July 2025 Social Security Payments: When Are SSA Benefits Coming?

July 2025 Social Security Payments: The Social Security Administration (SSA) is prepared to begin disbursing July 2025 benefits shortly. Over the course of the following month, social security benefits will be disbursed. According to the Pew Research Center, as of April 2025, approximately 73.09 million people were receiving benefits from at least one of Social Security’s programs, with retired workers accounting for the majority of these recipients (52.6 million). In April of this year, more than 74 million people received payments from Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and almost one-third of them also received Social Security.

More than one-fifth of all Americans are SSA beneficiaries. The claimants do not receive payments on the same day every month because of the large number of beneficiaries. The majority of these July 2025 Social Security Payments are based on people’s dates of birth.

SSI recipients and those receiving retirement, spousal, or survivor benefits prior to May 1997 have a different payment schedule. In addition to adults 65 and older, the federal program provides monthly financial assistance to children and adults with blindness or disabilities. Here’s when your July 2025 Social Security Payments are due next month.

July 2025 Social Security Payments

The following July 2025 Social Security Payments Date are when people will be eligible for benefits.

July 1, 2025: SSI payments

July 3, 2025: Retirement benefits for retirees receiving SSI benefits and those receiving checks since before May 1997.

July 9, 2025: Survivors, spouses, and retirees born on or after the first of a calendar month will receive benefits on July 9, 2025.

July 16, 2025: Benefits for everyone born between July 11 and July 20, 2025.

July 23, 2025: People whose birthdays fall between July 21 and July 31.

Why It Matters?

How Much is Social Security in July 2025?

In May 2025, the SSA reported that the average retired worker benefit was $2,002.39, the first time it had surpassed the $2,000 threshold. The average SSI payment for its 74.4 million beneficiaries in May was $718.30.

Social Security benefits 2025 are based on a worker’s highest 35 years of earnings, and the average amount of benefits changes every month. Since their benefit calculations usually reflect higher earnings, each new group of retirees raises the average benefit amount as wages tend to rise over time. “

Individual payouts may differ, even though this represents the average benefit. Your highest 35 years of earnings, adjusted for inflation, are used to determine your Social Security retirement benefits. A maximum benefit of $4,018 per month is possible in 2025 if one retires at the full retirement age of 67. Delaying retirement until age 70 can raise the maximum to $5,108, while claiming benefits early at age 62 lowers it to $2,831.

Future Modifications to Social Security 2025

Although paper checks are still used to pay benefits to nearly 500,000 beneficiaries, this could change in the upcoming months. President Donald Trump signed an executive order in March called “Modernizing Payments To and From America’s Bank Account,” which mandates that all federal payments, including tax refunds, vendor payments, Social Security, SSI, and SSDI, be made electronically beginning on September 30, 2025.

The SSA reports that this month, 493,775 remittances were and are being made by physical check throughout the 50 states and the United States. S. territories—8.7% of total benefits disbursed.