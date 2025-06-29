KVB Scholarship Program 2025-26: ₹1 Lakh Per Year for First-Year UG Students | Apply Online Now

KVB Scholarship Program 2025-26: Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) has introduced the KVB Scholarship Program for the academic year 2025–26, aimed at providing financial support to first-year undergraduate students across India. This initiative specifically targets students enrolled in government-funded and government-aided institutions, pursuing degrees in various fields, including medicine, engineering, agriculture, arts and sciences, as well as banking and finance-related courses, along with innovative disciplines such as machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI).

Eligible candidates residing in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, or Telangana can apply for a multi-year scholarship valued at INR 1,00,000 per year. For further details about this program, interested individuals are encouraged to refer to the article below.

KVB Scholarship Program 2025-26: Overview

Name of the program KVB Scholarship Program Initiated By Karur Vysya Bank Beneficiaries Students of first year graduation Benefits The students will receive financial assistance. Scholarship amount scholarship of rupees 1,00,000 per year Application Mode Online Official website Will be launched soon

All about Karur Vysya Bank:

Established in 1916, Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) is a prominent private banking institution in India, headquartered in Karur, Tamil Nadu. KVB offers a diverse array of financial services, including wealth management, corporate banking, and retail banking.

The bank is distinguished by its commitment to innovation and customer-centric services, integrating advanced technology with traditional banking practices to meet the needs of a broad customer base. Furthermore, KVB actively engages in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, focusing on areas such as community development, healthcare, and education.

Purpose:

The KVB Scholarship aims to help students across India with financial support.

First-year students in fields such as medicine, humanities, engineering, and agriculture are eligible.

The scholarship offers a total of 1,00,000 rupees over multiple years.

This program enables students to focus on their studies without financial stress.

Students can pursue their education confidently, free from financial worries.

Who are Eligible?

This opportunity is available for students studying Medical, Engineering, Agriculture, Arts & Science, banking-related financial courses, and new fields like AI & Machine Learning.

Only first-year undergraduate students from India can apply.

Applicants must live in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, or Telangana.

They need to have at least 60% marks in their last examination.

The total annual family income should not be more than INR 6,00,000 from all sources.

Children of employees from Karur Vysya Bank and Buddy4Study cannot apply.

cannot apply. Please note that self-financed courses are not included in this scholarship. Only students from government or government-aided colleges can apply.

Key Dates to Remember Starting date of application: – 17-Oct-25 (Expected) Last date of submitting the application: – 28-Nov-25 (Expected)

Document Required for KVB Scholarship Program 2025-26

Applicants need to provide:

Recent Photo: A passport-sized picture

Admission Proof: Fee receipt, school ID, or Bonafide certificate

Identification: Aadhaar card, Voter ID, or Driving License

Family Income Evidence: Salary slips, government letter, parent's Form 16, or last 6 months' bank statement

Academic Records: Self-signed copies of Class 10th and 12th mark sheets

: Self-signed copies of Class 10 and 12 mark sheets Bank Account Information: Details of the applicant’s or parent’s bank account.

How Much Students Will Get?

Selected students will get INR 1,00,000 each year to help pay for tuition and other school costs. This financial aid reduces the strain on families, allowing students to concentrate on their education and plan for their future.

What Will Be The Selection Process?

The KVB Scholarship selection process includes these steps:

Initial Screening: Applicants must be in their first year of education with at least 60% marks in their last exam and come from families earning less than INR 6,00,000 per year.

Document Review & Interview: The selection committee will check documents and contact applicants by phone to verify their information.

: The selection committee will check documents and contact applicants by phone to verify their information. Final Selection: Chosen candidates will receive a full scholarship of INR 1,00,000 per year for their studies.

How to Apply for KVB Scholarship Program Online Application 2025-26?

To apply online for this program, follow these steps:

First, go to buddy4study.com kvb-scholarship-program to start your application.

On the website’s homepage, click the “Start Application” button.

Next, fill out all required information in the online application form.

Then, attach all necessary documents, accept the terms and conditions, and click the “Preview” button.

Finally, review your information and click the “Submit” button to finish your application.

How to Renew the Scholarship?

To renew the KVB scholarship for the upcoming years:

Students need to achieve high grades and provide an academic progress report that shows their success.

They must have paid their college fees.

There should be no disciplinary issues on their record.

Since KVB renews scholarships annually, students can relax knowing the funds will be sent directly to their bank account.

Is This a Onetime Scholarship?

This is not a one-time scholarship. It is a multi-year award that supports students for several academic years, like a four-year undergraduate or a two-year graduate program. The scholarship will continue as long as the student meets specific requirements each year.

