevak recruitment is very famous in India where Indian post office recruits candidates for multiple vacancies including gramin Dak Sevak, branch postmaster and assistant branch postmaster. Indian post office is running 2 types of services in India including Indian post services and Indian Post payment Bank services. Those who meet the requirements for the GDS will work in the Indian post office department, and those who meet the requirements for the branch postmaster will also have the chance to work in Indian Post Payment Banks.

Indian Post GDS Vacancy Details

Indian Post GDS recruitment are divided for different circles where total 21,413 positions of gramin Dak Sevak – GDS and assistant branch postmaster-:ABPM. You can check list of the vacancies for different circles in the following table and after that then apply accordingly.

State Name Total Post Uttar Pradesh 3004 Uttarakhand 568 Bihar 783 Chhattisgarh 638 Delhi 30 Haryana 82 Himachal Pradesh 331 Jammu / Kashmir 255 Jharkhand 822 Madhya Pradesh 1314 Kerala 1385 Punjab 400 Maharashtra 25 North Eastern 1260 Odisha 1101 Karnataka 1135 Tamil Naidu 2292 Telangana 519 Assam 1870 Gujarat 1203 West Bengal 923 Andhra Pradesh 1215

Eligibility Criteria For Indian Post GDS 5th Merit list 2025

Candidates are required to follow the following eligibility criteria to apply for Indian Post GDS recruitment 2025:

Only Indian citizens are able to apply in the GDS recruitment 2025.

are able to apply in the It is required that the applicant be at least eighteen years old and no older than forty . However candidates belong to different categories will get age from 3 years to 15 years accordingly.

and . However candidates belong to different categories will get age from accordingly. To apply for the position, the candidate must have completed their tenth grade from any Indian organized board.

Having a regional language in the 10th grade board exam as a subject of the circle you are applying to is also crucial.

The candidate should be familiar with computer knowledge and application.

Event Date India Post GDS Apply Start date 10 Feb 2025 India Post GDS Last Date to Apply 03 March 2025 India Post GDS 1st Merit List 21 March 2025 India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 21 April 2025 India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 19 May 2025 India Post GDS 4rd Merit List 16 June 2025 India Post GDS 5rd Merit List Expected on July

Important Documents For Indian Post GDS 5th Merit list 2025

Your required to prepare the following documents to submit the application form of Indian Post GDS recruitment 2025 in PDF to upload it on the website:

Passport size photograph

Signature of the candidate

10th class marksheet and certificate

Category certificate of the applicant

Aadhar card

Mobile number and email ID

How To Apply Indian Post GDS Recruitment 2025

If you meet the requirements to apply for the Indian Post GDS recruitment 2025, you can follow these steps to submit your application online:

First of all visit to the official website of Indian Post GDS recruitment https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/

You will then be taken to a new page where you must click the link to apply online.

Now it will ask you to create your registration where you need to provide your email id mobile number so you will see OTP for verification

The application will then open on the screen, requiring you to enter your address, education, personal information, and circle preferences.

You must now pay an online application fee of 100 rupees. On the other hand, women from all categories and those who fall under a reserve category, such as SC ST or PWD, are exempt from paying the application fees.

The application form will automatically download to your device in PDF format after you submit it.

Selection Procedure For Indian Post GDS Recruitment 2025

To recruit candidates for various positions, the majority of government jobs require a written exam. However, candidates will not be invited to take any exams by Indian Post. The department will compile the candidates’ merit list based on their 10th grade grades. Candidates who receive higher grades in the tenth grade will be given preference when it comes to hiring during this recruitment drive.

You will be invited to appear in a designated Indian Post Office circle for document verification once your name appears on the merit list of candidates. Following that, you will receive an appropriate joining notification from the department.

FAQ’s: Indian Post GDS 5th Merit list 2025