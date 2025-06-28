Namo Drone Didi Yojana 2025: ड्रोन दीदी योजना करें आवेदन – केंद्र देगी ट्रेनिंग + ₹15000 सैलरी

Namo Drone Didi Yojana 2025: The central government is providing opportunities for women in India to participate in technological field. Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi have discuss about the new scheme of Namo Drone Didi Yojana 2025 while distributing 1000 drones to the beneficiaries. The world is moving forward to the technology and the drone technology is very latest and accepted technology in nearly all fields.

The Drone Didi Yojana 2025 is a central government initiative launched under the Women Empowerment Mission. It aims to train and equip Self-Help Group (SHG) women with agricultural drones for use in farming, crop monitoring, and pesticide spraying. The namo drone didi scheme 2025 will help women individuals to find out new opportunities of earning and will help them to get empowered. You can check complete details of Pradhan mantri namo drone didi scheme 2025 in this article.

Namo Drone Didi Yojana 2025

Name of the scheme Namo Drone Didi Yojana Who started it Prime Minister Narendra Modi Beneficiaries Women of the country When started 11 March 2024 Benefits Renting drones to women of the country for agriculture Benefits of the scheme Providing employment opportunities to women by training them in drone operation and making them aware of new technologies Ministry of Planning Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Drone Didi Scheme for Agriculture 2025

Prime minister have told that India is at number one position for women commercial pilot in the world. And he is believing that technology and science can lead the status of women in the world and will help to empower women to get skilled in technologies such as drone pilot.

The Free Drone for Women Farmers Scheme will help all self help groups in India to execute the mission of namo drone didi scheme in India. The scheme promotes entrepreneurship among rural women. After training, women can start drone-based service businesses, earning money by spraying pesticides, fertilizers, and mapping fields for other farmers.

Drone Distribution Scheme for SHGs

As the PM Drone Didi Yojana is implementing through self help groups in India which are developed by females in their locality from village to the city. The government is providing financial support to all participating self help groups in India to start training of their members for drone pilot.

The government is providing approximately 80% subsidy to the beneficiaries to purchase a drone and start the training of women. However the maximum amount will not be more than 800000 according to the information available in official website of Government of India.

So if you want to start your training to become a drone pilot then you have to firstly join your nearest self help group of females, after that you will able to apply for the scheme accordingly and the group will also help you to start your training to become a drone pilot.

Drone Didi Yojana Benefits and Features

The world is implementing drone technology for multiple purposes including monitoring the task, providing instant help from drone etc. the namo drone didi scheme 2025 will focus on the development of agricultural technology.

Females will not only get the training of drone pilot but will also get the additional training for development of agriculture including monitoring the fields through drone, apart from the monitor, drones will further helpful for seeding in the fields and using fertilizers on the fields without going to the fields by using drones. Apart from the agriculture development, the scheme will also help to get financial assistance as skilled female pilot will get a good payment for providing the drone pilot services at different institutes and companies.

Namo Drone Didi Yojana Eligibility 2025

The Namo Drone Didi Yojana is open to all women in the nation; however, as of yet, neither an official website nor a notification have been made available despite the fact that the program has only recently begun.

Namo Drone Didi Yojana Documents

Aadhar Card

Identity Certificate

Passport Size Photo

Passbook

PAN Card

Applicant’s Mobile Number

Namo Drone Didi Yojana Apply/ Drone Didi Yojana Application

The application process for applying for Drone Didi Yojana 2025 has not been started yet, the benefit of this scheme is being given to women of only a few parts of the country. Right now it is the initial phase of drone didi yojna, the central government has not yet given permission to start the scheme fully, and the Drone Didi scheme of the central government has not been fully implemented yet.

Therefore, women interested in Namo Drone Didi Yojana will have to wait for some more time, as soon as the application process of this scheme starts, we will update you.

FAQs