NICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: एनआईसीएल सहायक भर्ती आवेदन शुरू, लास्ट डेट 03-07-2025

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: The Ministry of Finance is in charge of National Insurance Company Limited, a public sector insurance company that is owned by the Indian government. On June 10, 2025, the comprehensive NICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF was made available on the official website, www.nationalinsurance.nic.co.dot-in. Interested parties may apply online at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, the official NICL website. The goal of this hiring campaign is to cover 500 open positions within the company.
In 2025, the application period will run from June 12 to July 3. Important dates, eligibility requirements, the selection process, and other details are included below. Applications are encouraged from qualified individuals for the 500 Assistant positions that are open. Graduates from accredited schools are encouraged to apply; this is a chance that should not be missed.
NICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 Highlights
|Particulars
|Details
|Online Registration starting date
|12 June, 2025
|Online Registration ending date
|03 July, 2025
|Payment of Application Fees
|12 June, 2025 to 03 July, 2025
|Phase I (Preliminary Exam) Date
|20 July, 2025
|Phase II (Main Exam) Date
|31 August, 2025
|Organization
|National Insurance Company Limited
|Exam Name
|NICL Assistant Exam 2025
|Post
|Assistant
|Vacancy
|500
|Category
|Bank Job
|Application Mode
|Online
|Online Registration Dates
|12 June, 2025 to 03 July, 2025
|Age Limit
|21 Years to 30 Years
|Educational Qualification
|Graduation from a recognized university
|Selection Process
|Prelims, Mains & Regional Language Test
|Job Location
|All over India
|Official Website
|www.nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
NICL Assistant Notification 2025 PDF
The NICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 announcement has officially kicked off the online application process, which began on 12 June, 2025 and will remain open until 03 July, 2025. Candidates will be selected based on their results in the preliminary exam, main exam, and a regional language test.
To be eligible for the NICL Assistant Recruitment 2025, applicants must be between the ages of 21 and 30. For comprehensive information on eligibility criteria, pay scale, and discipline-specific vacancies, be sure to read the full articles.
NICL Assistant Vacancy 2025 Eligibility Criteria
- The eligibility criteria for NICL Assistant 2025 include educational qualifications and age limits outlined below.
- Candidates must have a graduation degree in any field from a recognized university or an equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government.
- Proficiency in reading, writing, and speaking the regional language of the respective State/UT is required for applicants.
- A Regional Language Test will be conducted to assess candidates’ language skills, and those who do not pass will be disqualified.
- Applicants should be born between October 2, 1994, and October 1, 2003, making the age range for candidates 21 to 30 years, with age relaxation available as per government regulations.
Application Fee Details
To complete the online application process, the NICL Assistant application fee must be paid by July 3, 2025. The application fee can only be paid online and is not refundable. The application fee for each reservation category is shown below.
- SC / ST / PwBD/EXS: Rs. 100
- All other candidates: Rs. 850
Process of Selection
- Candidates must complete multiple stages to be selected in the NICL Assistant Selection Process 2025.
- The online Preliminary and Main exams will be taken by all applicants, and those who pass the Main exam will advance to the Regional Language Test.
- The stages of the NICL Assistant Selection Process 2025 include these key examinations and tests.
|NICL SELECTION PROCESS
|NICL Assistant Prelims Exam
|NICL Assistant Mains Exam
|Regional Language Test
Exam Pattern for Prelims and Mains
- The NICL Assistant Prelims Exam 2025 will be an online test with multiple-choice questions worth 100 marks.
- Candidates will have 60 minutes to complete the NICL Assistant Online examination.
- The detailed exam pattern for NICL Assistant 2025 is provided in the table below.
- The Main Examination (Phase II) includes five sections: Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge.
- This phase lasts for 120 minutes, with each section having its own time limit and a total score of 200 marks.
Prelims
|S. No
|Papers
|No. of Questions
|Max. Marks
|Duration
|1
|English Language
|30
|30
|20 mins
|2
|Reasoning Ability
|35
|35
|20 mins
|3
|Quantitative Aptitude
|35
|35
|20 mins
|Total
|Aggregate
|100
|100
|60 mins
Mains
|S. No
|Papers
|No. of Questions
|Max. Marks
|Duration
|1
|Reasoning
|40
|40
|30 mins
|2
|English Language
|40
|40
|30 mins
|3
|Numerical Ability
|40
|40
|30 mins
|4
|General Awareness
|40
|40
|15 mins
|5
|Computer Knowledge
|40
|40
|15 mins
|Total
|Aggregate
|200
|200
|120 mins
NICL Assistant Salary 2025
- The starting salary for NICL Assistant in 2025 is Rs. 22,405, which rises over time.
- The pay scale ranges from Rs. 22,405 to Rs. 62,265, with various increments along the way.
- Initially, employees can expect around Rs. 39,000 per month in a Metro city, after adjustments for allowances and overtime.
NICL Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details
500 assistant positions are up for grabs at National Insurance Company Limited (NICL). Of these, 270 belong to the General/Unreserved category, 113 to the OBC category, 41 to the EWS category, 43 to the SC category, and 33 to the ST category. The table below lists the specifics of the NICL Assistant job openings by state.
|Reservation Category
|Vacancies
|UR
|270
|SC
|43
|ST
|33
|OBC
|113
|EWS
|41
|Total
|500
How to Apply for NICL Assistant Recruitment 2025?
- To begin the process, navigate to the recruitment section of the NICL website.
- Sign up using your email and phone number.
- Complete the form with your personal and educational information.
- Upload required documents like photos, signatures, and certificates.
- Pay the application fee online and print the application for your records.