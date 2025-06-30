National Scholarship Portal 2025-26: The National Scholarship Portal (NSP) is a flagship digital platform by the Government of India, designed to streamline the application, verification, and disbursement of scholarships across central, state, and institutional levels. For the academic year 2025-26, the portal has reopened applications from June 2, 2025, and the last date to apply for Pre-Matric and Post-Matric scholarships is October 31, 2025.

Through this centralized portal — developed under the Digital India initiative in collaboration with the Department of School Education and Literacy and the Department of Higher Education — students from Class 1 to PhD can apply for scholarships that support their academic journey.

NSP 2025-26 Latest Update: Overview

Application Start Date : June 2, 2025

: June 2, 2025 Last Date for Pre-Matric & Post-Matric Scholarships : October 31, 2025

: October 31, 2025 One-Time Registration (OTR) is mandatory for all new applicants

is for all new applicants Mobile App Launched: Apply and track your status directly from the NSP mobile app

Additionally, Bihar State Government has uploaded its Intermediate Scholarship 2025 list, and Graduation Scholarship applications will be live soon.

Objectives of National Scholarship Portal

National Scholarship Portal is an integrated portal where all the central and state level scholarships are made available together. Details of application process, verification process, complete information for scholarship distribution are released on the portal, due to which transparency is maintained. Due to the online application process, students save time and corruption is also controlled.

Benefits oF National Scholarship Portal 2025-26

On this portal, all the information about various scholarships running across the country is made available on a single portal. Meaning students do not have to go to different portals to get information about different scholarships. Here students can apply by registering once from home and can also renew the scholarship through a portal after the scholarship is completed. After applying on this portal, students can do real time tracking. The bank account is linked with the portal under which the amount of the students is transferred directly to the bank account.

Eligibility to Apply on National Scholarship Portal

Any student can apply on the National Scholarship Portal. Students can apply for scholarships from class 1st to 12th, graduate, post graduate, higher education, foreign education on the scholarship portal. There is no age limit to avail the scholarship and a person from any income group can avail the scholarship. However, the income limit has been determined separately for each scholarship. The scholarship details released on the National Scholarship Portal are considered applicable across the country. The scholarship portal also operates scholarships for sports, research and special students.

New update from National Scholarship Portal 2025-26

The new application process has started on the National Scholarship Portal. The application process has been started on this portal from 2 June 2025, in which the last date to apply for Pre Matric, Post Matric has been fixed as 31 October 2025. At the same time, the application process has also started for all other schemes. Students can now complete the application process by installing the mobile app of the National Scholarship Portal. Let us tell you that the Bihar State Government has also released the list of intermediate scholarships on the National Scholarship Portal and soon the application process for graduation scholarship is also going to start.

OTR Process

National Scholarship One Time Registration has been made mandatory. After completing the one time registration process, the students do not have to complete the registration process again and again, but once after registration, they are provided with a login ID and password. With the login ID password, you can visit the scholarship portal every time, get details of various scholarships, complete the application process, see the result of the scholarship and even check the status.

Documents required to apply on National Scholarship Portal

To apply through the scholarship portal, the applicant must have Aadhar card, PAN card, passbook, caste certificate, income certificate, educational documents of previous years, passport size photo, digital signature, complete certificate of school college, bonafide certificate, special certificate for special schemes, disability certificate for disabled students, sports certificate for sports students, research proposal etc.

Application Process National Scholarship Portal 2025-26

As we told, to apply on this scholarship portal, students have to first go to the official website of scholarships.gov.in.

Here they have to complete the registration process with OTR.

After OTR, students have to login to the portal with login ID.

After logging in to the portal, they have to select the option of fresh or renewal and fill the form for the scheme they want to choose.

After this, the student has to upload the documents and submit them.

The information provided by the student is verified by the officials of the National Scholarship Portal.

This verification is done on the basis of school/university/Aadhaar card/income certificate and PAN card information of the student.

After which the list of students is released and the benefit amount is transferred to their account.

