Ishan Uday Scholarship Registration 2025: 12वीं पास को ₹5400 से ₹7800 प्रति माह स्कॉलरशिप, अंतिम तिथि 31 अक्टूबर

Ishan Uday Scholarship Registration 2025: Higher education is the dream of every youth. Every youth wants to fulfill his dreams by crossing the financial boundaries and keeping this in mind, a special scholarship scheme is being run for the students of the North Eastern State of India. The name of this scholarship is Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025.

This Ishan Uday Scholarship is being provided by the University Grants Commission. The main objective of this Ishan Uday Scholarship is to provide educational facilities to the students of the North Eastern State so that the students can get the best education without any lack of resources and geographical difficulties.

Ishan Uday Scholarship Registration 2025 Dates

As we told, this Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025 is being run only for the students of the former North Eastern States. In such a situation, all those students living in the North Eastern State who are forced to leave their studies midway due to lack of financial assistance, can now avail the benefit of this Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025 and build their future by completing graduate level studies.

Let us tell you that the application process for this scholarship has started and the last date for application has been fixed as 31 October 2025. In such a situation, all those students who want to avail the benefit of scholarship can visit the official website and complete the Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025 application process before 31 October 2025.

What is Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025?

Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025 is a special scholarship organized by the University Grants Commission which is being run by the Ministry of Education. It is mainly providing assistance for education to the students of the North East region.

The main objective of this Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025 is to provide help to economically weaker students in higher education so that students can get a scholarship to complete graduation in subjects like General, Technical, Professional, Medical, Paramedical. The main objective of this scholarship is to increase the gross enrollment ratio in the North East region so that more and more students contribute to the education sector.

Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025 Benefits

Under the Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025, financial assistance is provided to the students to complete graduation. This benefit is available only to the students of North East. Under this scheme, students studying in a general degree program get 5400 per month. For technical, professional, medical, paramedical courses, 7800 per month is provided.

This amount is transferred to the students’ account through DBT for 10 months. However, it is mandatory for every student to maintain eligibility to avail the benefits of this Ishan Uday Scholarship scheme in which attendance, academic performance and behavior of the student are checked.

Ishan Uday Scholarship Eligibility 2025

To avail this scholarship, the student must be a resident of the North Eastern State. The student must have passed 12th. The student must be admitted in the first year. Under this Ishan Uday Scholarship Yojana 2025, only those students are included whose family annual income is less than 4.5 lakhs. Under this scheme, priority is given to transgender students and girls.

How to Apply for Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025?

To avail the benefits of this Ishan Uday Scholarship scheme, the student has to go to the National Scholarship Portal and click on the option of New Registration. After clicking on the option of New Registration, the student has to click on the option of Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025 from the portal. Here they have to get its application form.

The Ishan Uday Scholarship application form 2025 has to be filled carefully and the required documents have to be scanned and uploaded. After this, the students have to click on the option to submit. Let us tell you that this application process is being started till 31 October 2025, after which the document verification will be completed by 15 November 2025 and the final list will be released in December, after which the benefit amount will be distributed in the account of the students.