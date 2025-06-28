List of States That Will Not Receive Summer Food Stamps 2025, What happens when SNAP Benefits are cut?

Summer Food Stamps 2025: These States Will Not Provide Summer Food Stamps. But this system is stopped as soon as the summer holidays arrive. Children are deprived of this facility for three months of June, July and August. In such a situation, it becomes impossible for poor families to feed their children and to solve this challenge, the state government of America has started the Summer EBT scheme known as Sun Bucks. This scheme was operated in 2024 and now this scheme has been started again in 2025 in which is $120 is provided to every eligible child for 3 months.

As we said, in view of the hunger crisis of children in summer, summer food stumps are distributed to millions of children. These food stamps are distributed only to the children of economically weaker families. Under this scheme, the US government transfers electronic benefits so that children from economically weaker families can get free and low-cost food even when schools are closed and can stay healthy by eating nutritious food.

There are plans to re-implement this scheme in the year 2025 as well, under which $120 will be transferred to the children’s accounts for the months of June, July and August. Under this scheme, each child is provided $40 per month. Children can use this amount to buy ration from the grocery store or buy food directly.

List of States That Will Not Receive Summer Food Stamps 2025

As we said, this scheme is being run in the whole of America, but there are some states where the benefit of this scheme will not be given. There are about 13 states which are not included in this scheme such as

Alaska

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Mississippi

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas and Wyoming

Why is the benefit of this scheme not being given in these 13 states?

Let us tell you that this Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer scheme is an important scheme which provides nutritious food to children during summer vacations. But 13 states are not included in this scheme.

Some reasons for this are as follows: Most of these states are governed by the Republican Party, whose government believes that such schemes increase dependency. In such a situation, the feeling of self-reliance gets weakened, due to which the government does not operate this scheme.

While the entire benefit of Summer EBT is provided by the federal government, the state government also has to bear 50% of the administrative cost, this cost is heavy for Alaska and Texas, due to which they do not operate this scheme in their state.

List of States That Will Not Receive Summer Food Stamps 2025, What happens when SNAP Benefits are cut? 3

Apart from this, there are many states where even today there is no advanced technology and infrastructure for data verification, such as Tennessee and Indiana, so it becomes difficult to identify the right candidates here. Apart from this, South Carolina and Florida already distribute free food at the community level, so without providing financial assistance, they provide free food to the students during summer vacations.

Which states are taking advantage of the scheme?

About 37 states, four regional territories and 6 tribal nations are taking advantage of this Summer EBT scheme started by the government. The state government here is providing nutrition security to poor children in summer in collaboration with the federal government. The information about these states is as follows:

California

New York

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Washington

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Oregon

New Mexico

Hawaii

Colorado

Nevada

Connecticut

Michigan

North Carolina

New Jersey

Virginia etc.

What strategy is the government trying to make regarding this scheme?

As we told, during the summer holidays, the government provides financial assistance to all the children on the basis of $40 per month through this scheme for 3 months. This assistance is transferred to the children’s account in the form of electronic benefit transfer, in view of which the government is considering preparing a long-term nutrition security plan in the future.

The US federal government is working on this policy from 2022 with the aim of providing the right nutrition to the children at the right time when school meals are stopped in the summer and is providing $120 to the children for three months.

At the same time, due to digital transactions, this money is directly delivered to the parents through EBT card so that the parents ensure the nutrition of the children. There is no need to go through any long process to take advantage of this scheme, children are traced on the basis of government data and they are automatically declared beneficiaries in this scheme.

Under this scheme, the government gives the entire benefit amount and the states have to bear only 50% of the administrative expenses, apart from this, there are many areas where free food is also distributed to the children in the community.

What benefits is this scheme having on the lives of children?

According to a USDA report, due to this scheme, there has been a 33% decline in malnutrition among children. This means that now children are getting safe and nutritious food.

Due to this scheme, for some time now, the immunity of poor children in America has also improved.

has also improved. At the same time, the extra burden on parents is also decreasing, which also gives confidence to parents.

Due to these schemes, children participate in creative activities of reading, writing and learning even during summer vacations and their performance remains better even after returning to school.

of reading, writing and learning even during summer vacations and their performance remains better even after returning to school. In this scheme, parents get assistance of $40 per month for the children’s education, so that parents can buy extra grocery from the grocery store for their children.

What is the situation in the states where this policy is not implemented?

In the states where this policy is not implemented, many children are deprived of this benefit, for example, 3.8 million children in Texas remain hungry during summers.

In a state like Tennessee, which has a population of 3 million, more than 7 lakh children remain hungry due to this scheme.

In the states where these schemes are not being implemented, food banks and social organizations make every effort to arrange for the nutrition of children during summers.

Conclusion

Overall, in those states of America which are not in favor of implementing this scheme and are not taking any steps for the nutrition of children through schemes like food stamps, children are being deprived of nutritious food during summers, due to which other social organizations have to come forward.

However, to deal with this problem, the Federal Government of America is going to take a big decision soon. Now it remains to be seen what the US state government does to provide adequate nutrition to all children in the summer and how it provides long-term policy protection for children.