India Post Office में मिलेगा 2 लाख की FD पर बंपर रिटर्न, 80C टैक्स छूट के साथ गारंटीड रिटर्न

Indian Post Office FD Scheme 2025: Indian post office providing banking facilities also through the Indian post payment Bank. The company is providing FD scheme 2025 in Indian post office where you can get good returns on deposit amount.
So if you are looking for a investment plan such as fixed deposit or time deposit then you can check this article where we will discuss with you all the important factors of Indian Post Office FD Scheme including the eligibility criteria, Indian Post Office FD Scheme interest rates for different deposits such as 100000 FD, 2 lakh FD in post office etc.
India Post Office
Indian post office providing multiple investment plans under FD scheme 2025 including investment for 1 year to maximum 5 years. So if you do not want to invest for a long time then you can select only one year FD scheme in the post office.
However the interest rate for FD scheme is prepared according to the investment plan and its provided separately for different years. As much you invest for long time you will get high returns. Apart from this the scheme will also provide tax saving facilities under the income tax act of 80C. So you will get more benefit according to your investment.
Interest Rate of Indian Post Office FD Scheme 2025
The interest rates in FD scheme in Indian Post payment Bank is revised by the Reserve Bank of India at each quarter. Currently investors are receiving minimum 6.9% interest to maximum 7.5% interest annually according to their investment.
Indian post office FD Return on 2 Lakh Deposit
There is no limit for investors for investment in FD scheme in Indian post office. However you can start your FD scheme in Indian Post payment Bank from rs 1000. And can increase your investment as much according to your savings. If you invest 200000 rupees in FD scheme then you will get 2,40,000 rupees after completing the one year.
If you select two years FD scheme then you will get 2.29 lakh rupees. 2.47 lakh will be provided for investors of 3 years FD scheme in post office and and maximum 2.9 lakh will be provided for beneficiaries who completed 5 years of maturity in post office FD scheme. However you can also start the scheme with minimum 1000 rupees, rs 1 lakh etc.
Eligibility For Indian Post Office FD Scheme 2025
- Only Indian citizens are eligible
- Any single person or joint account can be opened in the Indian post office for FD scheme
- There is no age criteria to apply in this scheme however the applicant more than the age of 10 years can apply on their behalf for FD scheme in Indian Post payment Bank.
Apply For Indian Post Office FD Scheme 2025
If you are eligible for the investment of FD scheme then can apply by following this procedure:
- Visit your nearest Indian post office and fill the bank account application form for FD scheme
- Provide photocopies of all the documents
- Submit the amount in the bank.
Once you submit your deposit in the bank your scheme will automatically start and you will get benefit and returns according to the latest interest rates according to the RBI for small saving schemes.
FAQs: Indian Post Office FD Scheme 2025
Q1. What is the Indian Post Office FD Scheme 2025?
A: The Indian Post Office Fixed Deposit Scheme 2025 is a government-backed investment plan offered through India Post Payments Bank. It allows citizens to deposit money for 1 to 5 years and earn fixed interest returns based on the tenure selected.
Q2. What is the interest rate offered under this FD scheme?
A: As of 2025, interest rates range from 6.9% to 7.5% per annum, depending on the duration of the deposit. These rates are revised quarterly by the RBI.
Q3. What is the minimum deposit amount for Indian Post Office FD Scheme?
A: You can start a fixed deposit in the post office with just ₹1,000, and there is no upper limit on the investment amount.
Q4. Can I get tax benefits under this FD scheme?
A: Yes, 5-year fixed deposits are eligible for tax deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, up to ₹1.5 lakh per annum.
Q5. Can I apply for this scheme online?
A: Currently, the FD scheme application process is offline. You need to visit your nearest post office, fill out the application form, submit required documents, and deposit your amount.
Q6. How is the interest paid on the FD?
A: Interest is compounded quarterly and can be paid annually or at maturity, depending on the scheme type you choose.
Q7. Are the interest rates fixed or variable?
A: Once your FD is booked, the interest rate remains fixed for the selected tenure. However, new FDs are subject to the updated rates as per RBI quarterly revisions.
Q8. Is the Indian Post Office FD Scheme safe?
A: Yes, it is a 100% government-backed scheme, making it one of the safest fixed-income investment options in India.