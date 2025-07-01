Karnataka Basava Vasati Yojana 2025: पात्रता, दस्तावेज़ और प्रोजेक्ट लोकेशन देखें

Karnataka Basava Vasati Yojana 2025: To obtain their ideal homes in the state of Karnataka, residents can apply for the Basava Vasati Yojana. The program is operated by Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Private, also known as the PM Awas Yojana. It is an enterprise that is working under the Karnataka government with the aim of providing houses to homeless persons in Karnataka state at reasonable prices.

Today we are providing you with brief information regarding the Karnataka Basava Vasati Yojana (RGRHCL). We will cover all your queries regarding this scheme, such as what Basava Vasati Yojana is and how to apply for the RGRHCl scheme. Who is eligible to apply in this scheme? how to get home in Karnataka state with government subsidy, etc., in our article.

Karnataka Basava Vasati Yojana 2025

The scheme is officially known as Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation Private, which was launched in Karnataka state in 2000. It is now providing their facilities under PM Awas Yojana 2025. The government has launched this scheme to provide housing facilities to all economically backward and socially backward sections in Karnataka state.

The authorities mainly provide 1 BHK and 2 BHK in rural and urban areas of Karnataka state. You can apply online and check the availability of land area in Karnataka state where you want to purchase your dream home. You can also check the structure and plan of the house in Basava Vasati Yojana. The government is providing self-service facilities to citizens to choose their dream house through online mode.

Karnataka Basava Vasati Yojana 2025 latest News

The Basava Vasati Yojana is famous for providing 1BHK and 2BHK houses. The government is inviting citizens to book their 2BHK house from the official website of Ashraya Karnataka. The government has made some changes in the scheme of 1 BHK houses in Buffer Vasati Yojana, as citizens cannot directly book and apply for the 1 BHK scheme.

The authority will select the beneficiary list from the gram sabha of various districts. The project will work under Nagar Ashraya Samiti. If you want to apply for a 1 BHK house in Karnataka state, then you have to submit an offline application to the Department of Nagar Ashraya Samiti. The Samiti will call the beneficiaries who have applied online and ask them to deposit 1 lakh rupees to get their dream house. Those who have not been selected in this Yojana will get the benefit of getting a house in the lottery system, which will be organized by Nagar Asharay Samiti.

Karnataka Basava Vasati Yojana 2025 2 Bhk Houses

The government has recently invited applicants to fill out their online application for 2 BHK houses in Karnataka state under RGRHCL Yojana. If you want to apply for this scheme, then you can apply online as soon as possible because the online application procedure may be closed after reaching a maximum number of entries. Approximately 660 people have applied for this scheme, so you can book as a leader if you want.

Eligibility Criteria for Karnataka Basava Vasati Yojana 2025

To be eligible for the 2BHK or 1BHK housing scheme in 2025, you must. Belong to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) or Socially Backward Category (SC/ST/OBC). Be a permanent resident of Karnataka. Not own any pucca house in your or any family member’s name. For the 2BHK scheme: Must have the required amount for the initial deposit and further payments. Selection for 1BHK homes is based on Gram Sabha verification.

Document Required for Karnataka Basava Vasati Yojana 2025

Aadhar card

ration card

employment certificate

income certificate

caste certificate

Domicile

bank account

mobile number

email ID

Application Procedure for RGRHCL 2BHK Housing Scheme

Go to the Basava Vasati Yojana Karnataka’s official website. You can follow this link to visit directly on this official website.

Your caste certificate number must then be entered, where you can see various services under this scheme.

You have to click the pop-up link named Online Application—Chief Minister’s Multi-Story Bangalore Housing Scheme (2 BHK).

Now click on the link for application submission.

After that you have to enter your assembly constituency and the type of your area, either rural or urban.

Now enter your taluk, your hobi, and select your village; after that, enter your home address and pin code and click on the continue button. You can also enter your ration card number instead of your Aadhar card. After that, you can see your family member’s details on the screen. You have to select the name of the family member who is going to buy the house.

After that, you have to fill in personal details of the candidate, such as name, father’s name, category, age, marital status, mobile number, and other details. After that, you have to enter your caste certificate number. Enter your income certificate number and click on proceed button. After that, you have to enter your residential proof. You have to enter your domicile of Bangalore in the form.After that, enter the bank details of the candidate

Now enter the employment status of the candidate in the online form. After that, you have to check all the details once again before submitting finally. If all the details are correct, then you can click on the submit button, and you will get an OTP message on your mobile number. After entering the OTP message, your application will be shaped, and it will be sent for online payment. After successful payment, you can download your application for further procedure. Your registration procedure has been completed.

How to Check Details of Project Location

If you are willing to buy a house under Basava Vasati Yojana 2BHK, then you can check the project details. You can check the unit plan and layout of the plan where you want to buy your dream house. follow this procedure to check the project location

Firstly, visit the official website of Basava Vasati Yojana .

. After that, click on the link for the 2BHK housing scheme.

Now you can see the link for project location details. Click on the link and check your project details according to your consistency.

Flat booking under Basava Vasati Yojana

This scheme is available for those applicants who have pre-deposited their amount for this scheme. Follow this procedure to book your flat under this scheme

You have to follow the above procedure to reach the website of the Karnataka Housing Scheme .

. After reaching the website, you have to enter the link for flat booking.

Now enter your application details and book your dream house flat from this website.

Check Land Availability Under This Scheme

If you are going to buy a house under this scheme, then you can check the land availability where you can purchase your flat. Follow this procedure to check land availability in Karnataka state. Visit the official website of Ashraya Karnataka. After that, click on the link to check availability. You can get the link according to the following image. Click on the link.

Click on the above link. After that you will reach a new page where you can see the land availability according to the various districts of Karnataka. click on your desire district and check the availability of land. You can also check the beneficiary list by following the same procedure, but you have to click on the link for the list of estate beneficiaries. After that you can select your constituency, and you can find your name in the list.If you cannot find your name in the list, you can contact the management team of Basava Vasati Yojana.

