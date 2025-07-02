JAC Delhi 2025 Counselling: Revised Dates, Round 3 Seat Allotment Out, Choice Editing on July 3

JAC Delhi 2025 Counselling: The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Delhi 2025 has released the Round 3 seat allotment result, and counselling dates have been revised with an additional choice editing window on July 3-4, 2025. Candidates who have registered for BTech and BArch admissions under JAC Delhi can now check their seat allotment results and updated counselling schedule at the official website – jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.
This year, JAC Delhi counselling includes 4 main rounds followed by a special upgradation round. Admission to premier engineering and architecture colleges such as DTU, NSUT, IGDTUW, IIIT-D, and DSEU will be granted based on JEE Main 2025 ranks.
Latest Update: Round 3 Seat Allotment Declared
The Round 3 seat allotment result has been officially released. Candidates can download the provisional allotment letter and complete further admission steps such as seat acceptance fee payment and physical reporting.
JAC Delhi 2025 Counselling Revised Schedule
|Event
|Date
|Round 3 Physical Reporting
|July 1 – 2, 2025
|Seat Freezing for Round 3
|July 2, 2025 (Last Date)
|Choice Editing Window
|July 3 – 4, 2025
|Round 4 Allotment Result
|July 8, 2025
|Withdrawal of Admission (Round 1)
|July 8, 2025 (Last Date)
|Round 4 Physical Reporting
|July 9 – 10, 2025
|Round 4 Seat Freezing
|July 10, 2025
What is JAC Delhi Admission?
JAC Delhi is the centralized counselling body for undergraduate admissions to five major institutes in Delhi offering BTech and BArch programs: Delhi Technological University (DTU), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-D), Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), Admissions are strictly based on JEE Main 2025 scores, and separate cutoffs are released for each round.
JAC Delhi Counselling 2025: Seat Allotment and Confirmation Process
Once a seat is allotted: Download Provisional Seat Allotment Letter and Pay the Seat Acceptance Fee: Mandatory to retain your seat. Document Verification (Physical Reporting), Download Provisional Admission Letter. If not satisfied, candidates can choose “FLOAT” (upgradation) or “FREEZE” (no further changes) options.
Choice Editing on July 3–4, 2025
Candidates unsatisfied with their current choices will be allowed to edit or reorder their preferences. This option is available only once, so make your selections carefully.
JAC Delhi 2025 Cutoff (OUT for Rounds 1, 2 & 3)
The cutoff ranks have been released for all three rounds. These vary institute-wise, course-wise, and category-wise. Key highlights:
- DTU Computer Engineering: Closed at ~5000 rank for General category
- NSUT ECE: Closed at ~9500 (Gen)
- IIIT-D CS + Design: Closed around ~9000
Check the detailed JAC Delhi 2025 Cutoffs on the official site or login dashboard.
Physical Reporting & Document Verification
All candidates allotted a seat must report in-person to the allotted institute with original documents for verification.
Required Documents:
JEE Main 2025 Scorecard, Provisional Seat Allotment Letter, Class 10 & 12 Mark Sheets, Category Certificate (if applicable), Photo ID Proof, Passport-size photographs
FAQs about JAC Delhi 2025 Counselling
|EVENT
|DATE
|Registration & Choice Filling
|May 21 – June 2, 2025
|Round 1 Seat Allotment
|June 9, 2025
|Round 2 Seat Allotment
|June 24, 2025
|Round 3 Seat Allotment
|June 30, 2025
|Round 4 Seat Allotment
|July 4, 2025
|Spot Round (Vacancy Display)
|July 10, 2025
|Spot Round Reporting
|July 11, 2025
Important Point of JAC Delhi Counselling 2025
Mode: Online choice filling and seat allotment; physical reporting mandatory. Eligibility: Based on JEE Main 2025 Rank (Paper 1 for BTech; NATA score not required for BArch in JAC). Participating Institutes: 5 Government-funded universities in Delhi. Counselling Rounds: 4 main + 1 upgradation round.
On what basis is admission offered through JAC Delhi?
Admission is based on JEE Main 2025 ranks. No separate entrance or interview is conducted.
What if I do not want the seat allotted in Round 3?
You can choose the FLOAT option for upgradation or withdraw from counselling.
When is the last date for seat freezing in Round 3?
July 2, 2025 is the last date for freezing your seat.
Can I edit my choice preferences?
Yes, from July 3 to 4, 2025, candidates can modify or reorder their choices.