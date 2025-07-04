Karunya KR 709 Kerala Lottery Results, Lucky Draw DECLARED – Check Full Winners List

Karunya KR 709 Kerala Lottery Results: The Kerala Lottery Department, on behalf of the state government, will announce the results for the Karunya KR-709 draw today, June 07, 2025. The lucky draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvanathapuram. This week’s Karunya KR-709 lottery includes 12 series, with the series being subjected to change each week. A total of 1.08 crore tickets are available for sale weekly, and ticket prices may differ. Check the Karunya KR-709 lottery results here to find out if you are the winner of the 1 crore first prize. Remain tuned for live updates on the Kerala Karunya KR-709 draw results.
Karunya KR 709 Kerala Lottery Results, Lucky Draw DECLARED
KARUNYA KR-709 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 50 lakh
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
- 4th Prize: Rs. 1,00,000
- 5th Prize: Rs. 5,000
- 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
- 7th Prize: Rs. 500
- 8th Prize: Rs. 100
- 9th Prize: Rs. 50
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Result FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-709 Draw
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS:
KW 164909
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 50 LAKHS IS:
KP 321078
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE:
KT 204767
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
- KN 164909
- KO 164909
- KP 164909
- KR 164909
- KS 164909
- KT 164909
- KU 164909
- KV 164909
- KX 164909
- KY 164909
- KZ 164909
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE:
1) KN 292247
2) KO 274731
3) KP 613757
4) KR 142052
5) KS 322070
6) KT 672078
7) KU 747645
8) KV 324942
9) KW 499726
10) KX 105719
11) KY 778711
12) KZ 613520
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
- 0018
- 0518
- 1473
- 1518
- 1586
- 1873
- 2805
- 3215
- 3650
- 4673
- 5500
- 6099
- 6426
- 6553
- 7020
- 7202
- 9456
- 9888
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
- 0713
- 1038
- 1220
- 1909
- 2310
- 2859
- 3121
- 3496
- 5478
- 5533
- 5640
- 5817
- 5999
- 6600
- 6655
- 7627
- 7991
- 8164
- 8518
- 8786
- 8903
- 9528
- 9843
- 9965
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
- 0031,
- 0302,
- 0350,
- 0379,
- 0491,
- 0515,
- 0609,
- 0671,
- 0727,
- 0794,
- 0895,
- 0981,
- 1007,
- 1037,
- 1187,
- 1190,
- 1299,
- 1310,
- 1371,
- 1558,
- 1570,
- 1677,
- 1826,
- 2019,
- 2062,
- 2134,
- 2180,
- 2193,
- 2207,
- 2216,
- 2218,
- 2223,
- 2314,
- 2336,
- 2403,
- 2734,
- 2755,
- 2889,
- 2966,
- 2976,
- 2998,
- 3041,
- 3284,
- 3490,
- 3514,
- 3529,
- 3596,
- 3663,
- 3708,
- 3756,
- 3899,
- 3914,
- 3924,
- 4016,
- 4028,
- 4098,
- 4141,
- 4255,
- 4317,
- 4347,
- 4477,
- 4560,
- 4668,
- 4672,
- 4698,
- 4749,
- 4766,
- 4938,
- 4956,
- 4982,
- 5088,
- 5219,
- 5225,
- 5271,
- 5291,
- 5321,
- 5347,
- 5451,
- 5473,
- 5599,
- 5628,
- 5746,
- 5829,
- 5847,
- 5907,
- 5966,
- 6163,
- 6263,
- 6304,
- 6408,
- 6410,
- 6742,
- 6761,
- 6813,
- 6840,
- 6848,
- 6866,
- 6986,
- 7015,
- 7044,
- 7065,
- 7115,
- 7270,
- 7349,
- 7499,
- 7644,
- 7714,
- 7718,
- 7820,
- 7956,
- 8002,
- 8066,
- 8180,
- 8262,
- 8285,
- 8745,
- 8920,
- 8946,
- 9147,
- 9173,
- 9254,
- 9319,
- 9449,
- 9783,
- 9844,
- 9984
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
- 0053,
- 0128,
- 0131,
- 0154,
- 0416,
- 0440,
- 0466,
- 0535,
