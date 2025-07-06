New Canada Student Visa Rules 2025: Indian Students Must Show ₹14 Lakh+ for Canada Study Visa from September 2025

New Canada Student Visa Rules 2025: Are you dreaming of studying in Canada? Well, you might need to save a bit more before packing up your bags. From September 1, 2025, Indian students applying for Canadian study visas will need to show more money in their bank accounts than ever before. On June 2, 2025, the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced that all new student visa applications (except those who are going to Quebec) must show CAN $22,895.

About 14 lakh rupees for living expenses. This is up from the current CAN $20,655. This does not include your tuition fee and flight tickets—this is just the cost of living, such as your food, rent, and bus ticket.

Why did Canada increase the amount?

Every year, CANADA updates the living cost requirement based on the inflation and cost of living changes. Let’s be honest, prices are going up everywhere. By increasing the funds requirement, Canada wants to make sure international students can actually survive without struggling too much or working illegally.

New Canada Student Visa Rules 2025: Overview

The CAN $22,895 amount is just for one person, meaning for one student. But what if you are taking your family along? You’ll need to show extra money for each family member.

Here is a handy table to understand how much you need, depending on how many people you have taken with you.

Number of People Minimum Funds Required (CAN $) 1 (student only) $22,895 2 people $28,502 3 people $35,040 4 people $42,543 5 people $48,252 6 people $54,420 7 people $60,589 Each extra person +$6,170

When does this rule start?

This rule will apply to study permit applications submitted on or after September 1, 2025. If you apply before September 1, you only need to show the older amount: CAN $20,635. But if you wait till after, even by one day, you must show the new, higher amount.

What counts as proof of funds?

You can’t show a screenshot of your Paytm wallet. Canada has strict rules on what counts as acceptable proof of money.

Here is what you can show to IRCC:

A Canadian bank account in your name A Canadian bank’s guaranteed investment certificate Evidence of an education loan from a reputable financial institution The previous four months’ bank statements A bank draft convertible to Canadian dollars A letter from the person or institution funding you Proof of funding from inside Canada

Make sure your document is clear and genuine. Canadian officers are good at spotting fake bank letters.

New Canada Student Visa Rules 2025 for family Members?

If you’re planning to bring your spouse or kids, you will need to show you can support them too.

For each dependent, you must add CAN $6,170 to your funds.

For example,

A student plus spouse: CAN $28,502 A student plus spouse and one child CAN $35,040 A student plus spouses and two kids: CAN $42,543 You get the idea—the bigger the family, the bigger the bank balance needed.

New Canada Student Visa Rules 2025 for Study Permits

Many Indian students dream of studying in Canada because of its high-quality education and easier pathways to permanent residency. But living in Canada isn’t cheap. The increased requirement makes sure you don’t run out of money after the first few months and start calling home every week for extra funds. In early 2025, Canada also saw a drop in study permits issued to Indian students. New immigration rules are being introduced to reduce temporary migration and to ensure only serious people come.

Brief Checklist to Apply for New Canada Student Visa Rules 2025

If you plan to apply for the September 2025 intake or later, start preparing your finances now.

This is a brief checklist for aspiring Canadian students.

Start saving early: you need at least rupees 14 lakh plus tuition fee and tickets Open a GIC account early: it’s one of the easiest ways to show proof of funds Get a loan letter if needed: many banks in India offer education loans with proof letters accepted by IRCC. Gather bank statements: a minimum of four months’ worth of accurate statements are required.

New Canada Student Visa Rules 2025 Good News: No Extra Tax

One relief: this extra money requirement is not a fee, and you don’t have to pay it to Canada. You just need to show you have it so you can support yourself. Also, showing higher funds does not mean you will get extra immigration points—it just helps you meet the minimum requirement.

What if you apply before September 1?

If your application is received before September 1, 2025, you only need to show CAN $20,635 for living expenses. But be careful—just starting your application before the date does not count. The IRCC must actually receive it before September 1. So, if your money is not ready yet, you may need to wait and show the higher amount.