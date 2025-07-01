mySSC App: A very good news is coming out for the youth preparing for government jobs. The Staff Selection Commission SSC has now launched a new app name as “mySSC App” to make the application process easier and transparent. This app will not only protect the applicant from dilemma and discomfort during the application, but it will ensure that all the applicants do not have trouble while applying.

In view of this facility of the applicants, the Staff Selection Commission has launched the mySSC App. All the applicants will be able to install this mySSC App on their mobiles and along with applying through this app, you will be able to upload all the documents. As we said, the Staff Selection Commission has launched the My SSC app.

mySSC App Launch

All the candidates can download this mySSC application from Google Play Store. The main objective of this app is to make the application process of Staff Selection Commission easy and transparent so that all the applicants can access the official website of Staff Selection Commission without any hassle through the app and complete the application process only through the app.

For the convenience of the applicants, this app has been made so user friendly that candidates will now be able to apply through the app and can easily complete the process of photograph uploading and documents.

How to Register on the mySSC App

Download the App: To download and install the app, go to the Google Play Store and search for “mySSC”.

Start Registration: To initiate the One-Time Registration (OTR) procedure, click the “Register” button.

Provide Information: Type in your mobile number, Aadhaar number, and any other necessary information. Verify your identity by completing the facial authentication and OTP procedures. Full Registration: After verification, you can apply for exams since your registration is complete.

Why Need of mySSC App login?

The application process of the Staff Selection Commission is quite complex and inconvenient. Under this process, candidates was facing various types of problems in uploading the application form to uploading documents. In such a situation, sometimes the quality of the document was bad, many times photos are blurred, the editing of the photo is not correct, due to which the ratio of rejection of applications was increasing.

In live photos too , applicants were violating things such as uploading photos with masks, hats or glasses, etc., it became very important to launch the My SSC App so that the problem at the time of uploading the photo could get eliminated and rate of applications should also get eliminated.

Photo upload on MySSC app

Through the MySSC app, whenever a candidate applies online and uploads a live photo, it will be mandatory to follow the special feature.

For example, while uploading live photos, the candidate will have to use the front camera of the phone. Then Photos will not be accepted when wearing mask hats, glasses etc. during the photo. It is necessary to have enough lights and plane backgrounds while taking photos. To apply for SSC, the candidate will have to keep the camera at eye level while taking a photo so that the eyes are towards the straight camera.

mySSC app features

This mySSC app of the Staff Selection Commission will now provide facilities to the candidates in rural areas in a way. Due to the My SSC app, the candidates of rural areas will be able to apply easily without any hassle as this mySSC app registration will admit the application by supporting the face authentication, due to which the biometric identity will be verified and the candidates will be able to apply directly through the mySSC iOS App or mySSC Android App.

Candidates living in rural areas will no longer have to visit the urban place repeatedly to apply. Candidates will be able to ensure the application process by completing the biometric verification process by installing this app in their mobiles. OTR will be completed through this mySSC student portal, due to which the candidates will not have any kind of inconvenience. This digital change launched by the Staff Selection Commission will ensure their access to more and more applicants, so that more and more youth will now be able to apply for SSC examinations on time.

SSC updates on mySSC App

SSC Student Support App: The biggest feature of My SSC app is that it uploads your picture directly to the Central Server of Staff Selection Commission via front camera. This app can be operated with biometric verification, which has made biometric verification easier and the candidate will be able to complete one time registration through the app itself. Due to this app, now all notifications sent by SSC will be easily received to the candidates of rural areas, examination information, admit card, mySSC online services, result upload etc. will be received on the mySSC app itself.