- 0575,
- 0618,
- 0628,
- 0952,
- 0983,
- 0984,
- 1082,
- 1129,
- 1194,
- 1195,
- 1315,
- 1317,
- 1378,
- 1463,
- 1516,
- 1523,
- 1600,
- 1615,
- 1619,
- 1632,
- 1755,
- 1800,
- 1866,
- 1964,
- 2070,
- 2124,
- 2127,
- 2168,
- 2196,
- 2197,
- 2240,
- 2315,
- 2325,
- 2347,
- 2509,
- 2644,
- 2671,
- 2737,
- 2856,
- 2861,
- 3125,
- 3148,
- 3176,
- 3196,
- 3206,
- 3247,
- 3300,
- 3316,
- 3382,
- 3443,
- 3472,
- 3669,
- 3736,
- 3769,
- 3808,
- 3890,
- 3933,
- 3964,
- 3993,
- 4017,
- 4045,
- 4085,
- 4200,
- 4250,
- 4283,
- 4426,
- 4482,
- 4587,
- 4600,
- 4661,
- 4689,
- 4756,
- 4769,
- 4862,
- 4962,
- 4986,
- 5048,
- 5176,
- 5248,
- 5264,
- 5270,
- 5353,
- 5524,
- 5542,
- 5553,
- 5745,
- 5881,
- 5987,
- 5991,
- 6054,
- 6108,
- 6138,
- 6166,
- 6170,
- 6223,
- 6278,
- 6319,
- 6322,
- 6347,
- 6409,
- 6415,
- 6425,
- 6490,
- 6525,
- 6526,
- 6545,
- 6685,
- 6726,
- 6734,
- 6790,
- 6800,
- 6804,
- 6895,
- 6964,
- 7014,
- 7047,
- 7093,
- 7153,
- 7244,
- 7341,
- 7387,
- 7431,
- 7519,
- 7590,
- 7645,
- 7700,
- 7709,
- 7748,
- 7765,
- 7783,
- 7899,
- 7920,
- 7938,
- 7977,
- 7994,
- 8120,
- 8146,
- 8186,
- 8239,
- 8250,
- 8289,
- 8406,
- 8462,
- 8463,
- 8464,
- 8478,
- 8556,
- 8632,
- 8645,
- 8646,
- 8763,
- 8793,
- 8820,
- 8828,
- 8896,
- 8922,
- 8982,
- 9005,
- 9030,
- 9153,
- 9204,
- 9226,
- 9358,
- 9394,
- 9510,
- 9553,
- 9558,
- 9573,
- 9755,
- 9804,
- 9851,
- 9908
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 50 ARE:
- 0020,
- 0097,
- 0129,
- 0147,
- 0204,
- 0213,
- 0298,
- 0362,
- 0367,
- 0408,
- 0425,
- 0541,
- 0547,
- 0549,
- 0600,
- 0601,
- 0625,
- 0655,
- 0660,
- 0684,
- 0738,
- 0741,
- 0861,
- 0944,
- 0987,
- 1103,
- 1248,
- 1269,
- 1281,
- 1284,
- 1405,
- 1417,
- 1553,
- 1555,
- 1564,
- 1578,
- 1608,
- 1636,
- 1643,
- 1654,
- 1683,
- 1690,
- 1731,
- 1771,
- 1772,
- 1795,
- 1821,
- 1861,
- 1893,
- 1950,
- 1963,
- 1967,
- 1968,
- 2061,
- 2065,
- 2080,
- 2085,
- 2133,
- 2142,
- 2198,
- 2227,
- 2245,
- 2297,
- 2328,
- 2377,
- 2392,
- 2397,
- 2413,
- 2445,
- 2459,
- 2538,
- 2549,
- 2552,
- 2569,
- 2599,
- 2689,
- 2719,
- 2728,
- 2791,
- 2809,
- 2831,
- 2865,
- 2909,
- 2915,
- 2960,
- 2983,
- 2990,
- 3001,
- 3048,
- 3140,
- 3315,
- 3391,
- 3444,
- 3456,
- 3546,
- 3566,
- 3571,
- 3582,
- 3609,
- 3635,
- 3792,
- 3807,
- 3837,
- 3939,
- 3950,
- 3989,
- 4011,
- 4014,
- 4021,
- 4046,
- 4097,
- 4123,
- 4129,
- 4136,
- 4213,
- 4277,
- 4390,
- 4427,
- 4454,
- 4466,
- 4513,
- 4523,
- 4581,
- 4597,
- 4621,
- 4706,
- 4715,
- 4737,
- 4821,
- 4866,
- 4885,
- 4910,
- 4991,
- 4998,
- 4999,
- 5034,
- 5115,
- 5144,
- 5170,
- 5229,
- 5320,
- 5446,
- 5461,
- 5471,
- 5539,
- 5554,
- 5560,
- 5593,
- 5682,
- 5690,
- 5711,
- 5756,
- 5793,
- 5805,
- 5851,
- 5906,
- 5988,
- 5993,
- 5996,
- 6033,
- 6056,
- 6076,
- 6109,
- 6118,
- 6120,
- 6144,
- 6167,
- 6177,
- 6189,
- 6214,
- 6298,
- 6433,
- 6499,
- 6576,
- 6638,
- 6645,
- 6648,
- 6663,
- 6748,
- 6752,
- 6775,
- 6805,
- 6828,
- 6849,
- 6874,
- 6894,
- 6936,
- 7050,
- 7073,
- 7139,
- 7152,
- 7156,
- 7159,
- 7210,
- 7259,
- 7262,
- 7263,
- 7286,
- 7292,
- 7317,
- 7324,
- 7353,
- 7363,
- 7406,
- 7503,
- 7518,
- 7573,
- 7611,
- 7795,
- 7868,
- 7877,
- 7903,
- 7918,
- 7948,
- 7997,
- 8095,
- 8155,
- 8158,
- 8175,
- 8190,
- 8209,
- 8244,
- 8283,
- 8426,
- 8448,
- 8467,
- 8496,
- 8514,
- 8533,
- 8668,
- 8699,
- 8813,
- 8854,
- 8882,
- 8911,
- 8932,
- 8974,
- 9016,
- 9017,
- 9018,
- 9096,
- 9105,
- 9161,
- 9165,
- 9239,
- 9267,
- 9318,
- 9399,
- 9506,
- 9514,
- 9543,
- 9584,
- 9620,
- 9633,
- 9707,
- 9713,
- 9834,
- 9913