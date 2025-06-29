PM Vishwakarma Scheme 2025: Vishwakarma scheme is very famous among Artisans in India who are engaged in handmade and handicraft artistic work. The government is providing 3 lakh rupees maximum loan under Pradhanmantri Vishwakarma scheme which was launched in 2023 to The Eligible beneficiaries, and also helping the beneficiaries to arrange the advanced tools and equipment related to their handicraft and artisan work with 15000.

So if you are also looking for financial help from the government to start or upgrade your small handicraft business in India 2025 then you can read this article where we will share with you the complete details of PM Vishwakarma scheme including the loan amount, toolkit amount, beneficiary list of PM Vishwakarma scheme 2025 etc.

PM Vishwakarma Scheme 2025

Government is promoting self employment in India and have launched multiple is games to promote a small and medium enterprises such as Mudra loan scheme, MSME loan scheme and other type of financial assistance. Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced pm Vishwakarma scheme in 2023, and it was also introduced in the budget of 2023. The scheme is prepared for Indian citizens who are doing their traditional handicraft work which is their family profession. They have listed total 18 types of handicraft work in India, so if you are also engaged in anyone type of handicraft or artisan activity then you can also get the benefit of PM Vishwakarma scheme.

The scheme is not only providing 3 lakh rupees loan and 15000 rupees help to develop Toolkit, but his also managing the training classes for the beneficiaries related to their work. All the beneficiaries are getting advance training at different pm Vishwakarma scheme training centres where trainer are introducing new equipments and techniques related to their work, which can not only advance their work but will also help beneficiary is to earn more and helping them to show his their work to the world through digital marketing.

Key Highlights of PM Vishwakarma Scheme 2025

Launch Date September 17, 2023 Ministry Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MoMSME) Duration 2023-2028 Financial Outlay ₹13,000 crore Target Beneficiaries Artisans in 18 traditional trades (e.g., carpentry, blacksmithing, pottery, weaving) Official Website pmvishwakarma.gov.in

Objective of PM Vishwakarma Scheme

Collateral-free loans are provided to artisans with low borrowing cost due to interest subsidy.

The scheme aims to impart basic and advanced skills to artisans, and improve their skills through training programmes.

Provide tools and technology to artisans to improve productivity and quality of work and products.

Teach and also provide incentives to use digital payment methods.

Exposure to brands and access to new markets for business expansion.

Provide economic opportunities to traditional artisans by integrating them into the formal economy and global supply chains.

PM Vishwakarma Scheme Eligibility Criteria

Once you complete the Vishwakarma training, you will receive 15000 in your bank account to develop Toolkit where you can purchase all the updated equipments for your handicraft which you have learned in the training sessions. So you have to follow the following eligibility criteria to get 15000 rupees to purchase tools for your business:

Indian Citizens are eligible to apply in Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma scheme 2025.

The minimum age of the applicant should be at least 18 years old

The applicant should not benefited from any other Centre or state sponsored scheme for MSMEs Such as Mudra loan, MSME loan, PM SVANidhi, PMEGP etc from at least 5 years .

. Only one person from a family will get benefit of this scheme.

from a family will get benefit of this scheme. The family person of any government employee with Centre or state will not get the benefit of the scheme.

All the workers with self employed or working in any unorganised sector are only eligible to apply in the scheme.

The applicant should be engaged in family based handicraft activity such as Carpenter, boatmaker, Gold Smith, Raj Mistri, Black Smith, hammer and toolkit maker, Stone breaker, murtikar, Basket maker, mat maker, Cobbler etc. You can check the complete list of businesses under pm Vishwakarma scheme on the official website.

Benefits For PM Vishwakarma Scheme 2025

Here are the main benefits artisans will receive under this scheme:

1. Loan Assistance

Initial loan of ₹1 lakh at 5% interest

at Upon successful repayment, a second installment of ₹2 lakh is offered

is offered No collateral or security needed

2. Toolkit Assistance

After successful training, beneficiaries get ₹15,000 directly in their bank account to purchase modern tools or machinery

3. Skill Training

5–10 days basic training and 15 days advanced training

and Daily stipend of ₹500 during the training period

during the training period Training is conducted at authorized Skill India Centers

4. Digital Empowerment

Help in UPI activation , digital payment methods

, digital payment methods Onboarding into e-commerce and marketing platforms

Application Procedure of PM Vishwakarma Scheme 2025

Beneficiaries have to register themselves on the official website of Pradhanmantri Vishwakarma portal where you can follow the following procedure through online mode:

Go to the official website of PM Vishwakarma scheme or you can click on this link to visit directly https://pmvishwakarma.gov.in/.

Now click on the login link on the corner of the website and select the beneficiaries login section.

Enter your mobile number which is linked with your bank account and Aadhar card so you will receive OTP for verification.

After this the new form will appear on the screen for Artisan registration 2025 where you have to provide your all the information such as educational qualification, address information, professional details.

After that your certificate of PM Vishwakarma scheme in automatically generated and you can download it from the website.

After that the portal will provide you all the schemes under pm Vishwakarma scheme where you have to select 15000 rupees for toolkit management and provide your bank account details so the authority will allot beneficiary amount in your bank account directly

FAQ’s: PM Vishwakarma Scheme 2025