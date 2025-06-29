Post Office Monthly Income Scheme 2025: 7.4% ब्याज की गारंटी हर महीने मिलेगा तय ब्याज

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme: Everyone want to save their money for the future, and there are many investment schemes which are offering the plan for investment where investors are getting interest and other bonuses according to the investment and the profit. But most of the investment schemes are not fixed so the profit may be increased or decreased accordingly.

So today we are providing you a government sponsored Saving Scheme where you can invest money and get higher interest rates monthly. This scheme is providing the post office payment Bank where anyone can apply.

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme 2025

The post office bank is providing various saving schemes where anyone can invest and get fixed interest rates. But today we are discussing about the special Saving Scheme of the post office named as Post Office Monthly Income Saving Scheme- POMIS. There is no limit of the age for the investor so anyone including minor, adult and senior citizen can apply for this scheme.

According to the latest information of the post office payment Bank, the bank is providing 7.4% maximum interest rates to the beneficiaries. Apart from this, single individual and joint accounts are also invited to apply in this scheme where maximum 3 persons can apply for the joint account. Every member of the joint account will get equal benefit of the interest rates.

Starting From 1000 Rupees Investment

This is very helpful Saving Scheme for those who do not earn a large money on monthly basis but want to save their money for the future because they can start post office monthly income Scheme by depositing 1000 rupees only. After that applicants can invest in the multiple of 1000 rupees according to their need and investment.

If an individual is applying in this scheme then he can invest maximum 9 lakh, however are joined account can invest maximum 15 lakh rupees accordingly. After that investors will get the benefit of interest rates according to their deposits.

Maximum Investment Limit:

Account Type Maximum Investment Single Account ₹9 Lakh Joint Account ₹15 Lakh (shared) Minor Account ₹3 Lakh

Important Post Office Monthly Income Scheme 2025

Feature Details Interest Rate 7.4% p.a. (Fixed) Interest Payout Monthly Tenure 5 Years Minimum Deposit ₹1,000 Max for Single Account ₹9 Lakh Max for Joint Account ₹15 Lakh (total for 3 members) Premature Withdrawal Allowed with penalty Tax Benefits No tax deduction at source (TDS) but interest is taxable

Maturity Of Post Office Monthly Income

This is 5 years investment scheme where applicants can invest a fix amount for next 5 years. However the interest rates will be provided on monthly basis after investing in this scheme. The bank is also providing The feature of premature closure of the scheme where you can close this scheme after 1 year of investment. If you close your scheme between 1 to 3 years then the bank will deduct 2% of the principal and return the rest amount to the beneficiaries.

If you apply for the closure of this scheme between 3 to 5 years of investment then the bank will deduct 1% from the principal money and after that return all the rest amount to the beneficiaries. But if you complete all the five years then the bank will not detect any extra amount and other charges from the beneficiaries and return all the investment to the beneficiaries. In case any beneficiary dies during the maturity period then the amount will be transferred to the nominee of the beneficiary.

Documents For Post Office Monthly Income Scheme 2025

To open a POMIS account, submit the following documents at the nearest post office:

Aadhaar Card

Recent Passport Size Photograph

Address Proof

Age Proof (for minor account)

Post Office Savings Account Passbook (if already opened)

7.6% Monthly Interest Rates

The interest rates will be calculated after completing of one month of the investment in this scheme in the post payment Bank and the beneficiary will get 7.6% annual interest rates on monthly basis in the bank account.

If any citizen is applying in this scheme on the behalf of any minor, then the interest rates will be transferred to the bank account of the minor. Maximum 3 person can apply for the joint account where each person will get equal benefit of the interest rates according to the post payment Bank.

Monthly Interest Calculation

As per the latest update by India Post for 2025, the annual interest rate is:

7.4% p.a. → Monthly interest on ₹9 lakh = approx ₹5,550/month

Interest is credited every month into the Post Office savings account linked with the POMIS account.

How to Apply for Post Office Monthly Income Scheme 2025?

Currently, there is no online application process for POMIS. You need to visit the nearest post office and follow the steps below:

Offline Application Process:

Visit your nearest post office

Collect the POMIS application form

Or download it online Download Link

Fill in the details and attach required documents

Submit the form to the post office staff

Make the deposit amount via cheque or cash

FAQs about Post Office Monthly Income Scheme 2025