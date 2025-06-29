PMSS CAPF Scholarship 2025: The Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme for Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles is designed to facilitate educational opportunities for the dependent children of servicemen associated with these forces. This program provides financial assistance to help cover tuition fees and allowances for higher education in technical and professional disciplines, recognizing the sacrifices made by these individuals. The initiative seeks to empower families and pay tribute to the commitment of these service members, thereby promoting educational advancement and creating pathways for a successful future.

Recently, the government has broadened the scope of the scheme to include the dependent children of police personnel from States and Union Territories who have lost their lives in terrorist or Naxalite attacks. Each academic year, the scheme allocates 2,000 new scholarships in addition to those renewed from the previous year. Comprehensive information regarding the PMSS CAPF & AR Scholarship Scheme, including eligibility criteria, age limits, financial support, number of available scholarships, and application procedures, can be found on the designated webpage.

PMSS CAPF Scholarship 2025 Overview

Scholarship Name Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme (PMSS) Department Name Welfare and Rehabilitation Board (WARB), Ministry of Home Affairs Academic Year 2025-26 Eligible Students For the wards of Central Armed Police Forces & Assam Rifles and States/UTs Police Personnel Application Last Date 31 October 2025

Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme CAPF Scholarship 2025

The PMSS CAPF & AR Scholarship for the academic year 2025-26 offers financial support of up to Rs.75, 000.00 annually to assist the education of the children and widows of armed forces personnel. It is essential to understand the eligibility requirements, application process, and benefits associated with this financial aid for professional degree programs. For further details and updates, please refer to the National Scholarship Portal. The Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme (PMSS) for CAPF & AR 2025 represents a significant effort to support the educational pursuits of the children and widows of those serving in the Central Armed Police Forces, Assam Rifles, and State Police Forces.

This scholarship aims to empower eligible students by alleviating financial constraints, thereby ensuring a brighter future for the recipients. If you or someone you know meets the qualifications for this esteemed scholarship, it is important to familiarize yourself with the application process, eligibility criteria, and associated benefits. This guide will provide all necessary information regarding the PMSS CAPF & AR Scholarship for the academic year 2025.

The PMSS CAPF & AR Scholarship is a program established by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to acknowledge the sacrifices of members of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Assam Rifles (AR), and State Police. This scholarship offers financial aid for individuals pursuing professional degree programs, thereby facilitating access to quality education for the children and widows of both martyrs and active personnel. Beyond its financial contributions, the scheme also acts as a tribute to the dedication and sacrifices made by these families in the interest of national safety and security.

Scholarship Rewards

Category Monthly Amount Annual Scholarship Girls ₹3,000 ₹36,000 Boys ₹2,500 ₹30,000

PMSS CAPF Scholarship Eligibility 2025

Eligibility for the PMSS CAPF & AR Scholarship is restricted to specific groups, including the wards and widows of deceased personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles (ARs) who died while on duty or during election assignments.

Applicants must include the wards of individuals who have sustained disabilities due to government service, as well as the wards of former CAPFs and AR personnel who have received Gallantry Awards.

The scholarship is also open to the wards and widows of both retired and currently serving CAPFs and AR personnel, specifically those below the officer rank.

Eligible candidates must be enrolled in their first professional degree program in fields such as Engineering, Medicine, Dentistry, Veterinary Science, Business Administration (BBA), Computer Applications (BCA), Pharmacy (B. Pharma), Nursing, Agriculture, and postgraduate programs like MBA and MCA, as outlined in the specified guidelines.

Applicants are required to have achieved a minimum of 60% in their Minimum Entry Qualification (MEQ), which includes 10+2, Diploma, or Graduation, or an equivalent qualification for new applicants.

For those applying for scholarship renewal, it is essential to have passed each academic year of their professional courses with at least 50% marks.

A one-year grace period may be granted for candidates who experience delays in submitting their renewal applications due to extenuating circumstances.

