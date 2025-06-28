NICL AO Recruitment 2025: 266 Vacancies, Check Post-wise Vacancies, Exam Dates & Salary Structure

NICL AO Recruitment 2025: The formal announcement for the department’s administrative officer hiring was made public by National Insurance Company Limited. There are a total of 266 vacancies throughout the country under NICL AO Recruitment 2025 drive. Eligible graduates who are looking for a good government job opportunity can apply in this NICL AO Recruitment 2025.

We are providing you the comprehensive detail of the recruitment in this article, including the eligibility criteria, important dates for the application, application procedure, last date to apply, selection procedure, and other important information about the recruitment drive.

NICL AO Recruitment 2025 Notification

National Insurance provides insurance services to its clients as part of an initiative by the Government of India. The company is recruiting a total of 266 candidates for the post of administrative officer for general and specialist positions for scale 1. Notification was released on the official website on 12th June 2025, and the application was also started on the same day through online mode. The recruitment is open for two types of vacancies in the department, including general officers and specialist officers.

All the candidates are eligible to apply for the post of generalist officer; however, candidates who have specific qualifications can also apply for multiple vacancies under specialist officer recruitment in the department.

NICL AO Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details

Category Vacancies Details Total Vacancies 266 Combined vacancies for both generalist and specialist posts. Generalist Officers 170 Open for general category applicants. Specialist Officers 96 Includes posts in various sectors like Medical (MBBS), Legal, Finance, IT, Automobile, etc. Eligibility for Specialists — Candidates with specific qualifications in relevant fields can apply. Reserved Categories SC, ST, EWS, OBC Vacancies are also reserved for these categories as per government norms. Application Note — Combined vacancies for both generalist and Specialist posts.

NICL AO Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

Event Date/Deadline Details Application Start Date June 12, 2025 Candidates can begin submitting applications. Application Last Date July 3, 2025 Last date to apply and pay the application fee. Prelims Exam Date July 20, 2025 The merit list will be published based on performance in prelims and mains. Admit Card Release (Prelims) July 15, 2025 (Expected) Admit cards will be available online 5 days before the exam. Main Exam Date August 31, 2025 (Expected) The main examination will be held. Merit List Release After Mains Exam Merit list will be published based on performance in prelims and mains. Interview Round After Merit List Announcement Selected candidates will be invited for the interview.

Eligibility Criteria for NICL AO Recruitment 2025

Candidates who are interested in administrative officers recruitment in National insurance company limited can check the following eligibility criteria and guidelines to submit the application form:

Criteria Details Nationality Only Indian citizens are eligible Age Limit 21 to 30 years Age Calculation Date As on 1st May 2025 Age Relaxation 3 to 10 years for reserved categories as per government norms

Educational Qualification

Post Required Qualification Minimum Marks Generalist Officer Graduation in any discipline 60% Specialist Officer Must hold relevant qualifications based on the discipline (see below) Varies by field

Specialist Officer Disciplines and Qualifications

Discipline Required Qualification Medical MBBS or equivalent medical qualification Legal Degree in Law (LLB) or equivalent Finance CA / ICWA / CFA / MBA (Finance) or equivalent Information Technology B.E./B.Tech/M.E./M.Tech in IT/Computer Science or MCA Automobile B.E./B.Tech in Automobile Engineering or equivalent

Specialist Officer Post-wise Educational Qualification

Post Required Educational Qualification MBBS Doctor MBBS degree from a recognized university in India Legal Graduate or Postgraduate degree in Law (LLB/LLM) with minimum 60% marks Finance Chartered Accountant (CA) / Cost Accountant (ICWA) / B.Com or M.Com with minimum 60% marks Information Technology B.E. / B.Tech. / M.E. / M.Tech. in Computer Science / Information Technology or MCA with minimum 60% marks Automobile Engineering B.E. / B.Tech. / M.E. / M.Tech. in Automobile Engineering with minimum 60% marks

NICL AO Recruitment 2025 – Application Fee Details

Category Application Fee Payment Mode Remarks SC/ST/PWD ₹1000 Online Non-refundable SC / ST / PWD ₹250 Online Non-refundable (concession provided)

Salary structure for NICL AO Recruitment 2025

Component Details Basic Pay (Starting) ₹50,925 per month Pay Scale Range ₹50,925 – ₹85,925 Salary Progression Based on scale of 2500 to 2710 increments Additional Allowances Gratuity, Leave Travel Subsidy (LTS), Medical Benefits, Group Accident Insurance, etc. Gross Monthly Salary (Approx.) Up to ₹90,000 per month (including allowances) Benefit Summary Attractive salary package with comprehensive benefits for selected candidates

Selection Procedure for NICL AO Recruitment 2025

The company will follow 3 phases of the recruitment to recruit candidates for the post of administrative officer.

Candidates will be required to appear in the prelims examination in the first phase for a total of 100 marks for 100 questions. The prelims exam will be conducted through online mode, where candidates have to mark correct answer in objective-type questions.

The main exam will be administered online, and candidates who pass the preliminary exam will be invited to take it. This will include a combined examination of subjective and objective questions where candidates will be asked to mark correct answers of objective-type questions and also need to write the answer descriptively.

At the end authority will calculate marks of the candidate in their prelims and mains examination and will invite them to appear in the interview round to select final candidates for the post of administrative officers.

