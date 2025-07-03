NFSU Entrance Exam Result 2025 – Download Cut Off & Scorecard at nfsu.ac.in

NFSU Entrance Exam 2025 Result: The National Forensic Admission Test (NFAT) 2025 was earlier postponed, according to a Friday night announcement from the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU). “All candidates scheduled to appear for the NFAT exam 2025 for admission to various academic courses at NFSU had been informed that the entrance examination (NFAT 2025) scheduled on June 7 and 8, 2025 at various centers across the country has been postponed due to unforeseen technical issues and a natural calamity in some parts of the country,” the university said in a notice.

The notice said, “We deeply regret any inconvenience caused by this. Further, the announcement indicated that the next date for the revised entrance exam (NFAT 2025) has been fixed as June 28th and 29th, 2025. Additionally, the notice stated that candidates who had purchased tickets and were unable to cancel them at the exam venue can return their original tickets for a refund. Now as soon as possible the authority will released the NFSU Entrance Exam 2025 Result on their official portal.

NFSU Entrance Exam 2025 Result

The authority has completed the NFSU Entrance Exam on the above given dates and now it is preparing NFSU Entrance Exam for the candidates who have appeared in this exam.

Any additional questions can be directed to the exam’s official email address, which is included in the notice. Notably, the issues with downloading the exam admit card persisted until Friday, and a number of candidates took to social media to express their frustrations and anxieties.

NFSU Entrance Exam Answer Key Pdf

National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) published the NFSU Entrance Exam Answer Key on June 29, 2025. Applicants will be able to get NFSU Entrance Exam Answer Key through the official website nfsu.ac.in. Check regularly for latest updates on NFAT 2025 answer key and other important announcements.

Steps to download NFSU Entrance Result 2025?

Firstly visit the official website of the official authority. Now go to the result section displaying at the official website homepage and click on the “NFSU Entrance Result link” in order to check your result. Now enter your login credentials.

A new page will be open in front of you and here you can check your result and download it in an easy way through these simple steps.

National Forensic Sciences University 2025-26

The Gujarati government founded National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), formerly Gujarat Forensic Sciences University, in 2009. Under the direction of Gujarat’s then-chief minister, Shri Narendra Modi, the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) was established to produce qualified personnel in the field of forensic sciences.

Beginning with just four courses spread across three institutes, the National Forensic Sciences University swiftly grew by adding special programs like Digital Forensics, Homeland Security, Forensic Nursing, and Forensic Odontology.

At present, NFSU has grown significantly and now operates 9 campuses in India, along with 1 international campus, making it a leading institution in forensic education & research, they are as follows:-

Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Tripura, Bhopal, Pune, Guwahati, Manipur, Dharwad, Uganda.

About NFSU & NFAT Exam Overview

National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU)

Founded in 2008 (as Gujarat Forensic Sciences University, elevated to national level in 2020), NFSU operates 9 Indian campuses (including Delhi, Goa, Bhopal, Pune, etc.) and 1 overseas campus in Uganda . As an Institution of National Importance under MHA, it offers numerous UG, PG, doctoral, and professional diploma programs in forensic and allied fields

NFAT 2025 Exam Format

Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT), Duration: 90 minutes, Scores: 100 multiple-choice questions (1 point each; 0 points for wrong answers), Purpose: Admission gateway for NFSU programs in forensic science, cyber security, forensic psychology, and related domains.

NFSU Entrance Exam 2025 Postponed

The NFAT 2025 entrance exam, which was initially planned for June 7 and 8, 2025, has been postponed at several locations across the country, according to the National Forensic Science University (NFSU). Unexpected technical issues and natural disasters that affected multiple areas led to the decision.

It is suggested that applicants willing to enroll in any of the academic programs offered by the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) should read this article carefully till the end to know more about the updated dates of the NFAT 2025 entrance exam.

Although admit cards were posted on the official NFSU website on the evening of June 5, a number of students have reported that the site crashed soon after. According to reports, the website was unavailable all day on June 6, leaving candidates perplexed.

The university announced the postponement of the NFAT 2025 exam in an official notification later that evening. However, the notice only cited unanticipated technical difficulties and natural disasters as reasons for the postponement, omitting the website crash. Candidates have expressed concerns about the communication’s transparency as a result of this omission.

Students are asked to turn in their original travel tickets to NFSU, Gandhi nagar, if they have already bought them but were unable to cancel or travel to the exam locations. The reimbursement will only cover the cost of a second-class train ticket.

Candidates can reach the authorities at @nfsu.ac.in with any questions. The university apologized for any inconvenience this postponement may have caused.

Courses Offered of National Forensic Sciences University:-

Schools Courses Offered School of Cyber Security and Digital Forensics • M.Tech Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

• M.Tech Cyber Security

• M.Sc. Cyber Security

• Professional Diploma in Cyber Crime Investigation

• Professional Diploma in Semiconductor Security • M. Sc Digital Forensics and Information Security B.Tech – M.Tech. Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security) School of Medico-Legal Studies • M.Sc. Toxicology Professional Diploma in Forensic Archaeology School of Engineering and Technology • M.Sc. Nanotechnology

• M.Sc. Food Technology M.Tech Civil Engineering School of Police Science and Security Studies • M.Sc. Homeland Security

• M.A. Police and Security Studies Professional Diploma in Security Studies School of Management Studies • MBA Business Analytics and Intelligence

• MBA Forensic Accounting and Fraud Investigation

• MBA Cyber Security Management

• MBA Hospital and Healthcare Management BBA-MBA School of Pharmacy • M.Pharm. Forensic Pharmacy

• M.Sc. Chemistry

• M.Pharm Pharmaceutical Quality Assurance

• M.Sc. Environmental Science

• M.Sc. Pharmaceutical Chemistry Professional Diploma in Industrial and Fire Safety, Hygiene and Environmental Management School of Law, Forensic Justice and Policy Studies • B.B.A; LL.B. (Honours)

• LL.M. (Criminal Law and Criminal Justice Administration)

• Professional Diploma in Cyber Laws

• LL.M. ( Cyber Law and Cyber Crime Investigation) • LL.B. (Honours) B.Sc.; LL.B.(Honors) School of Forensic Science • M.A. Mass Communication and Journalism (with specialisation in Forensic Journalism)

• M.Sc Forensic Biotechnology

• M.Sc. Multimedia Forensics

• Professional Diploma in Crime Scene Management

• Professional Diploma in Fingerprint Science

• Professional Diploma in Forensic Ballistics

• Professional Diploma in Forensic Journalism (Hybrid mode)

• Professional Diploma in Forensic Document Examination

• B.Sc. – M.Sc. Forensic Science Professional Diploma in Canine Forensics School of Behavioural Forensics • Professional Diploma in Investigative Psychology • M.Sc. Neuropsychology

• M.Sc. Clinical Psychology

• M.A. Criminology (with specialisation in Forensic Psychology)

• M.Sc. Forensic Psychology

• M.Phil. Clinical Psychology (RCI Approved) B.Sc. Criminology and Forensic Science

