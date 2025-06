NEET UG Counselling 2025- Starting Soon, Check Eligibility, Registration, Dates & Fees

Feature Details

Conducting Body Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Mode of Counselling Online

Eligibility Qualified in NEET UG 2025

Registration Required Yes (Fresh for each round)

Courses Covered MBBS, BDS, BSc-Nursing

Counselling Rounds Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round, Stray Vacancy Round

Choice Filling Required in every round; lock choices before deadline

Seat Allotment Basis NEET UG 2025 Rank, Preferences, and Seat Availability

Document Verification Online at time of reporting to allotted college

Reporting Mode Physical reporting to allotted college