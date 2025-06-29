PMC Scholarship 2025: कक्षा 10 और 12 के छात्रों को ₹25,000 तक की छात्रवृत्ति देगी सरकार, अभी ऑनलाइन आवेदन करें

PMC Scholarship 2025: The government is providing maximum 25000 to 12 pass students in the financial year of 2025-26. The scheme is providing through Pune Municipal Corporation- PMC. You can apply for this program if you live in Maharashtra state or in the city of Pune. Eligible students are getting 15000 rupees and 25000 scholarship for one time according to their categories.

So if you have recently passed 10 class or 12th class then you can get the benefit of this scheme. Read this article to get the procedure of apply online for Pune Municipal Corporation scholarship 2025, and also get the eligibility criteria and important documents which are necessary at the time of online application.

Pune Municipal Corporation scholarship 2025

The Pune Municipal Corporation Is running welfare schemes to their citizens. PMC provides scholarship scheme to students of 10th class and 12th class yearly. 10th pass students will get Bharatratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Educational scheme Scholarship of 15000 in their bank accounts. However those students who have completed their 12th class will get 25000 in the bank account under Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Educational scheme of Pune. The applications are started from 9 October 2025 through online mode and the last that to apply online is 29 December 2025. So you can apply according to your eligibility and get one time scholarship amount.

PMC Scholarship 2025: Key Dates

Event Date Start Date 9 October 2025 Last Date 29 December 2025 Physical Submission Before 31 December 2025 (recommended)

Eligibility Criteria of PMC Scholarship 2025

You need to complete the following eligibility criteria before applying online for the Pune scholarship 2025:

The applicant should live in Pune city.

Student should have completed his 10th class or 12th class in this year before applying.

The student should have gain more than 80% marks in 10th class or 12th class in any board. However if you belongs to others backward cast or have studied in any school under Pune Municipal Corporation than you will get 10% relaxation in the marks. Person with disability have to gain more than 65% marks in their 10th or 12th class if they have more than 40% disability.

The student should get admission in 11th class or in graduation and studying in any regular course.

Important Documents for PMC Scholarship 2025

Carry the following documents at the time of online application. You are suggested to prepare the scan copies of the following documents as well as the photocopies of the following documents for applying in Pune scholarship scheme:

Ration card of the family ( first and last page)

Address proof of the applicant ( telephone bill, electricity bill, PMC tax receipt, rent agreement etc. )

Aadhar card of the applicant

bank passbook of the applicant

Proof of age of the applicant ( you can submit anyone of birth certificate , 10th class certificate, School Bonafide certificate)

10th class or 12th Class marksheet and certificate

The fees receipt of the college

Certificate from head of the college

Apply Online for PMC Scholarship 2025

You should very clear while applying for Pune scholarship scheme for 10th class and 12th class that you have to submit the online application as well as of an application. Once you submit your online application after date you have to take a printout of your application and submit is physically in the department. So follow this procedure to apply online for Pune scholarship scheme 2025:

Visit to the official website of Pune Municipal Corporation. This is the direct link to visit on the website. https://dbt.pmc.gov.in/

Now you have to click on the link of new registration If you are using this website for first time, But if you have already used the portal for other services then you can directly login by entering your login ID and password.

Now enter your personal details including mobile number, name, Aadhar number and create user id and password for login.

Once you have created the user id and password you can login and carry on the link of educational schemes on the dashboard.

Now you can see Pune scholarship scheme of 10th class and 12th class where you have to click on the link according to your category.

Provide the information in the online application form and upload the scan copy of the documents.

Read all the information carefully and click on the submit link.

After that you have to download the online application form and attached the photocopy of the documents which you have uploaded on the website and submit it to the Pune Municipal Corporation office physically.

