India Post Office में मिलेगा 2 लाख की FD पर बंपर रिटर्न, 80C टैक्स छूट के साथ गारंटीड रिटर्न

Indian Post Office FD Scheme 2025: Indian post office providing banking facilities also through the Indian post payment Bank. The company is providing FD scheme 2025 in Indian post office where you can get good returns on deposit amount.

So if you are looking for a investment plan such as fixed deposit or time deposit then you can check this article where we will discuss with you all the important factors of Indian Post Office FD Scheme including the eligibility criteria, Indian Post Office FD Scheme interest rates for different deposits such as 100000 FD, 2 lakh FD in post office etc.

India Post Office

Indian post office providing multiple investment plans under FD scheme 2025 including investment for 1 year to maximum 5 years. So if you do not want to invest for a long time then you can select only one year FD scheme in the post office.

However the interest rate for FD scheme is prepared according to the investment plan and its provided separately for different years. As much you invest for long time you will get high returns. Apart from this the scheme will also provide tax saving facilities under the income tax act of 80C. So you will get more benefit according to your investment.

Interest Rate of Indian Post Office FD Scheme 2025

The interest rates in FD scheme in Indian Post payment Bank is revised by the Reserve Bank of India at each quarter. Currently investors are receiving minimum 6.9% interest to maximum 7.5% interest annually according to their investment.

Indian post office FD Return on 2 Lakh Deposit

There is no limit for investors for investment in FD scheme in Indian post office. However you can start your FD scheme in Indian Post payment Bank from rs 1000. And can increase your investment as much according to your savings. If you invest 200000 rupees in FD scheme then you will get 2,40,000 rupees after completing the one year.

If you select two years FD scheme then you will get 2.29 lakh rupees. 2.47 lakh will be provided for investors of 3 years FD scheme in post office and and maximum 2.9 lakh will be provided for beneficiaries who completed 5 years of maturity in post office FD scheme. However you can also start the scheme with minimum 1000 rupees, rs 1 lakh etc.

Eligibility For Indian Post Office FD Scheme 2025

Only Indian citizens are eligible

are eligible Any single person or joint account can be opened in the Indian post office for FD scheme

There is no age criteria to apply in this scheme however the applicant more than the age of 10 years can apply on their behalf for FD scheme in Indian Post payment Bank.

Apply For Indian Post Office FD Scheme 2025

If you are eligible for the investment of FD scheme then can apply by following this procedure:

Visit your nearest Indian post office and fill the bank account application form for FD scheme

Provide photocopies of all the documents

Submit the amount in the bank.

Once you submit your deposit in the bank your scheme will automatically start and you will get benefit and returns according to the latest interest rates according to the RBI for small saving schemes.

FAQs: Indian Post Office FD Scheme 2025