MPTRANSCO Recruitment 2025: AE, JE, लाइनमैन और अन्य पदों के लिए आवेदन करें, अंतिम तिथि 4 अगस्त 2025

MPTRANSCO Recruitment 2025 Apply Online: Madhya Pradesh power transmission Company Limited is a well-known government institution of the country. This government institution has recently issued a MPTRANSCO Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF for appointment to about 633 posts. If you have also completed engineering ITI or law studies and want to join this cultured institution, then this can prove to be good news for you.

MP Transco has announced MP power transmission job vacancy 2025 to various posts like Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer, Line Attendant, Substation Attendant, Plant Attendant, Law Officer in its organization. MPTRANSCO notification 2025 pdf has been issued for this MPTRANSCO Recruitment 2025 process to be held on about 633 posts will start from 8 July 2025.

MPTRANSCO Recruitment 2025

As we said, MPTRANSCO Recruitment Notification 2025 PDF has come out for the formation of appointments on about 633 posts by Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Limited. Under this MP electricity board vacancy 2025 notification, Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company has released details like complete details of the date of appointments, How to apply for MPTRANSCO 2025, application process, application fee, selection process pay scale on its official website.

All those candidates who want to get recruited on these posts, it is necessary for them to first go to the official website and read the complete details and complete the application process by following the given guidelines.

MP Power Transmission Job Vacancy 2025 Dates

Date wise details have been released by Madhya Pradesh Transmission Company for appointment to 633 posts as follows

Notification issued 24 June 2025

Process of applying online starts 4 July 2025

Last date to apply 4 August 2025

Date to make amendments in the application form 31 July 2025 to 6 August 2025

Candidates are requested to complete the application process within the prescribed time limit.

MP Electricity Board Vacancy 2025

As we said, appointments are going to be made on about 633 posts by Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company. The following posts will be filled through these 633 appointments

Assistant Engineer 63 posts

Law Officer 1 post

Junior Engineer 247 posts

Junior Engineer Civil 12 posts

Line Attendant 67 posts

Sub Station Attendant 229 posts

Plant Attendant 14 posts

MPTRANSCO Eligibility Criteria 2025

Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Limited has provided the details of eligibility criteria for appointment to these posts as follows

Age Limit

To apply for these Madhya Pradesh power transmission Company Limited Recruitment 2025 posts, the age of the applicant must be between 18 years to 40 years.

However, special categories such as SC ST OBC PWD Women and Home Guards of MP State are being given relaxation as per government rules.

Educational Qualification

The details of educational qualification to apply for these posts have been released as follows

To apply for the post of Assistant Engineer Transmission, the candidate must have BE BTech.

To apply for the post of Law Officer, the candidate must have an LLB from a recognized university.

the candidate must have an LLB from a recognized university. To apply for the post of Junior Engineer Transmission , the candidate must have BE BTech or Diploma degree from a recognized educational institution.

, the candidate must have BE BTech or Diploma degree from a recognized educational institution. To apply for the post of Junior Engineer Civil, the applicant must have BE BTech in Civil Engineering.

the applicant must have BE BTech in Civil Engineering. To apply for the post of Line Attendant , the candidate must have passed 10th along with ITI Lineman or Electrician trade.

, the candidate must have passed 10th along with ITI Lineman or Electrician trade. To apply for the post of Sub Station Attendant, the candidate must have passed 10th along with ITI Electrician Alignment trade.

the candidate must have passed 10th along with ITI Electrician Alignment trade. To apply for the post of Plant Attendant, the candidate must have passed 10th and have ITI.

Application Fee for MPTRANSCO apply online 2025

To apply for these posts, the candidate will have to pay the fee as follows

General Category ₹1200

SC ST OBC EWS ₹600

Pay Scale – MPTRANSCO latest govt jobs for engineers

The salary details for these posts have been released as follows

Assistant Engineer 56100 to 177500

Law Officer 56100 to 177500

Junior Engineer 32,800 to 1,36,000 Junior Engineer Civil 32800 to 1,36,000

Line Attendant 19500 to 62000

Substation Attendant 19500 to 62000

Plant Attendant 19500 to 62000

Selection Process of MPTRANSCO Bharti 2025

The selection process of the candidates for appointment to these posts has been constituted as follows: Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their applications.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited for a computer-based test.

After the computer-based test, document verification of the candidates will be conducted.

After this, there will be tests like physical tests or skill training.

If needed, the committee can also conduct an interview.

can also conduct an interview. After this, the final list will be prepared and the appointment of the candidates will be ensured.

Required documents for MP Electricity Board Jobs

Identity certificate of the applicant

Residence certificate of the applicant

Educational documents of the applicant

Age certificate of the applicant

Experience certificate if the applicant already has any experience

If the applicant is already active in a job, then NOC from there

Passport size photo of the applicant

How to apply for MPTRANSCO Recruitment 2025?

To apply for these posts, the candidate must first visit the official website mptransco.in.

The registration process has to be completed by clicking on the option of New Registration on the homepage of the official website.

After completing the MPTRANSCO Registration 2025 process, the applicant has to login to the portal.

process, the applicant has to login to the portal. After logging in to the portal, they have to get the application form related to this appointment.

In this application form, the applicant has to fill in all the information related to personal details, educational details, and categories.

the applicant has to fill in all the information related to personal details, educational details, and categories. After this, all your documents have to be scanned and uploaded and the application fee has to be paid.

After paying the fee, the applicant has to click on the submit option.

Conclusion

For the information of the readers, it is necessary to tell the applicant to enter his valid email ID and valid mobile number while filling this form so that if the company wants, it can contact you. It is very important to fill the application form on time.

However, if you want, you can make corrections in the application forms between 31 July to 6 August 2025. For more information, candidates are requested to visit this official website mptransco.in and complete the application process on the PDF format notification related to it.