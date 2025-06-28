NICL AO Recruitment 2025: 266 Vacancies, Check Post-wise Vacancies, Exam Dates & Salary Structure

NICL AO Recruitment 2025: The formal announcement for the department’s administrative officer hiring was made public by National Insurance Company Limited. There are a total of 266 vacancies throughout the country under NICL AO Recruitment 2025 drive. Eligible graduates who are looking for a good government job opportunity can apply in this NICL AO Recruitment 2025.
We are providing you the comprehensive detail of the recruitment in this article, including the eligibility criteria, important dates for the application, application procedure, last date to apply, selection procedure, and other important information about the recruitment drive.
NICL AO Recruitment 2025 Notification
National Insurance provides insurance services to its clients as part of an initiative by the Government of India. The company is recruiting a total of 266 candidates for the post of administrative officer for general and specialist positions for scale 1. Notification was released on the official website on 12th June 2025, and the application was also started on the same day through online mode. The recruitment is open for two types of vacancies in the department, including general officers and specialist officers.
All the candidates are eligible to apply for the post of generalist officer; however, candidates who have specific qualifications can also apply for multiple vacancies under specialist officer recruitment in the department.
NICL AO Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details
|Category
|Vacancies
|Details
|Total Vacancies
|266
|Combined vacancies for both generalist and specialist posts.
|Generalist Officers
|170
|Open for general category applicants.
|Specialist Officers
|96
|Includes posts in various sectors like Medical (MBBS), Legal, Finance, IT, Automobile, etc.
|Eligibility for Specialists
|—
|Candidates with specific qualifications in relevant fields can apply.
|Reserved Categories
|SC, ST, EWS, OBC
|Vacancies are also reserved for these categories as per government norms.
|Application Note
|—
|Application Note
|—
NICL AO Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
|Event
|Date/Deadline
|Details
|Application Start Date
|June 12, 2025
|Candidates can begin submitting applications.
|Application Last Date
|July 3, 2025
|Last date to apply and pay the application fee.
|Prelims Exam Date
|July 20, 2025
|The merit list will be published based on performance in prelims and mains.
|Admit Card Release (Prelims)
|July 15, 2025 (Expected)
|Admit cards will be available online 5 days before the exam.
|Main Exam Date
|August 31, 2025 (Expected)
|The main examination will be held.
|Merit List Release
|After Mains Exam
|Merit list will be published based on performance in prelims and mains.
|Interview Round
|After Merit List Announcement
|Selected candidates will be invited for the interview.
Eligibility Criteria for NICL AO Recruitment 2025
Candidates who are interested in administrative officers recruitment in National insurance company limited can check the following eligibility criteria and guidelines to submit the application form:
|Criteria
|Details
|Nationality
|Only Indian citizens are eligible
|Age Limit
|21 to 30 years
|Age Calculation Date
|As on 1st May 2025
|Age Relaxation
|3 to 10 years for reserved categories as per government norms
Educational Qualification
|Post
|Required Qualification
|Minimum Marks
|Generalist Officer
|Graduation in any discipline
|60%
|Specialist Officer
|Must hold relevant qualifications based on the discipline (see below)
|Varies by field
Specialist Officer Disciplines and Qualifications
|Discipline
|Required Qualification
|Medical
|MBBS or equivalent medical qualification
|Legal
|Degree in Law (LLB) or equivalent
|Finance
|CA / ICWA / CFA / MBA (Finance) or equivalent
|Information Technology
|B.E./B.Tech/M.E./M.Tech in IT/Computer Science or MCA
|Automobile
|B.E./B.Tech in Automobile Engineering or equivalent
Specialist Officer Post-wise Educational Qualification
|Post
|Required Educational Qualification
|MBBS Doctor
|MBBS degree from a recognized university in India
|Legal
|Graduate or Postgraduate degree in Law (LLB/LLM) with minimum 60% marks
|Finance
|Chartered Accountant (CA) / Cost Accountant (ICWA) / B.Com or M.Com with minimum 60% marks
|Information Technology
|B.E. / B.Tech. / M.E. / M.Tech. in Computer Science / Information Technology or MCA with minimum 60% marks
|Automobile Engineering
|B.E. / B.Tech. / M.E. / M.Tech. in Automobile Engineering with minimum 60% marks
NICL AO Recruitment 2025 – Application Fee Details
|Category
|Application Fee
|Payment Mode
|Remarks
|SC/ST/PWD
|₹1000
|Online
|Non-refundable
|SC / ST / PWD
|₹250
|Online
|Non-refundable (concession provided)
Salary structure for NICL AO Recruitment 2025
|Component
|Details
|Basic Pay (Starting)
|₹50,925 per month
|Pay Scale Range
|₹50,925 – ₹85,925
|Salary Progression
|Based on scale of 2500 to 2710 increments
|Additional Allowances
|Gratuity, Leave Travel Subsidy (LTS), Medical Benefits, Group Accident Insurance, etc.
|Gross Monthly Salary (Approx.)
|Up to ₹90,000 per month (including allowances)
|Benefit Summary
|Attractive salary package with comprehensive benefits for selected candidates
Selection Procedure for NICL AO Recruitment 2025
The company will follow 3 phases of the recruitment to recruit candidates for the post of administrative officer.
- Candidates will be required to appear in the prelims examination in the first phase for a total of 100 marks for 100 questions. The prelims exam will be conducted through online mode, where candidates have to mark correct answer in objective-type questions
- The main exam will be administered online, and candidates who pass the preliminary exam will be invited to take it. This will include a combined examination of subjective and objective questions where candidates will be asked to mark correct answers of objective-type questions and also need to write the answer descriptively.
- At the end authority will calculate marks of the candidate in their prelims and mains examination and will invite them to appear in the interview round to select final candidates for the post of administrative officers.
FAQs: NICL AO Recruitment 2025
In 2025, will there be an NIACL AO?
Indeed, it is anticipated that the NIACL AO (New India Assurance Company Limited Administrative Officer) test will take place in 2025.
What will the 2025 AO exam be for insurance?
Those who fit the requirements can apply online at the official NICL website, nationalinsurance . nic . co . dot-in. The application deadline is July 3, 2025. The dates of the Phase I and Phase II exams are July 20 and August 31, 2025, respectively.
Is NICL ao a permanent job?
It is true that the position of National Insurance Company Administrative Officer (NICL AO) is a permanent government job.
What time does the 2025 NIACL exam take place?
The hours for the 2025 NIACL Assistant Mains shift are 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Are NIACL and NICL interchangeable?
There is a difference between NIACL (New India Assurance Company Limited) and NICL (National Insurance Company Limited).