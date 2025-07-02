JoSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2025: The third mock seat allocation list was made public by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority. Now the fourth Merit of JOSAA 2025 Second Mock Allotment will be published on the official website, josaa.nic.in, all candidates will be able to view the results after official announcement. To view the JoSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2025, candidates must input their JEE Main application number and password.

Candidates should be aware that the purpose of JOSAA Round 4 mock seat allocation is to give students an idea of the seats they can expect. On July 6, 2025, the primary allocation was made based on the candidates’ selections. With this temporary allocation, students will also have the chance to change their preferences. The fourth Merit of JOSAA Round 4 Second Mock Allotment was scheduled for July 7, 2025.

JoSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2025

For admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs, JEE Main 2025 and JEE Advanced 2025 rank holders are receiving counseling from the Joint Seat Allocation Authority. Registration for 2025 was opened at josaa.nic.in. The JOSSA choice-filling procedure has stopped. The JoSAA 2025 registration and choice-filling deadline was June 12.

The first mock seat allocation for JOSAA 2025 counseling has been made public. Verifying the mock allocations is crucial. Visit this live blog for all the latest information on the JoSAA mock seat allocation 2025 and more. The link to download JOSAA Round 4 will be soon provided below. There will be six rounds of JOSAA counseling this year. JEE Advanced 2025 ranks will be used for admission to IITs, while JEE Main 2025 ranks will be used for allotments to NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other GFTIs.

How to check JoSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2025?

Visit the official web page of the concerned authority at josaa.nic.in .

JoSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2025 (6 July) डायरेक्ट लिंक से करें डाउनलोड! 2

On the homepage, look for and click the JOSAA Round 4 Result link to check the seat allotment outcome.

A new page will open where you need to enter your JOSAA 2025 application number and password in order to check the JOSAA Round 4 Result.

in order to check the JOSAA Round 4 Result. After completing the detail filling process, the JoSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on your screen.

will be displayed on your screen. Verify your details and save the page.

Download and taking a printout of JOSAA Round 4 Result for future reference.

JOSAA 2025 Counselling Dates

Dates Particulars 14 Jun ‘ 25 – 18 Jun ‘ 25 Online reporting: fee payment/document upload (Round 1) ONGOING 20 Jun ‘ 25 Counselling Last Date to respond to query (Round 1) 21 Jun ‘ 25 Counselling Seat Allocation (Round 2) 21 Jun ‘ 25 – 25 Jun ‘ 25 Online reporting: fee payment / document upload (Round 2) 26 Jun ‘ 25 – 27 Jun ‘ 25 Initiation of Withdrawal of seat / Exit from seat allocation process (Round 2) 28 Jun ‘ 25 Counselling Seat Allocation (Round 3) 28 Jun ‘ 25 – 02 Jul ‘ 25 Online reporting: fee payment / document upload / response by candidate to query (Round 3) 29 Jun ‘ 25 – 02 Jul ‘ 25 Initiation of Withdrawal of seat / Exit from seat allocation process (Round 3) 03 Jul ‘ 25 Resolution of Fee Payment Issues, if any / Last day to respond to queries (Round 3) 04 Jul ‘ 25 Counselling Seat Allocation (Round 4) 04 Jul ‘ 25 – 08 Jul ‘ 25 Online reporting: fee payment / document upload / response by candidate to query (Round 4) 05 Jul ‘ 25 – 08 Jul ‘ 25 Initiation of Withdrawal of seat / Exit from seat allocation process (Round 4) 09 Jul ‘ 25 Resolution of Fee Payment Issues, if any / Last day to respond to queries (Round 4) 10 Jul ‘ 25 Seat Allocation (Round 5) 10 Jul ‘ 25 – 14 Jul ‘ 25 Online reporting: fee payment* / document upload / response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 5) 11 Jul ‘ 25 – 14 Jul ‘ 25 Initiation of Withdrawal of seat / Exit from seat allocation process (Round 4) 15 Jul ‘ 25 Last day to respond to Withdrawal Query 15 Jul ‘ 25 Resolution of Fee Payment Issues, if any / Last day to respond to queries (Round 4) 16 Jul ‘ 25 Seat Allocation (Round 6) FINAL ROUND of seat allocation for IITs 16 Jul ‘ 25 – 21 Jul ‘ 25 Online reporting: fee payment* / document upload / response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 6) 16 Jul ‘ 25 – 22 Jul ‘ 25 Initiation of Withdrawal of seat (Round 6) [For NIT+ System Only] 22 Jul ‘ 25 Resolution of Fee Payment Issues, if any / Last day to respond to queries (Round 6) FINAL ROUND of seat allocation for IITs Ends 23 Jul ‘ 25 – 27 Jul ‘ 25 [For NIT+ System Only] Online payment of Partial Admission Fee (PAF) 27 Jul ‘ 25 Counselling Last Date to respond to query Round 2 28 Jul ‘ 25 Resolution of PAF Payment Issues for Candidates who have made PAF Payment Attempts before the payment deadline

