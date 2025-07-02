MP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: 19,503 पदों पर भर्ती, 12वीं पास महिलाएं जल्द करें आवेदन, बिना परीक्षा होगा Selection

MP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Department of Women and Child Development is inviting eligible individuals to recruit 19,503 candidates for the post of Anganwadi worker and assistant. Eligible individuals can submit the application form through online mode before the last date. There is no recruitment examination in this recruitment drive, so candidates who want a government job without any examination can apply to MP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025.

Understand the eligibility criteria, application procedure, important dates to apply, and all other details of the MP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 in this article, which will help you to secure your job as an Anganwadi worker or an Anganwadi assistant in the state.

WCD MP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025

The government of Maharashtra is filling all the vacant positions of Anganwadi workers and assistants in the state. The department released official notification for MP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 on 03 June 2025, where all the eligible females can apply in this recruitment. The application is only open for female individuals in the state.

The government will provide monthly salary to selected females in this post according to assistant grade 3 in the state and will provide all the allowances, including travel allowance, medical allowance, insurance facilities, retirement benefits, paid leaves, etc.

Important Dates for MP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025

The official advertisement of the MP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 was released on 3rd June 2025; however, the application portal opened on 20 June 2025, and females can register themselves through online mode on the portal before the last date of 4 July 2025. However, females will get the opportunity to correct the details in the application form by 7th July 2025. After that, no application will be submitted, and the authority will start to evaluate and prepare the merit list of the candidates according to their marks and other criteria.

Eligibility Criteria for MP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025

Only females are eligible to apply for Anganwadi worker or Anganwadi assistant in Madhya Pradesh. The applicant is required to be an Indian citizen and should have lived in Madhya Pradesh for many years. The minimum age of the female should be at least 18 years old and should not exceed 35 years at the time of applying through online mode. The age of the applicant will be calculated from 1st January 2025.

The applicant is required to complete at least 12th class from any recognized board in India to apply to this program. It is the minimum eligibility criteria, but if you are a graduate individual, then you can also attach your higher education certification, which will help you to get additional marks in the evaluation procedure.

Application Procedure for MP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025

If you are eligible, then you need to submit the application form through online mode on the Madhya Pradesh online portal, where you can follow the following step-by-step guidelines to create registration and submit the application:

Visit the official website of MP online.

MP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: 19,503 पदों पर भर्ती, 12वीं पास महिलाएं जल्द करें आवेदन, बिना परीक्षा होगा Selection 4

Now you will see a new page on the website to apply online for an Anganwadi worker in the women and child development department.

MP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: 19,503 पदों पर भर्ती, 12वीं पास महिलाएं जल्द करें आवेदन, बिना परीक्षा होगा Selection 5

It will ask you to click on the Apply Online link, where you need to enter your Samagra Parivar ID

MP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: 19,503 पदों पर भर्ती, 12वीं पास महिलाएं जल्द करें आवेदन, बिना परीक्षा होगा Selection 6

Once you enter your Parivar ID in the application page, your details will automatically be available on the website, and you need to select your specific locality and enter your details, including address information, educational qualifications, and all other details.

Once you provide your details, you need to upload your documents, including a passport-size photograph, 12th-class marksheet and certificate, 10th-class marksheet and certificate for date of birth proof, higher education certification (if applicable), category certification (if applicable), etc. Now you will be redirected to the payment page where you will pay the application fee of Rs 100, and after that, your application will be submitted successfully.

MP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 Selection Procedure

The department will create a preference list of the candidates according to their multiple criteria and will mark them accordingly. You can check the following criteria of evaluation of the application form, and after that, you can expect your rank in the merit list accordingly.

S.No Description Marks 1 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe Married Women 05 Marks 2 Women of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 05 Marks 3 Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Married Women 05 Marks 4 Educated/Widowed/Deserted Women (over 30 years of age with no children) 10 Marks 5 Anganwadi Worker/Helper’s Daughter/Daughter-in-law (if the daughter/daughter-in-law has completed 05 years of service in Anganwadi). This benefit will not be given if the daughter/daughter-in-law is married to a son of the same family.) Technical Qualification—Higher Secondary 6 Higher Secondary in First Division—40 marks, Second Division—25 marks, Third Division—10 marks 10 Marks 7 Technical Qualification – Graduation/post-graduation (minimum 1 year regular course) 10 Marks Total 100 Marks

So how qualified you are and whether you have relevant documentation will increase your chances of being selected in this recruitment procedure.