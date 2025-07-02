JAC Delhi 2025 Counselling: Revised Dates, Round 3 Seat Allotment Out, Choice Editing on July 3

JAC Delhi 2025 Counselling: The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Delhi 2025 has released the Round 3 seat allotment result, and counselling dates have been revised with an additional choice editing window on July 3-4, 2025. Candidates who have registered for BTech and BArch admissions under JAC Delhi can now check their seat allotment results and updated counselling schedule at the official website – jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

This year, JAC Delhi counselling includes 4 main rounds followed by a special upgradation round. Admission to premier engineering and architecture colleges such as DTU, NSUT, IGDTUW, IIIT-D, and DSEU will be granted based on JEE Main 2025 ranks.

Latest Update: Round 3 Seat Allotment Declared

The Round 3 seat allotment result has been officially released. Candidates can download the provisional allotment letter and complete further admission steps such as seat acceptance fee payment and physical reporting.

JAC Delhi 2025 Counselling Revised Schedule

Event Date Round 3 Physical Reporting July 1 – 2, 2025 Seat Freezing for Round 3 July 2, 2025 (Last Date) Choice Editing Window July 3 – 4, 2025 Round 4 Allotment Result July 8, 2025 Withdrawal of Admission (Round 1) July 8, 2025 (Last Date) Round 4 Physical Reporting July 9 – 10, 2025 Round 4 Seat Freezing July 10, 2025

What is JAC Delhi Admission?

JAC Delhi is the centralized counselling body for undergraduate admissions to five major institutes in Delhi offering BTech and BArch programs: Delhi Technological University (DTU), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-D), Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), Admissions are strictly based on JEE Main 2025 scores, and separate cutoffs are released for each round.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2025: Seat Allotment and Confirmation Process

Once a seat is allotted: Download Provisional Seat Allotment Letter and Pay the Seat Acceptance Fee: Mandatory to retain your seat. Document Verification (Physical Reporting), Download Provisional Admission Letter. If not satisfied, candidates can choose “FLOAT” (upgradation) or “FREEZE” (no further changes) options.

Choice Editing on July 3–4, 2025

Candidates unsatisfied with their current choices will be allowed to edit or reorder their preferences. This option is available only once, so make your selections carefully.

JAC Delhi 2025 Cutoff (OUT for Rounds 1, 2 & 3)

The cutoff ranks have been released for all three rounds. These vary institute-wise, course-wise, and category-wise. Key highlights:

DTU Computer Engineering : Closed at ~5000 rank for General category

: Closed at ~5000 rank for General category NSUT ECE : Closed at ~9500 (Gen)

: Closed at ~9500 (Gen) IIIT-D CS + Design: Closed around ~9000

Check the detailed JAC Delhi 2025 Cutoffs on the official site or login dashboard.

Physical Reporting & Document Verification

All candidates allotted a seat must report in-person to the allotted institute with original documents for verification.

Required Documents:

JEE Main 2025 Scorecard, Provisional Seat Allotment Letter, Class 10 & 12 Mark Sheets, Category Certificate (if applicable), Photo ID Proof, Passport-size photographs

FAQs about JAC Delhi 2025 Counselling

Important Point of JAC Delhi Counselling 2025

Mode: Online choice filling and seat allotment; physical reporting mandatory. Eligibility: Based on JEE Main 2025 Rank (Paper 1 for BTech; NATA score not required for BArch in JAC). Participating Institutes: 5 Government-funded universities in Delhi. Counselling Rounds: 4 main + 1 upgradation round.

