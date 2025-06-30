Rajasthan Free Mobile Yojana 2025 – पात्रता और कैंप लोकेशन की पूरी जानकारी यहाँ देखें!

Rajasthan Free Mobile Yojana 2025: The Government of Rajasthan is distributing smartphone to all the women’s in Rajasthan state. the scheme is known as Indira Gandhi smartphone Yojana 2025. Mobile phones are distributed at various district centres which are established by the government in specific locations. Only selected womens will get mobile phones from the government or Rajasthan.

you can check your name in Indira Gandhi smartphone scheme beneficiary list 2025 by visiting. to the official website. Today we are providing you the information of upcoming Rajasthan free mobile Yojana 3rd list 2025 in this article. So read this article to know about your eligibility and check your name in the list if you are eligible.

Rajasthan Free Mobile Yojana 2025

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan Shri Ashok Gahlot is announcing various welfare schemes for citizens in Rajasthan state. the latest scheme of Rajasthan government is providing free smartphone under Indira Gandhi smartphone scheme 2025 . the government is having to provide 1.35 crore smartphones in the state to all the women’s who are eligible.

This scheme will helpful for womens in Rajasthan to make them aware about the digitalisation and the usage of smartphone and internet. 40 lakh smartphone will be distributed to women in only first stage of this scheme. after that all the eligible women’s will get smartphones time to time according to the schedule. 40 lakh smartphone will be distributed to women in only Second stage of this scheme. after that all the eligible women’s will get smartphones time to time according to the schedule.

Rajasthan Free Mobile Yojana Key Highlights

Details Information Scheme Name Free Mobile Yojana 2025 Launched By Central & State Governments (Rajasthan, UP, MP, Odisha, etc.) Beneficiaries Women, Students, Youth (1.35 Crore in Rajasthan, 1 Crore in UP) Benefits Free Smartphone/Tablet, Free Data, Free Calling Websites igsy.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Free Mobile Yojana Distribution Phases

Phase Number of Smartphones Distribution Period Phase 1 40 lakh Completed in 2023 Phase 2 45 lakh Completed by March 2025 Phase 3 50 lakh Expected June–Dec 2025

Indira Gandhi Smartphone Scheme Beneficiary List

Females of Rajasthan belongs to various categories are direct beneficiary of this free distribution of smartphone scheme. Girl student who are studying in class 9 to class 12th in Government schools of Rajasthan will get benefit of free mobile distribution scheme of Rajasthan. apart from this all the students who are studying in ITI, Polytechnic courses, Graduation in Sanskrit, arts, Commerce and Science will also get benefit. The Government of Rajasthan have selected widows and single women also for providing the free smartphone under Indira Gandhi smartphone scheme 2025 .

Beneficiaries will not only get free mobile phone but also get a package of 3 year to get free internet services and unlimited calling feature from the various mobile companies. Once you get your smartphone you have to check your smartphone at the campus and employees will install one specific mobile application in your smartphone where you will receive total 6800 in your bank account through DBT mode. so you can use this amount for your recharge purpose for up to 3 years.

Beneficiary List of Rajasthan Free Mobile Yojana 2025

If you have applied for this scheme then your name will also available in the beneficiary list by the Government of Rajasthan. there are two ways to verify your name in the beneficiary list of Indira Gandhi smartphone scheme of Rajasthan. firstly you can visit to the nearest mobile distribution centre to check your name in the beneficiary list, otherwise you can also check the name in your mobile phone. Follow this procedure to check beneficiary list of Indira Gandhi smartphone scheme 2025:

First of all you have to visit to the official website of Indira Gandhi smartphone scheme of Rajasthan.

of Rajasthan. You can also click on this link to visit direct on the website. igsy.rajasthan.gov.in.

After this you will reach on the new page. You have to click on the link for check the eligibility.

Enter your Jan Aadhar number in this portal and select your category.

Once you submit your all the information you have to click on the link of search. after this system is generate your eligibility criteria for getting free smartphone from the government or Rajasthan. if you are eligible to get smartphone under this scheme then you have to visit your nearest Free smartphone camp to get benefit of this scheme.

Documents Required to Free Smartphone 2025

When visiting the smartphone distribution camp, carry the following documents:

Jan Aadhaar Card (Mandatory)

(Mandatory) Aadhaar Card

Student ID card (if you’re a student)

(if you’re a student) Recent Passport-size Photograph

Bank passbook copy

Smartphone Features Rajasthan Free Mobile Yojana

Distributed smartphones are typically from reliable brands and include:

5000 mAh battery

6.5” HD+ display

8MP/13MP rear camera

4G VoLTE

Android 12 or higher

Minimum 3GB RAM, 32GB storage

Search Rajasthan Free Mobile Yojana Camp 2025

Follow this procedure to search your nearest camp which is distributing free Smartphone under Rajasthan government.

You have to search the section of campus in this website. Firstly you have to select your district, after that select your Tehsil and the last stage is to select your block. click on the search button after selecting all the options according to your address.

After this system will show the list of the camp which is located in your block according to your given information in the website. you can note down the address and visit to the camp as soon as possible to get free of cost mobile phone from the Rajasthan government.

Free Mobile Yojana List Name Check

For your further information, let us tell you that this Free Mobile Yojana 2025 run by the Rajasthan government is named Rajasthan Free Mobile Yojana. This scheme has not yet been officially launched or released by the Rajasthan government, however, you will definitely get to see some important information related to this scheme.

With the help of which you can see your name in the list under this scheme, however, you can definitely find out from the public information portal of Rajasthan Government https://jansoochna.rajasthan.gov.in/ which has been launched by the Rajasthan Government for the people of the state, whether you are eligible for this scheme or not.

