Karunya KR 709 Kerala Lottery Results, Lucky Draw DECLARED – Check Full Winners List

Karunya KR 709 Kerala Lottery Results: The Kerala Lottery Department, on behalf of the state government, will announce the results for the Karunya KR-709 draw today, June 07, 2025. The lucky draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvanathapuram. This week’s Karunya KR-709 lottery includes 12 series, with the series being subjected to change each week. A total of 1.08 crore tickets are available for sale weekly, and ticket prices may differ. Check the Karunya KR-709 lottery results here to find out if you are the winner of the 1 crore first prize. Remain tuned for live updates on the Kerala Karunya KR-709 draw results.

Karunya KR 709 Kerala Lottery Results, Lucky Draw DECLARED

KARUNYA KR-709 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 50 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

5th Prize: Rs. 5,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

9th Prize: Rs. 50

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Kerala Lottery Result FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-709 Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS:

KW 164909

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 50 LAKHS IS:

KP 321078

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE:

KT 204767

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

KN 164909

KO 164909

KP 164909

KR 164909

KS 164909

KT 164909

KU 164909

KV 164909

KX 164909

KY 164909

KZ 164909

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE:

1) KN 292247

2) KO 274731

3) KP 613757

4) KR 142052

5) KS 322070

6) KT 672078

7) KU 747645

8) KV 324942

9) KW 499726

10) KX 105719

11) KY 778711

12) KZ 613520

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

0018

0518

1473

1518

1586

1873

2805

3215

3650

4673

5500

6099

6426

6553

7020

7202

9456

9888

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

0713

1038

1220

1909

2310

2859

3121

3496

5478

5533

5640

5817

5999

6600

6655

7627

7991

8164

8518

8786

8903

9528

9843

9965

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

0031,

0302,

0350,

0379,

0491,

0515,

0609,

0671,

0727,

0794,

0895,

0981,

1007,

1037,

1187,

1190,

1299,

1310,

1371,

1558,

1570,

1677,

1826,

2019,

2062,

2134,

2180,

2193,

2207,

2216,

2218,

2223,

2314,

2336,

2403,

2734,

2755,

2889,

2966,

2976,

2998,

3041,

3284,

3490,

3514,

3529,

3596,

3663,

3708,

3756,

3899,

3914,

3924,

4016,

4028,

4098,

4141,

4255,

4317,

4347,

4477,

4560,

4668,

4672,

4698,

4749,

4766,

4938,

4956,

4982,

5088,

5219,

5225,

5271,

5291,

5321,

5347,

5451,

5473,

5599,

5628,

5746,

5829,

5847,

5907,

5966,

6163,

6263,

6304,

6408,

6410,

6742,

6761,

6813,

6840,

6848,

6866,

6986,

7015,

7044,

7065,

7115,

7270,

7349,

7499,

7644,

7714,

7718,

7820,

7956,

8002,

8066,

8180,

8262,

8285,

8745,

8920,

8946,

9147,

9173,

9254,

9319,

9449,

9783,

9844,

9984

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

0053,

0128,

0131,

0154,

0416,

0440,

0466,

0535,

0575,

0618,

0628,

0952,

0983,

0984,

1082,

1129,

1194,

1195,

1315,

1317,

1378,

1463,

1516,

1523,

1600,

1615,

1619,

1632,

1755,

1800,

1866,

1964,

2070,

2124,

2127,

2168,

2196,

2197,

2240,

2315,

2325,

2347,

2509,

2644,

2671,

2737,

2856,

2861,

3125,

3148,

3176,

3196,

3206,

3247,

3300,

3316,

3382,

3443,

3472,

3669,

3736,

3769,

3808,

3890,

3933,

3964,

3993,

4017,

4045,

4085,

4200,

4250,

4283,

4426,

4482,

4587,

4600,

4661,

4689,

4756,

4769,

4862,

4962,

4986,

5048,

5176,

5248,

5264,

5270,

5353,

5524,

5542,

5553,

5745,

5881,

5987,

5991,

6054,

6108,

6138,

6166,

6170,

6223,

6278,

6319,

6322,

6347,

6409,

6415,

6425,

6490,

6525,

6526,

6545,

6685,

6726,

6734,

6790,

6800,

6804,

6895,

6964,

7014,

7047,

7093,

7153,

7244,

7341,

7387,

7431,

7519,

7590,

7645,

7700,

7709,

7748,

7765,

7783,

7899,

7920,

7938,

7977,

7994,

8120,

8146,

8186,

8239,

8250,

8289,

8406,

8462,

8463,

8464,

8478,

8556,

8632,

8645,

8646,

8763,

8793,

8820,

8828,

8896,

8922,

8982,

9005,

9030,

9153,

9204,

9226,

9358,

9394,

9510,

9553,

9558,

9573,

9755,

9804,

9851,

9908

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 50 ARE: