Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 (Out), Check 2nd PUC Supplementary Result at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, the results of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 3 were released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, or KSEAB. Karresults.nic.in is where students who took the third Karnataka PUC exam can view and download their results. To view the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 students must input their date of birth and registration number.

Karnataka PUC 2 exam is very important for lakhs of students pursuing higher secondary education in the state of Karnataka. The Karnataka PUC 2 exam gives a special direction to their career. Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 is a third and final exam conducted by Karnataka School Examination and Assessment through which the last chance is given to those students who have failed in PUC 2 Exam 1 or 2 or such students who are not satisfied with their marks and want to improve their marks.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025

For the information of the readers, Karnataka Board had recently conducted the PUC 2 Exam 3 examination of class 12th. This examination was conducted at various centers between 9 June to 20 June 2025. The purpose of this examination was to provide another chance to the students who failed in Exam 1 and Exam 2 or such students who want to improve their marks can improve their performance by appearing in these examinations. The 3rd exam comes as a last chance for all these students so that the students can achieve academic success for one last time and move forward.

We would like to inform you that the PUC 2 EXAM 3 result was formally posted on the portal today, July 1, 2025, at 1:00 pm. 1. Students can view the specifics of their results by going to the Karnataka State Board’s official website. The official website, KAresult.nic.in or result karnataka.gov.in, has this result.

How to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025?

All those students who appeared in this exam can follow the following step process to check their results. First of all, the student has to go to the official website of Karnataka State Board. Here they have to click on the link of Second PUC Exam 3 Result 2025. After clicking here, they have to enter details like registration / roll number and date of birth.

After entering the details, they have to click on the submit option. As soon as they click on the submit option, the result appears on their screen. Students will have to download this Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 in PDF format or if they want, they can take a printout of it.

What will the students have to do after seeing the result

After seeing the result, the students will have to download this Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 from the online website. Its printout will have to be taken and if any kind of error is seen in it, then the school or examination board will have to be contacted as soon as possible.

However, the original mark sheet will be issued by all the schools in a few days. In such a situation, it is important for the students to get these mistakes rectified in time so that the original mark sheet comes updated. All those students who have not been able to pass even in Exam 3 will now have to appear in the supplementary examination.

What will the students who passed in Puc 2 Exam 3 have to do now

The students who have been successful in PUC 2 Exam 3 can now start further preparation. If the student wants, he can complete the application process for admission in undergraduate courses. Apart from this, many students also start preparing for government jobs for which this certificate is very important.

This certificate is also very important for professional courses, so all those students who want to give entrance exams like KCET or NEET can appear in the entrance exam through this result.