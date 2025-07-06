PM Awas Scheme 2025: जाने पात्रता मापदंड, ऑनलाइन आवेदन प्रक्रिया और अधिक विवरण

PM Awas Scheme 2025: Pradhanmantri Aawas Yojana is running by the central government from 2015 to provide pakka house facilities to the homeless citizen in India. The scheme is divided into two categories including pm Aawas Urban and pm Aawas Gramin scheme. Both Urban and rural areas are covered under this scheme and beneficiaries are provided financial assistance according to the locality.

However the scheme was introduced in 2015 but the last date to apply in this scheme is very near as you can apply before 31 December 2025. So if you are living in India and want to get a roof on your head then you can also apply in pm Aawas scheme by full filling the eligibility criteria and complete all the documents. You can check eligibility and list of the documents after that can apply accordingly by following step by step procedure.

PM Awas Scheme 2025

The central government was providing housing scheme under Indira Aawas Yojana earlier but existing Central government has upgraded the scheme and launched it with the name of PM Aawas scheme. However it was introduced in 2015 but due to its Efficiency government has increased the project till 2025 after COVID. If you have not applied till yet for PM Aawas scheme and want to get benefits then you can visit to the official website of PM Aawas and apply. If you are living in Gramin area then you will get maximum 1.2 lakh to build a house on your land, citizens who are living in cities will get maximum 2.5 lakh assistance to build the home on their land.

Apart from this direct benefit, many housing schemes including DDA housing scheme, LDA, MDA, and other state level housing authorities are also providing subsidy under PM Awas Scheme to the beneficiaries.After deducting the PM Aawas financial assistance, these housing authorities are giving the beneficiaries ready-made apartments. The prices of these apartments vary by locality and are determined after the PM Aawas scheme subsidy has been provided. So if you have your own land and want to construct a floor on your land then you can get direct benefit otherwise you can also participate in the housing scheme also in absence of land.

PMAY Scheme 2025: Overview

Feature Details Scheme Name Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban + Gramin) Launched By Central Government of India Launch Year 2015 Objective Housing for All by 2025 Last Date to Apply 31 December 2025 Target Beneficiaries Economically weaker sections (EWS), low-income groups (LIG), middle-income groups (MIG), and homeless citizens Official Website pmay.gov.in

Eligibility Criteria For PM Awas Scheme 2025

Only Indian citizens are invited under PM Awas Scheme. Beneficiaries should not have their own house if there are applying in housing scheme under pm Aawas Yojana. If you are applying for Constructions assistance under PM Awas Scheme then you should have your own land and provide documents related to the property for verification. The annual family income of the applicant should not be more than decided by the local authority if you are going to apply in pm Aawas scheme.

List of The Documents For PM Awas Scheme 2025

You have to carry the following documents which are important at the time of applying online

Aadhar card, Voter ID card, Adress proof, Category certificate If applicable, EWS certificate for low income group certificate, Income certificate and Bank account details

Online application Procedure For PM Awas Scheme 2025

You can apply through online as well as offline mode according to your facilities. We will discuss with you about online procedure to apply for the PM Aawas scheme in 2025. You have to follow the following procedure to apply:

Visit to the official website of PM Awas.

Now you will be redirected on the new page where you have to provide your Username and Password and Login.

Once you have completed the Login fill the application form by providing person details and property details

After providing the details you have to upload one by one all the documents on the website

You can now send in your application, and it will be reviewed. After that you will get subsidy on pm Aawas scheme according to your eligibility and locality

