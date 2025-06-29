Centrelink Parental Leave Pay Changes from July: Extra 2 Weeks for New Parents in 2025; Check Full Detail

Centrelink Parental Leave Pay Changes from July: Hey there, folks, listen, there are new changes coming in your ways. Australians just stay updated, especially those who are parents. Services Australia is going to add more days to the previous number of days on the basis of which the pay is decided before. Recently you are getting 110 days, or 22 weeks, of paid leave if your child was born before July 1 last year. But the number of days will be going to increase from the 1st of July of this year.

The number of days is changing; that is, the paid leave is going to increase by two weeks to 120 days. To get the money, you have to show the proof that your child was born or adopted in the new financial year. Just be updated about these changes as it is about your Centrelink benefits. Adjustments or changes are part of any scheme, but it is important to understand the new amendments along with the requirements and application processes, as they have to plan their finances accordingly. Just remember that when you have a baby or adopt a child in Australia, you can take both unpaid and paid parental leave.

Centrelink Parental Leave Pay Changes from July:

The Australian government offers a minimum stimulus check to the parents of Australia, known as Parental Leave Pay .

The applicant has to come under a certain income threshold.

The applicant need not be employed while receiving the payment.

The applicant must have worked for 10 months minimum out of the 13 months before the child's birth or adoption with at least the minimum number of hours each week. You have to take care of your newborn or adopted child.

Remember, if your child was born in Australia, you need a birth certificate of the child showing that her/his birth is registered.

Changes in the Centrelink Parental Leave Pay:

Recently, Service Australia has declared some changes to the Centrelink payments for 2025.

Changes are part of any scheme. To enhance the benefits and to support the citizens, regular updates are needed.

One of the major changes of 2025 by Service Australia is increasing the days and payment of Parental Leave Pay .

, which will give the new parents an extra two weeks of support. This can help the new parents in providing enough financial relief. The families who are expecting to have a child in the near future have to be aware of these changes.

But remember, the children who are born before the 1st of July, 2025 , are eligible to get the 110 days of duration as per the previous year’s rule.

Days of paid Parental Leave Pay:

The days you will get as paid leave are completely dependent upon the date of birth or adoption of your child.

For a child born or adopted on:

If your child is born or adopted on 1 st July, 2024, then you are eligible to receive up to 110 days or 22 weeks of paid parental leave.

July, 2024, then you are eligible to receive up to 110 days or 22 weeks of paid parental leave. If your child is born or adopted in this year after the change will be implemented, that is, from 1st July, 2025, onwards, then you can receive up to 120 days, or 24 weeks, of paid parental leave. And in case you are sharing your Parental Leave Pay days with your partner, then you can transfer or share up to 10 extra days simultaneously.

, then you can transfer or share up to For detailed information, you can refer to the Service Australia website.

How much will the benefit amount of Parental Leave Pay be?

The normal or average amount of this benefit is $183.16 per day, which means $915.80 if someone is working 5 days in a week. This rate is as per the national minimum wage, which is going to change from July 1.

So, in this case, the number of days will increase from 110 days to 120, which will make the parents receive at least an extra amount of $1,831.60 from their Parental Leave Pay. It is not yet revealed how much the rate will increase in the next financial year.

Exceptions for Parental Leave Pay

If you are having more than one child in the same delivery , that means you will have twins or triplets. Then, in this situation, you are only eligible to claim the payment for one child .

If you have a partner, then you can jointly share some of the days in between.

In this financial year you can share 10 days of your day with your partner, which will increase to 15 days starting from July 1 .

. Take note that from the beginning of the next year, there will be a superannuation calculation by the Australian Taxation Office on your Parental Leave Pay .

. This payment you will get is taxable.

Claim Process for New Centrelink Parental Leave Pay