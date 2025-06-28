Indiramma Housing Scheme 2025: इंदिरमा आवास योजना में सरकार दे रही है आवास [5 लाख रुपये], करें आवेदन

Indiramma Housing Scheme 2025: Telangana Indiramma Housing Scheme 2025 is a specific scheme launched by the Telangana government which is mainly operated for the poor deprived and homeless people of the state. Under Indiramma Housing Scheme 2025, housing is being provided to give respectable lives to the homeless people of Telangana state. The main objective of this scheme is housing for all i.e. housing for all people. Under the scheme, the Telangana state government is ensuring that no person in the state who does not have a house or does not have its own paved roof to cover his head.

Indiramma Housing Scheme 2025 is being operated by the Telangana state government. The scheme has been launched for the economically backward classes of the state who do not have their own pucca houses to live. Under this scheme, all these people are being provided with housing facilities to live. Under Indiramma Housing Scheme 2025, proper and qualified beneficiaries are selected and they are provided financial assistance, land, subsidy on housing construction materials etc. so that these people can build their own pucca house. Efforts are being made to remove social inequalities under this scheme so that every person can get a dignified life.

Main Objective of Indiramma Housing Scheme

The main objective of the Telangana Indiramma scheme is to provide housing facilities to the poor landless and homeless citizens of the state. Under this scheme, it is being ensured that no family stays without home. Under the scheme, people living on roads or broken and raw houses are being provided pucca house facilities so that people can be protected from weather, accidents, etc. and can protect their lives along with them.

New Update of Indiramma Housing Scheme

In the first phase of 2025 under the Indiramma Housing Scheme 2025, the government has set a target of constructing 4.5 lakh houses for which the government has also passed the budget. A budget of about 22000 crores has been set for this scheme, in which a target of constructing about 3500 pucca houses has been set in the coming time. Under the scheme, the application processes are also being accepted through an online medium where all the documents will have to be provided to the candidates and only after verifying the candidates will be included in this scheme.

Indiramma Housing Scheme benefits

Under Indiramma Housing Scheme 2025, all general category citizens are provided a benefit of up to ₹500000.

SC ST or tribal people are provided assistance of up to ₹6 lakh.

In Indiramma Housing Scheme 2025, people who do not have their own land to build houses are also provided for free 250 square feet of land.

At the same time, Telangana State Government under the scheme gives priority to workers, widows or single women who have worked in the Divyangjan, senior citizens, Dalits, tribal, cleaning workers, Telangana movement.

Under this scheme, it is ensured that each applicant finds a 400 square feet of ready houses with high quality roof, clean kitchen and toilets and drinking water facilities.

Indiramma Housing Scheme Eligibility Criteria

To apply to Indiramma Housing Scheme, it is necessary for the candidate to be a permanent resident of Telangana.

Applicant must be mainly of BPL category.

. For this, the applicant must have a BPL ration card and income certificate.

It is necessary for the applicant to be homeless or the applicant should not have any firm house of his own.

The benefit of this scheme will be given only to those people who are not already taking advantage of any government housing scheme.

Priority will be given to workers of Divyang Citizens, Senior Citizens, Dalit and Telangana movement under the schemes.

Under this scheme, if any constitutional posts from the applicant’s family are working, then they will not be included in the scheme.

Under the scheme, such candidates will also not be included, whose family pays taxes.

Necessary Documents Under Indiramma Housing Scheme

In order to apply for the Telangana Indiramma scheme, the applicant must have some documents such as

Aadhaar card of applicant

Applicant’s residence certificate

Caste certificate of applicant

Income certificate of applicant

Applicant’s BPL ration card

Applicant’s bank account details

Applicant’s PAN Card Description

Applicant’s electricity bill or other utility bill

Applicant passport size photo

How to apply for Indiramma Housing Scheme 2025

To apply in the Telangana Indiramama scheme, candidates have to visit this official website, indiramma telangana.gov.in, the official website of this scheme.

On the home page of this official website, the applicant will have to get the application form.

After filling the application form carefully, the applicant will have to upload all the documents sought.

After uploading the documents, the applicant has to click on the submit option.

Indiramma Housing Scheme list of year 2025

Applicants who have completed the application process in this scheme can also know the details of the application list of 2025 by visiting the official website.

For which the first applicant will have to visit the official website of this scheme.

On the homepage of the official website, the applicant will have to click on the option of benefits.

After clicking on this option, a new page comes in front of the applicant where the application number, Aadhaar number, mobile number will have to be entered.

After entering the required details, the applicant has to click on the submit option.

Thus the applicant can see his status details after applying in this scheme.

Complaint and solution

All those applications that have applied in this scheme and they are having any problem in applying or they want to get a complaint redressal can contact the helpline number 040-293 90057

Conclusion: Indiramma Housing Scheme

In this way all those citizens who are residents of Telangana and who do not have their own sure home to live and want to get the facility of the house can complete the application process in this housing scheme as soon as possible and get financial assistance of Rs 5 to 6 lakh from the government to build their own house. For more information

