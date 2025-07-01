PM SVANidhi Scheme 2025: Central government is offering business loan to the Indian citizens under PM SVANidhi Scheme 2025. This scheme is designed for micro and medium business startups in India including the local vendors. So if you are also one of them then you can check the specific eligibility criteria for PM SVA Nidhi scheme 2025 and after that can apply online accordingly. We have mentioned all the documents in this article which will be asked by the government at the time of approving the loan amount.

PM SVANidhi Scheme 2025

PM SVA Nidhi Scheme was firstly launched in 2020 during the Coronavirus pandemic. It was started to provide financial assistance to the local vendors including fruit and vegetable vendors, Shoes vendors etc. These beneficiaries can apply for Rs 50000 instant business loan from PM SVANidhi scheme 2025 and after that they will get instant approval on their loan amount. The PM SVANidhi scheme 2025 is open to anyone over the age of 18.

Benefits of PM SVANidhi Scheme 2025

There are three types of loan facilities available in SVANidhi loan scheme of Central Government of India where if vendor apply for first time then they can get up to maximum 10000 rupees instant loan. After repayment the loan amount applicants can apply for 20000 for second time and after paying this amount applicant with eligible to get Rs 50000 rupees and loan.

All the banks which are participating in SVANidhi loan scheme can provide facilities of loan to their customers. Most of the banks are charging up to 12% interest rates from their customer on Pradhanmantri SVANidhi Yojana. But government will give the relief of 7% subsidy on the interest rates so applicants have to pay only 5% annual interest on the loan amount. It is very fruitful scheme for all the vendors in India engaged in different businesses.

Eligibility Criteria For PM SVANidhi Scheme 2025

Only Indian citizens are eligible to get instant PM SVANidhi loan 2025. Age of the applicant should be between 18 years to 60 years and the time of applying. The vendor should be linked with the government and should have a certificate from a board. The vendor should have participated with local body Survey Of vendor by the central government. Mobile number of the applicant should be linked with their bank account and Aadhar card also

Loan Amount & Repayment Stages in PM SVANidhi Yojana 2025

The loan amount under PM SVANidhi increases progressively in three stages, depending on timely repayment:

Loan Stage Amount Eligibility Condition First Loan ₹10,000 First-time applicant Second Loan ₹20,000 After repayment of first loan Third Loan ₹50,000 After successful second loan repayment

Important Details For PM SVANidhi 2025

Feature Details Loan Amount ₹10,000 → ₹20,000 → ₹50,000 Interest Subsidy 7% per annum (credited quarterly) Loan Tenure 1 year (renewable) Collateral None Application Mode Online & Offline Eligibility Vendors active before 24 March 2020 Repayment Benefit Cashback + Access to higher loan

Document For PM SVANidhi Scheme 2025

Applicants have to carry the following documents At the time of applying for PM SVANidhi loan scheme 2025:

Latest passport size photograph of the applicant

Bank passbook

Aadhar card of the applicant

PAN card of the applicant

Document related to the vendorship.

Step-by-Step: How to Apply

Online Application (via PM SVANidhi portal)

Go to Official Website pmsvanidhi.mohua.gov.in

Then login to enter username and password

Select vendor category and enter Survey Reference Number (SRN)

Fill the form, upload documents

Submit; loan processed & disbursed post-verification

Offline Application

Go to nearby bank branch where you hold a savings account. Discuss PM SVANidhi loan facility & collect application. Attach documents and submit form. Post-verification, loan credited to your account.

FAQs about PM SVANidhi Scheme 2025