How to check JOSAA Mock Seat Allocation 2025?

Step 1: Visit official JOSAA website.

Step 2: Click the “JOSAA Seat Allotment link” that appears on the homepage.

Step 3: To log in, a new page will open.

Step 4: Enter the necessary information, such as your password and JEE Main roll number, and then click “Submit.”.

Step 5: The provisional seat allocation letter will show up on your screen following submission.

Step 6: Review the seat allocation letter and save it for later use.

JOSAA Counseling Schedule 2025

At 2 PM on June 9, 2025, the first mock allocation was shown, and at 12:30 PM on June 11, 2025, the second mock allocation was shown. Candidates’ choice locking had started on June 11, 2025, and choice filling and fee payment had to be completed by June 12, 2025, at 5 PM. JOSAA performed data verification on June 13, 2025. The first round of seat allocation results was released at 10:00 AM on June 14, 2025. It is recommended that all candidates regularly visit the official website to stay up to date on all significant updates.

Mock seat allocation-1: On June 9, the first mock seat allocation was made based on the candidates’ selections made up until June 8.

Mock seat allocation-2: On June 11, a second round was published with the choices updated as of June 10.

Mock seat allocation-3: On July 2 , a third round was published with the choices updated as of 1 July.

Data reconciliation and verification: On June 13, JOSAA will conduct data validation.

Round 1 seat allocation: On June 14, 2025, the results of the first round of seat allocation was made public.

How Many Choices will fill under JOSAA 2025 counselling?

Candidates can choose from a Maximum of 627 options during the JOSAA 2025 counseling process. There is no cap on the number of institute and course combinations that candidates may select from the 627 options available during the JOSAA counseling process.

Please take note that choice filling will only be accessible once prior to the start of round one of JOSAA counseling. In the previous rounds, the JOSAA choice filling 2025 will not reopen.

Documents Required for JOSAA counseling

Candidates should prepare key documents for JOSAA counseling. Marksheets from qualifying exams, JEE Main or Advanced admit cards, category certificates, PwD certificates (if applicable), medical certificates, etc. are examples of these.

Medical Certificate in JoSAA counselling 2025

A medical certificate must be submitted by candidates using the format specified in Annexure 7 (page 100) of the JoSAA information brochure. Candidates need to fill out the form after downloading it. If necessary, scan the same and upload it to the JoSAA Counselling Portal. Additionally, candidates need to carry a hard copy of the same document.

CSAB Counseling

For candidates who do not receive a seat in JOSAA counseling based on JEE Main ranks, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) holds CSAB counseling 2025. These applicants must sign up for CSAB counseling. There are three different kinds of CSAB counseling: CSAB Special, CSAB Supernumerary, and CSAB North Eastern States and Some of Union Territories (NEUT). The JEE Main 2025 rank will serve as the basis for all 3 forms of counseling.

Following the final JOSAA round, the CSAB special round is held to distribute the NIT+ System’s open seats. In order to distribute seats among degree-level technical institutions authorized by the AICTE, universities for North-Eastern (NE) States and Union Territories (UTs), the NEUT round is specifically for candidates from these regions. In order to be admitted to supernumerary seats at NIT Calicut, NIT Durgapur, and SVNIT Surat, candidates must be from the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Frequently Asked Doubts on JOSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment Result