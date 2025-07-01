NMMS Scholarship 2025-26: Check Eligibility, Dates, Amount & Full Process Apply Now, last date – 31 October

NMMS Scholarship 2025-26: The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) for the academic year 2025-26 has officially begun. The online submission of applications on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) started on 2nd June 2025 for fresh and renewal registrations. This centrally sponsored scheme by the Ministry of Education aims to financially support meritorious students from economically weaker sections, helping them complete their secondary education.

Here’s a complete guide on NMMS Scholarship 2025-26, including apply dates, eligibility, scholarship amount, how to apply, selection process, documents required, and more. This article is Google Discover optimized to help students and parents find updated and structured information quickly.

NMMS Scholarship 2025-26: Overview

Particular Details Scholarship Name National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Conducting Authority Ministry of Education, Govt. of India Academic Year 2025–26 Application Mode Online via NSP Portal Scholarship Amount ₹12,000 per year (₹1,000/month) Beneficiaries Students from Class 9 to 12 Eligible Classes Students who passed Class 8 and cleared NMMS exam Apply Start Date 2nd June 2025 Last Date to Apply 31st October 2025 NSP Portal scholarships.gov.in

NMMS Scholarship 2025-26 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the NMMS Scholarship, students must meet the following eligibility requirements:

For Fresh Registration (Class 9): Must have qualified NMMS Exam 2025. Studying in Class 9 in a Government, Local body, or Government-aided school. Annual family income must not exceed ₹3.5 lakh. Students studying in KVS or JNV are not eligible.

Documents Required for NMMS Scholarship 2025-26 Application

Aadhaar Card Bank Account linked with Aadhaar Income Certificate Caste Certificate (for SC/ST/OBC/SEBC) Disability Certificate (if applicable) Academic Mark Sheets Two Passport-size Photos Registered Mobile Number and Email ID

Important Dates: NMMS Scholarship 2025-26

Particulars Dates Application Release Date July 2, 2025 Submit date of fresh/renewal applications for NMMS June 30, 2025 to August 31, 2025 Release of Admit Card October 2025 / November 2025 NMMS Scholarship 2025-26 Exam Dates November 2025 to March 2026 NMMS Result Date February / March / April / May 2026

NMMS Scholarship 2025-26 Exam Structure

Understanding the exam format is important while preparing for the NMMS Scholarship 2025. Students should study the exam layout carefully. The test consists of two parts: the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). MAT focuses on assessing critical thinking and reasoning skills. In contrast, the SAT includes questions on arithmetic, social science, and physics. Each section lasts for 90 minutes and is worth 90 points.

NMMS Scholarship Amount Details

NMMS 2025 Scholarship Application: How to Apply?

If you want to apply for the NMMSS 2025 scholarship, follow these steps:

1. First the candidate has to go to the official NMMS website at scholarship.gov.in.

2. Then they have to find and click on the NMMS 2025 link on the homepage.

3. A new page will open with fields to fill out.

4. Then they have to enter the required information in the fields.

5. Check your details and finish the registration to complete the application form.

6. Upload scanned copies of any necessary documents, if needed.

7. Finally, submit your NMMS 2025 application by clicking the submit button.

8. Make sure to keep a printed copy for your records.

How to Apply Offline?

Students can apply for the NMMS application form for the 2025-26 academic year either online or offline. To apply offline, first obtain the scholarship application from your school. Fill out the NMMS application form using capital letters and keep all information neat, avoiding any overwriting.

Students must include necessary documents such as proof of residence, caste certificate, income verification, and academic records to complete the application. After completing the form, students should submit it to their schools, and a few days before the NMMS exam, selected students need to pick up their admit cards from their schools.

FAQs: NMMS Scholarship 2025-26

What is the scholarship amount under NMMS 2025? ₹12,000 per annum (₹1,000 per month) is awarded from Class 9 to 12. Who can apply for the NMMS Scholarship? Students who passed Class 8 with at least 55% (50% for SC/ST), cleared the NMMS Exam, and belong to families with income below ₹3.5 lakh. What is the last date to apply for NMMS 2025-26? The final date to submit the NMMS online application is 31st October 2025.



