Karnataka SSLC 3 Exam 2025 From July 5 to 12, 2025: Download SSLC Exam Time Table PDF

Karnataka SSLC 3 Exam 2025: The Karnataka SSLC 3 Exam 2025 is an important opportunity for students who were unable to pass the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) main or supplementary examinations. Conducted by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB).

This is the third and final attempt in the academic year 2024–25 for Class 10 students to improve their scores or clear failed subjects. It reflects the state’s commitment to ensuring every student gets multiple chances to complete their foundational education successfully. The dates of this year’s Karnataka SSLC 3 Exam 2025 were 5 july, 2025 to 12 July, 2025.

Date Subjects Time July 5 First Language – Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English (NCERT), Sanskrit 10:00 am – 1:15 pm July 7 Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Karnataka Music 10:00 am – 1:15 pm July 8 Second Language – English, Kannada 10:00 am – 1:15 pm July 9 Mathematics, Sociology 10:00 am – 1:15 pm July 10 Third Language – Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Sanskrit, and NSQF subjects like IT, Retail, Healthcare, Beauty & Wellness, etc. 10:00 am – 1:15 pm July 11 Social Science 10:00 am – 1:15 pm July 12 Vocational / Technical subjects – Electrical, Mechanical, Computer Science, Economics, etc. 10:00 am – 1:15 pm

How to Download the Official Karnataka SSLC 3 Exam Time Table 2025

Visit the board site: open kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Find the link: click “SSLC Exam 3 Time Table 2025” under the SSLC section.

Save the PDF: download or print the schedule for quick reference.

Result of KSEAB Karnataka SSLC 2 Supply 2025

The Karnataka School Board, or KSEAB, will shortly publish the KSEAB Karnataka SSLC 2 Supply Results 2025 on its official website, karresults.nic.dot in. As soon as the results are available, students who took the class 10 supplemental test can review them. To view the results, students need to enter their DOB and roll code. The second SSLC test was administered in a single morning session from 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM from May 26 to June 2, 2025. For candidates to be eligible for the Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025, they must receive at least 33 points in each subject.

The subjects covered in SSLC exam 2 are the same as those in the main exam, including mathematics, science, social science, and first and second languages (usually mother tongues).

While the second and third language papers are worth 80–80 marks each, the first language paper is worth 100 marks. The same pattern applies to other subjects as well.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2025

Events Details Conducting Body Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) Karnataka SSLC 2025 Exam 1 March 21 to April 4, 2025 Karnataka SSLC 2025 Exam 2 May 26th to June 2nd, 2025 Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 Result 2025 April 30, 2025 Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 June 13, 2025 Login details Roll number, Date of birth Official website karresults.nic.in

How to View Your Results for the Second Karnataka SSLC Exam?

Step 1: Visit karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Select the “Supplementary Exam 2” or “SSLC Main Examination‑2 2025” link.

Step 3: Type in your birthdate and registration number.

Step 4: Examine, save, and print your grade report.

The dates of the 2025 Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 were May 26–June 2. It began with the First Language paper and concluded with topics like Economics, Programming in ANSI ‘C’, and Elements of Electrical, Mechanical, and Electronics Engineering. From 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM, a single shift was used for all exams.

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 Check Via DigiLocker

The Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 is also available to students on DigiLocker. To quickly download your results, follow these steps.

Visit digilocker.gov.in, the official website.

Enter your birthdate and roll number for the Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 .

. Print out your result after downloading it for later use.

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 Official Websites

The Karnataka SSLC 2025 result is now available. To view their results, students should visit the following website to obtain the official link.

karresults.nic.in

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Performance and Pass Rates

Exam 2 was passed by 87,330 students in total, including 6,635 of the 11,818 who retook the test to raise their scores. This represents a 56.14 percent improvement rate for candidates who retook the test. About 31% of candidates passed the 2024 supplementary round, compared to 62% of candidates who passed the main exam this year.

Next Steps You Should Take

Download and check official grade reports from DigiLocker or your school. If necessary, submit an application for revaluation or retotaling (due dates are listed on official portals). Students who have not yet passed can take the third SSLC exam, which is set for June 23–30, 2025.

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC 2 Marksheet 2025 Details

Details of your KSEAB Karnataka SSLC 2 Marksheet 2025 are listed below.

The students’ names

Registration numbers

examination board names

The subjects’ names

total points as well as earned points

Final Evaluation

Students must confirm the accuracy of the data on their SSLC 2 Result 2025 Karnataka marks

