MP D.El.Ed 2025 Third Round Registration: How to Apply, PDF Download, Selection Process & College List @rsk.mponline.gov.in

MP D.El.Ed 2025 Third Round Registration: The Madhya Pradesh Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK MP) is all set to begin the MP D.El.Ed 2025 third round registration process soon. For candidates who missed out on a seat in the first or second round, this is the final chance to secure admission into government or private teacher training institutes for the 2025–27 session.

MP D.El.Ed 2025 Third Round: Overview

Details Information Organizing Body Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh Course D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) Session 2025–2027 Admission Round 3rd Round Application Mode Online Official Website rsk.mponline.gov.in Registration Status Expected to begin from 5 July 2025 PDF Notification Will be available soon

How to Register for MP D.El.Ed 3rd Round 2025?

Here are the step-by-step instructions to apply for the third round:

Visit the official website: https://rsk.mponline.gov.in.

Click on the link “D.El.Ed 2025 Third Round Counselling” Then Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth (DOB) And If you haven’t registered earlier, fill in the new application form Then Choose your preferred colleges during the Choice Filling process And After That Upload the necessary documents. Pay the registration fee of ₹100/- online. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

MP D.El.Ed 3rd Round Important Dates 2025

Process Dates Registration Start Date 5 July 2025 Last Date for Registration 10 July 2025 Choice Filling Window 5 July – 10 July 2025 Third Merit List Release 13 July 2025 Allotment Letter Download 14 July – 17 July 2025 Final Reporting at Institutes 14 July – 18 July 2025

MP D.El.Ed 3rd Round 2025 PDF Download

Once released, candidates can download the official PDF notification from the website. This document will include:

Detailed counselling guidelines

Fee structure for government and private colleges

List of participating institutions

Round-wise seat allotment details

MP D.El.Ed 2025 College List – Government & Private Institutes

There are more than 200+ teacher training colleges across Madhya Pradesh under this admission process, including: Government D.El.Ed Colleges, Privately affiliated teacher training institutes, District-level education centers.

The full list will be available in the PDF notification and choice filling module.

MP D.El.Ed Admission 2025: Selection Process

The admission will be done based on academic merit and preference:

Online Registration & College Choice Filling Merit List Generation (Based on 10th & 12th academic marks) Seat Allotment (As per category and college preference) Download Allotment Letter Document Verification at the allotted institution Final Admission Confirmation

List of Documents Required for Verification

Make sure to carry the original and photocopies of the following documents during institute-level verification: Class 10th and 12th Marksheet, Domicile Certificate (for MP residents), Caste Certificate (if applicable for reservation), Income Certificate (for EWS or reserved categories), Allotment Letter (from 3rd round),Recent Passport Size Photographs, Aadhaar Card or Valid Government ID

FAQs About MP D.El.Ed 2025 Third Round Registration