Khud kamao Ghar Chalao Scheme 2025: जाने पात्रता मानदंड, लाभ और आवेदन प्रक्रिया

Khud kamao Ghar Chalao Scheme 2025: Sonu sood is very famous actor in India who won the heart of million citizens in India during the pandemic of corona virus. Sonu sood helped thousands of Indian citizen in covid-19 to re locate their home who were not able to go their home due to lack of money and other circumstances. Now he is coming with the new scheme to provide financial help to the Indian citizens with khud kamao Ghar chalao scheme of Sonu Sood 2025.

The scheme is offering business opportunities to job less people in country where they will get opportunities to start a new business. So if you are also looking for scheme to start a new business then you can check this article where we will discuss with you the details of khud kamao Ghar chalao scheme of Sonu Sood.

Khud kamao Ghar Chalao Scheme 2025

Indian film star Sonu Sood has recently posted a tweet on Twitter platform about launching of khud kamao Ghar chalao scheme for Indian citizens. The scheme will target for those citizens who lost their job or business during the pandemic of COVID 19. Earlier he have started multiple self employed schemes for labour and lower class person in country. Sonu Sood has also started free bus facilities for labour and lower income people in India during corona virus to relocate them from their workplace to their villages. Now he is promising Indians to provide business opportunities under khud kamao Ghar chalao scheme.

Benefits of Khud kamao Ghar Chalao Scheme 2025

Khud kamao Ghar chalao scheme is offering electric cart or electric rickshaw to the Indian citizens who have affected in corona virus. They will not need to pay any amount to purchase e riksha from this scheme. However the number of beneficiaries and number of electric rickshaw will be released by the authority soon after implementing the scheme. Some other stakeholders have also joined this welfare program of Sonu Sood to provide business opportunities including Shyam Steel company.

So if you are eligible for khud kamao Ghar chalao scheme then you can get electric rickshaw from this scheme. Most of the electric rickshaw do not require driving licence as the speed limit of these electric vehicles are not more than 25 km per hour. So anyone who can handle the rickshaw can apply for this scheme where you only have to spend your money for charging the battery and some minor services. After that you can earn a good amount from this scheme.

Eligibility Criteria For Khud kamao Ghar Chalao Scheme 2025

Citizens have to follow the following eligibility criteria for applying in khud kamao Ghar chalao scheme:

Only Indian retirements are eligible to apply for this scheme. The preferences will be given to the individuals who have affected during the covid-19. Apart from this the company will also preference to the individuals who belongs to low income group. There is no any other specific eligibility defined by the khud kamao Ghar chalao scheme. So if you fulfil all of them then you can apply accordingly.

Documents Required

Aadhaar card, Address proof, Income certificate, Passport-size photo, Mobile number and email ID (if available) and Any proof of job loss due to COVID-19

Application Process

Online Application

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official portal of Shyam Steel India or the designated website for the scheme.

Login Account: User ID and password to access the application form.

Fill in Personal Details: Provide necessary information such as name, contact details, income status, and family background.

Upload Documents : All necessary documents should be attached as scanned copies.

Application Submission: After reviewing the data, submit the application.

Confirmation: Upon successful submission, you will receive a confirmation message or email.

Offline Application

Contact Local Authorities : Reach out to the nearest district office or panchayat office to obtain the application form.

Document Submission: Complete the form and send it in with the required paperwork.

Verification Process: Authorities will verify the details and process the application accordingly.

