Narotam Sekhsaria Scholarship 2025: Financial Support for Postgraduate Students

Narotam Sekhsaria Scholarship 2025: Narotam Sekhsaria Foundation is providing Narotam Sekhsaria scholarship for higher studies in 2025- 26 To The Eligible students who want to pursue their higher education in India and across the world. The program is allowing students to get financial assistance from the foundation and after that can repay the amount to the with simple installments.

If you are also looking a financial support to continue your higher education in world top universities then can read this article which will help you to understand the Narotam Sekhsaria scholarship program 2025 for higher studies in the session of 2025 and 26 including the eligibility criteria, Application procedure, deadline to apply, and other benefits of the program.

Narotam Sekhsaria scholarship 2025

Narotam Sekhsaria Foundation is running multiple initiatives toward social welfare of the society and offering the scholarship amount for individuals who are interested to start masters degree or any other postgraduate degree in India or abroad. Apart from the regular scholarship programs, Narotam Sekhsaria scholarship for higher studies will allow you to get 100% amount from the foundation to pay tuition and other expenses to the university for the academic year.

It is basically a loan program which is working to not earn profit from the students as it is allowing students to get the financial assistance from the foundation and after that can pay the entire amount in his small installments. Since other loan programs are charging interest and other fees on the payment to and their profit, so students need to pay a huge extra amount to the company while repaying the loan amount. But in the Narotam Sekhsaria scholarship program, you do not need to pay any interest over your scholarship amount, but need to pay only the payment which you applied during your Academics.

Eligibility criteria

Only Indian students are eligible to apply for the Narotam Sekhsaria scholarship program

The age of the applicant should be less than 30 years old on 31 January 2025.

Only graduate candidates are eligible to apply for the Narotam Sekhsaria scholarship program for higher studies who complete their graduation in Indian Institutes.

Student, studying in last year of the graduation can also apply for the program

The candidate is required to apply for the admission in pg program in India or abroad the country in the Academy year of 2025.

The scholarship amount will be provided to those individuals who complete their application procedure and receive the admission letter from the university where they have applied.

Important documents

Aadhar card

Graduation mark sheet and certificate

10th and 12th Class marksheet and certificate

State domicile certificate

Income proof of the applicant

Application form for admission in PG course.

Offer letter from the Institute to get admission in the specific PG program in the Fall 2025.

The scorecard of the applicant on the entrance examination for the PG course.

Passport of the applicant

Application procedure

Candidates are required to Apply through online mode for Narotam Sekhsaria scholarship 2025 and have to pay the online application fees according to the amount which they are applying by following these step by step guidelines:

Visit to the official website of Narotam Sekhsaria Foundation or can click on this link to visit directly https://nsfoundation.co.in/

Now you need to click on the Post Graduate scholarship program and read all the important details in the page after that click on the apply now link

Now you will reach on the new page where you have to check the eligibility criteria and create your registration on the page for login

Once you login on the page, you need to fill the basic details of the applicant and the educational qualification of the applicant accordingly.

If you have any additional certification or awards from the college or any other institution then can also add it on the application form

Now you need to enter the amount for the scholarship which you want to get from the authority and upload your documents accordingly

Once you upload your documents you can submit the application form after reading all the correct details.

Authority will verify or information and will contact you soon for personal verification and will release the scholarship amount in your bank account after successfully getting admission in the college.

