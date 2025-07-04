Mukhyamantri Rajshri Scheme 2025: जाने पात्रता मापदंड, महत्वपूर्ण दस्त्तावेज और आवेदन प्रक्रिया

Mukhyamantri Rajshri Scheme 2025: The Government of Rajasthan is promoting girl child in the state through multiple schemes. If you are a parent of a girl child then you can also apply for mukhymantri Rajshri Yojana 2025.

Eligible beneficiaries will receive financial assistance from the state government to spend on the education of girl child. Check this article to get the information of mukhyamantri Rajshree Yojana 2025 including the eligibility criteria, application procedure, important document list, payment of CM Rajshri Scheme 2025 etc.

Mukhyamantri Rajshri Scheme 2025

The mukhyamantri Rajshri scheme 2025 is very beneficial to promote importance of girl child in the Rajasthan state. The scheme is providing 50000 to the parents which is to be spend on the education and welfare of the girl child. Financial assistance will be provided into 6 installment till the 12th class. Scheme is launched under women and child welfare department of Rajasthan government. The scheme will cover all the parents who have a girl child in the Rajasthan state. So if you are also one of them then can apply for this scheme and get benefit accordingly.

Important Points of Mukhyamantri Rajshri Yojana

Total Financial Assistance : ₹50,000 provided in six installments from birth to Class 12.

: in six installments from birth to Class 12. Objective : To ensure the health, education, and empowerment of girl children in Rajasthan .

: To ensure the health, education, and empowerment of . Target Group: Parents of girl children born after June 1, 2016, in Rajasthan.

Eligibility Criteria For Mukhymantri Rajyashri Scheme

Only Indian citizens who are living in Rajasthan state are eligible to apply for mukhyamantri Rajshri scheme 2025. The girl child of the applicant should be born after 1 June 2016. The applicant should have Aadhar card. The scheme will cover only two girls of a family, however if any of one girl died and the third child is also a girl then she will also be eligible for mukhyamantri Rajshri scheme 2025. The child should be born in any government or private hospital. Only those girl students who are studying in Government schools in the state and eligible to receive the further installments of the scheme.

Important Documents For Mukhymantri Rajyashri Scheme 2025

Beneficiaries have to provide photocopies of the following documents while applying for the mukhyamantri Rajshree scheme 2025:

Aadhar card of the parents

Aadhar card of the child

Bhamashah card of parents

Birth certificate of the child

Mother and child health card

Admission certificate in school of the student

12th class marksheet of the girl child after completing the education

Passport size photograph of the parents and child

Bank passbook of the parents

Offline Application

Obtain Application Form: Visit the nearest government hospital, Panchayat office, or Anganwadi center to collect the application form. Fill Out the Form: Provide accurate information on the application form. Attach Documents: As stated above, attach all necessary documents. Submit Application: Submit the filled form along with documents to the concerned authority. Verification: The submitted information will be verified, and upon approval, the financial assistance will be credited to the parent’s bank account.

Online Application (For Educational Installments)

Approval and Transfer : Upon approval, the financial assistance will be transferred to the parent’s bank account.

: Upon approval, the financial assistance will be transferred to the parent’s bank account. Visit e-Mitra or Atal Seva Kendra: Go to the offical website e-Mitra

Mukhyamantri Rajshri Scheme 2025: जाने पात्रता मापदंड, महत्वपूर्ण दस्त्तावेज और आवेदन प्रक्रिया 3

Give Information: Give the information and supporting documentation required for the educational installment.

Give the information and supporting documentation required for the educational installment. Submit Application: The application will be submitted online for processing.

Payment of Mukhymantri Rajyashri Scheme 2025

The 50000 rupees of mukhyamantri Rajshri scheme of government to Rajasthan will be provided into 6 installments to the parents where the first installment will be provided at the time of birth of the child of 2500 rupees. After that 2500 rupees will provided after completing the one year of child. After this 4000 rupees will be provided to the beneficiaries and the time of getting admission in government school. 5000 will provided in 6th class and 11000 will be given in the 11th class. Once the child complete 12th class she will get 25000 in the bank account.

FAQs: Mukhymantri Rajyashri Scheme 2025