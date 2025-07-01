Jan Soochna Portal Rajasthan 2025: जाने कौन-कौन सी योजनाएं उपलब्ध हैं?

Jan Soochna Portal Rajasthan 2025: Now you need not to worry about official information of government schemes as the state government Rajasthan have launched Jan Soochna Portal Rajasthan 2025 where you can check all the centre and state government schemes in this single portal and after that apply for respective government schemes.

Eligible beneficiaries can create Jan Soochna Portal Rajasthan 2025 user id and password by registration through online mode by following the step by step procedure in this article. We will discuss with you complete details ofJan Soochna Portal Rajasthan 2025 including name of state government schemes, beneficiary list of schemes, application procedure in Rajasthan Jan Soochna portal 2025 etc.

The Rajasthan government have started Jan Soochna portal in 2019, after that multiple beneficial is have applied for different schemes according to their eligibility criteria through Jan Soochna Portal Rajasthan. There are multiple informations available on this portal including the information of government schemes, list of beneficiaries of government schemes, the implementation of the scheme, eligibility criteria for different schemes in Rajasthan, file a complaint on Jan Soochna portal of Rajasthan government etc.

Jan Soochna Portal scheme list 2025

There are total 19 department of Rajasthan government are registered with this portal including social justice and empowerment department, department of school education, higher and technical department, labour department etc which are providing approximately 181 different schemes to their beneficiaries. There are multiple schemes available including pre matric and post matric scholarship amount in Rajasthan, Ambedkar international scholarship and fellowship etc. all the students and citizens in Rajasthan state can check different schemes in this portal according to their need and after that apply accordingly.

Jan Soochna Portal Scheme Details

If you want to check department wise schemes details in Jan Soochna portal off Rajasthan government then you have to follow the following procedure on the official website of Jan Soochna portal:

Visit to the official website of Jan Soochna portal or you can click on this link to visit directly https://jansoochna.rajasthan.gov.in/

Jan Soochna Portal Rajasthan 2025: जाने कौन-कौन सी योजनाएं उपलब्ध हैं? 8

After that you will reach on the new page where you have to click on the link of skim details and you will be redirected on the new page

Jan Soochna Portal Rajasthan 2025: जाने कौन-कौन सी योजनाएं उपलब्ध हैं? 9

Now you have to enter name of the department in this portal so all the schemes affiliated with the specific department will appear on your screen, once you click on the specific schemes link all the details of schemes will appear on the screen.

How to Check Eligibility for Rajasthan Govt Schemes on Jan Soochna Portal

Now you can check your personalized eligibility for all schemes using your Jan Aadhaar number:

Visit the official portal and go to the “Eligibility Criteria” section.

Jan Soochna Portal Rajasthan 2025: जाने कौन-कौन सी योजनाएं उपलब्ध हैं? 10

Enter your Jan Aadhaar number.

Jan Soochna Portal Rajasthan 2025: जाने कौन-कौन सी योजनाएं उपलब्ध हैं? 11

Select the department.

Jan Soochna Portal Rajasthan 2025: जाने कौन-कौन सी योजनाएं उपलब्ध हैं? 12

The portal will fetch schemes you are eligible for.

Click on the scheme to view full eligibility conditions and apply online.

Benefits oF Jan Soochna Portal Rajasthan 2025

Feature Benefit One-stop scheme information hub Access 180+ govt schemes in one place Real-time eligibility check Based on Jan Aadhaar number Transparent beneficiary listing District and village-wise downloadable PDF lists Online grievance redressal File complaints and track their resolution Mobile-friendly access Available via smartphones and digital kiosks

Documents Required for Online Applications

Depending on the scheme, the following documents are commonly required:

Jan Aadhaar Card, Aadhar Card, Income Certificate, Caste Certificate (if applicable), Bank Account Details, Mobile Number, Recent Passport-size Photograph.

Check Beneficiary List in Jan Soochna Portal

If you have already applied for any scheme in Rajasthan state so you can check the status of your application under the beneficialist by following this procedure:

Locate the beneficial list under the jan Soochna portal home page so you will reach on the new page

Jan Soochna Portal Rajasthan 2025: जाने कौन-कौन सी योजनाएं उपलब्ध हैं? 13

After this you have to click on the scheme which you want to get beneficial list and after that select your district and village and click on search link

Jan Soochna Portal Rajasthan 2025: जाने कौन-कौन सी योजनाएं उपलब्ध हैं? 14

After that the PDF list of all districts will appear on the screen where you can download your wise and category wise beneficiary list