The scholarship aims to support the educational pursuits of individuals connected to CAPFs and ARs, thereby fostering opportunities for their professional development.

The selection process will prioritize applicants based on specific criteria, ensuring that those with the most significant need and merit are considered first.

It is crucial for applicants to adhere to the outlined eligibility requirements and academic performance standards to enhance their chances of receiving the scholarship.

Points to watch out

Note 01: Children of deceased CAPF/AR personnel can apply for scholarships in Categories “A” to “F” based on their priority, even if the spouse or next of kin is appointed on compassionate grounds in CAPFs.

Note 02: Children of Assistant Commandants with Local Rank in CAPFs & AR (who do not receive Assistant Commandant Pay and earn Inspector salaries) can also apply for PMS under categories “F” and “G.”

Note 03: This scholarship is available for a maximum of two children per family, and this must be confirmed by both the beneficiaries and the relevant CAPF & AR.

Note 04: Applicants can apply for PMSS regardless of their marital status.

Seat Allocation

The Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme (PMSS) offers 2000 new scholarships each academic year, in addition to renewals from the previous year. These scholarships are split equally between male and female applicants, with 1000 available for each gender. This allocation is fixed, meaning that if there are fewer applications from one gender, the remaining scholarships cannot be transferred to the other.

For example, if only 750 males apply, the 250 unused scholarships cannot go to females. Starting from the 2019-20 academic year, an additional 500 scholarships will be available for children of State/UT Police personnel who have died in Terror/Naxal attacks, also divided equally between male and female recipients, with 250 for each.

Scholarship Amount

The scholarship offers a monthly stipend of ₹3,000 for girls and ₹2,500 for boys.

Annually, selected candidates will receive a total of ₹36,000 for girls and ₹30,000 for boys.

The scholarship duration can extend up to 5 years, contingent on the length of the chosen course.

Eligibility and approval are determined by the relevant regulatory authority overseeing the course.

This initiative aims to support students financially throughout their educational journey.

How to To apply for the PMSS CAPF Scholarship 2025?

Begin by clicking the ‘Apply Now’ button available on the official website.

Next, select the ‘ Register ’ option and fill out the registration form with the required information.

’ option and fill out the registration form with the required information. On the left side of the navigation menu, find and click on the ‘Students’ section.

Then, locate the ‘Login’ button under the OTR section, as this is crucial for your scholarship application through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).

If you are a new user, click on the ‘New user? Register Yourself’ link on the left side of the page.

Read the instructions carefully, agree to the terms by checking the box, and then click the ‘Next’ button.

Enter a valid mobile number, complete the captcha, and input the OTP you receive, then hit submit to complete your registration.

Fill in all required details and select 'Save & Register' to complete the One-time registration (OTR) process.

to complete the One-time registration (OTR) process. Once registered successfully, go to the ‘Apply for Scholarship’ section and click the ‘Login’ button.

Choose the scholarship you wish to apply for, provide all necessary information, upload the required documents, and submit your application.

Documentation:

Those who are New Applicants:

An Aadhaar Card Service Certificate must be provided by the Head of Office (H.O.O) for serving personnel, as outlined in Annexure-A. Applicants need to upload a properly attested scanned copy of their Mark sheet for the Minimum Educational Qualification (MEQ), which can be XII/Diploma/Graduation or an equivalent qualification. Also the following certificates must be included as applicable:

PPO/Discharge Certificate/Book (Required for categories A to F)

Disability Certificate (Required for categories B & D)

Death Certificate (Required for categories A & C)

Gallantry Award Certificate (Required for category E)

Those who are going for Renewal:

A Service Certificate must be issued by the H.O.O for serving personnel, as specified in Annexure-A. A certificate from the educational institution is also required for categories A to F.

Important: Applicants must submit their bank details, including the account number from a nationalized bank, which should be linked to their Aadhaar Number.

All applicants must verify that the information provided in the application form is correct. Once the form is submitted, no changes can be made. Additionally, submitting multiple applications will result in disqualification.