MP D.El.Ed 2025 Third Round Registration: How to Apply, PDF Download, Selection Process & College List @rsk.mponline.gov.in

MP D.El.Ed 2025 Third Round Registration: The Madhya Pradesh Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK MP) is all set to begin the MP D.El.Ed 2025 third round registration process soon. For candidates who missed out on a seat in the first or second round, this is the final chance to secure admission into government or private teacher training institutes for the 2025–27 session.
MP D.El.Ed 2025 Third Round: Overview
|Details
|Information
|Organizing Body
|Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh
|Course
|D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education)
|Session
|2025–2027
|Admission Round
|3rd Round
|Application Mode
|Online
|Official Website
|rsk.mponline.gov.in
|Registration Status
|Expected to begin from 5 July 2025
|PDF Notification
|Will be available soon
How to Register for MP D.El.Ed 3rd Round 2025?
Here are the step-by-step instructions to apply for the third round:
- Visit the official website: https://rsk.mponline.gov.in.
Click on the link “D.El.Ed 2025 Third Round Counselling” Then Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth (DOB) And If you haven’t registered earlier, fill in the new application form Then Choose your preferred colleges during the Choice Filling process And After That Upload the necessary documents. Pay the registration fee of ₹100/- online. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.
MP D.El.Ed 3rd Round Important Dates 2025
|Process
|Dates
|Registration Start Date
|5 July 2025
|Last Date for Registration
|10 July 2025
|Choice Filling Window
|5 July – 10 July 2025
|Third Merit List Release
|13 July 2025
|Allotment Letter Download
|14 July – 17 July 2025
|Final Reporting at Institutes
|14 July – 18 July 2025
MP D.El.Ed 3rd Round 2025 PDF Download
Once released, candidates can download the official PDF notification from the website. This document will include:
- Detailed counselling guidelines
- Fee structure for government and private colleges
- List of participating institutions
- Round-wise seat allotment details
MP D.El.Ed 2025 College List – Government & Private Institutes
There are more than 200+ teacher training colleges across Madhya Pradesh under this admission process, including: Government D.El.Ed Colleges, Privately affiliated teacher training institutes, District-level education centers.
The full list will be available in the PDF notification and choice filling module.
MP D.El.Ed Admission 2025: Selection Process
The admission will be done based on academic merit and preference:
- Online Registration & College Choice Filling
- Merit List Generation (Based on 10th & 12th academic marks)
- Seat Allotment (As per category and college preference)
- Download Allotment Letter
- Document Verification at the allotted institution
- Final Admission Confirmation
List of Documents Required for Verification
Make sure to carry the original and photocopies of the following documents during institute-level verification: Class 10th and 12th Marksheet, Domicile Certificate (for MP residents), Caste Certificate (if applicable for reservation), Income Certificate (for EWS or reserved categories), Allotment Letter (from 3rd round),Recent Passport Size Photographs, Aadhaar Card or Valid Government ID
FAQs About MP D.El.Ed 2025 Third Round Registration
When will the MP D.El.Ed 3rd round registration start?
The third round registration is expected to start from 5 July 2025 on the official website.
Who can apply for the third round of counselling?
Candidates who did not get any seat in the 1st or 2nd rounds or didn’t participate earlier are eligible.
What is the registration fee for MP D.El.Ed third round?
The application fee is ₹100, which can be paid online during the registration.
How will the merit list be prepared?
The merit list will be based on the marks secured in Class 10 and 12, along with reservation norms.
What if I miss the third round deadline?
If you miss the deadline, you will not be able to participate in the 2025–27 session counselling.
Where can I download the allotment letter?
After seat allotment, the allotment letter will be available for download from the official portal between 14 to 17 July 2025.