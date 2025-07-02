Beneficiaries will receive monthly Social Security Payment of up to $967 – Is it real or fake?

Monthly Social Security Payment of up to $967: to New month always bring some good news for the citizens. As July has arrived, citizens are waiting for their payment to be credited. Over 70 millions of people wait for their regular payment as SSA is there to distribute their monthly supplements. SSA is all set to distribute their next payment. Dates vary as per the recipient’s birthdates.

In 2025, thousands of beneficiaries in the U.S. will receive a monthly Social Security Payment of up to $967, which is part of the Supplemental Security Income program. After the Cost of living adjustment, SSA has increased the monthly benefit from $943 to $967 in some states for single individuals. Social security payments are the benefits given to the citizens of U.S to make their life easier.

Social Security Payment

The SSI program offers monthly payments to those individuals who are 65 or older than or have disabilities or have limited financial income. The children having disabilities can also qualify if they meet specific requirements. Unlike Social Security retirement or disability insurance (SSDI), SSI does not require a work history for eligibility. This year, SSA has implemented 2.5% of COLA. As a result of COLA, singles are getting monthly benefit from $943 to $967 and the married couples will get the maximum combined benefit is $1,450. And the care givers who are providing care for beneficiaries will get the benefit amount of $484.

Eligible Requirement of monthly Social Security Payment

The individuals must have been aged at least 65 years old or have a disability for which they have stopped working. The applicants or the recipients have to possess the citizenship that they must have treated as legal resident with limited income and resources which is not more than $2,000 for an individual recipient and $3,000 for a married couple.

Monthly Social Security Payment Timeline and Schedule

SSA has already published the calendar for 2025-26. SSA always follow the schedule. Every month SSA disburse the payment as per the prescribed timetable. The amount the recipients receive depends on several factors like the type of benefit they have, the important factor is their birthdates, whether they are getting the benefits from different sources and last but not the list the timing of application that when they have applied for the benefits.

If the individuals want to maximize their benefits, then they have to wait for their full retirement age. Basically SSA follow a pattern in disbursing the payments that every Wednesday of the month it directly deposit the amount into the bank accounts of the recipients.

The pattern is like this. Those individuals whose birthdates fall in between 1st to the 10th of the month then they will receive the payment on the 2nd Wednesday of that particular month. Those individuals whose birthdates fall in between 11th to the 20th of the month then they will receive the payment on the 3rd Wednesday of that particular month. Then those individuals whose birthdates fall in between 21st to the 31st of the month then they will receive the payment on the 4th Wednesday of that particular month.

And there is an exception that this schedule doesn’t apply on them who are only getting the SSI payments. If someone is only receiving the SSI payment that is Supplementary Security income then he or she will always get paid on the first date of the month.

But if that person is receiving both of the payment like both SSI and retirement benefits, then the payment will come on the third of the month. Also there is another one condition that if the recipients claimed their benefits from the SSA before May 1997 then they will also be paid on the third of the month, no matter when their birthday is.

Dates of SSI and Social Security Payments of July as per SSA

The citizens of U.S has get the SSI payments on July 1. As it is falling on Tuesday, the recipients will not face any problems. If the first day of the month is falling on weekend or holiday, the payment will be made on the last business day before that. Then On 3rd July, those individuals will get the payment who have been receiving Social Security benefits since before May 1997 or for those who get both SSI and Social Security benefits.

Then the remaining beneficiaries will receive the payments based on their birthdays as decided or scheduled. On 9th July, the individuals whose birthdays are falling in between 1st and 10th will get the benefit. Then on 16th July, which is the 3rd Wednesday, the individuals whose birthdays are falling in between 11th and 20th of the month will get the benefit. Then likewise on 23rd of July, whose birthdays are falling in between 21st and 31st will get the payment credited.

What will you do, if you will not get your payment on time?

First of all if you are not getting your payment on time, don’t panic. SSA is there to resolve all of your problem regarding your late payment. Just wait for three business days at first then you can go for contacting the SSA.

Take the help by contacting the helpline so they can help you with your issue. If you still haven’t received anything, make sure to get in touch with your bank to check if there are any issues with your account as sometime the bank may have stop the payment due to invalid banking information you have given or might have need your updated banking information. If we see the SSA’s credibility then most payments are received on time since 99% of beneficiaries get paid electronically.