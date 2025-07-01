Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025: 10वीं पास के लिए 5,670 रिक्तियां, मासिक वेतन 56,200 रुपये तक

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025: Rajasthan High Court is inviting eligible candidates for the post of peon in the court under the latest Rajasthan High Court peon recruitment notification 2025. A completed application will be submitted online. The authority will conduct recruitment examinations through offline mode at different locations across the state to recruit candidates for a total of 5670 posts of peon.

So if you are also looking for a government job in Rajasthan state after 10th or 12th class, then you can apply for Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025 after reading the eligibility criteria, application procedure, selection procedure, important dates of the application, and all other criteria in this article.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025 for Peon Post

The advertisement for the Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025 was released on 9th June 2025 by the Rajasthan High Court, where they have listed a total of 5670 vacant positions of peon in the court administration. Candidates under the recruitment will be situated as group D employees in the state. All the candidates can apply in their specific category in the Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025.

In accordance with 7th Pay Commission pay level one, candidates will receive a monthly income of $12,400 until they finish the provisional training period, at which point they will begin receiving a monthly salary ranging from a basic pay of 17,700 to 56,200.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025: Important Dates for Peon Recruitment

The department released official notification of the peon recruitment at the Rajasthan High Court on 9th June 2025; however, the application procedure for Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025 is scheduled to start on 27th June 2025. After that, candidates will be able to submit the application form for the next month by 27 July 2025.

After that, the department will invite candidates to appear in the recruitment examination soon, and the notification of the exam and admit card will be released after completing the application procedure.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria for Peon Vacancy

All Indian citizens are eligible to apply for the Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025. The minimum age of the applicant should be at least 18 years old, and the maximum age should not be more than 40 years old. Candidates from different categories will get age relaxation from 5 years to a maximum of 10 years; however, the maximum age of the applicant should not be more than 50 years old at any cost.

The candidate must have completed the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education’s tenth grade. It is important to have proper knowledge of the Hindi language and to be able to read and write Devanagari Hindi.

Important Documents for Peon Recruitment, Rajasthan High Court

Candidates are suggested to prepare following documents in soft copy in their device to apply for the post of peon in Rajasthan high court under this recruitment drive as it will be uploaded in the application form:

Passport-size latest photograph of the applicant

10th class marksheet and certificate

Rajasthan SSO ID

Jan Aadhar Card of Rajasthan state

Category certificate to get reservation benefits

Aadhar card of the applicant

Application Fees for Rajasthan High Court office Peon Recruitment 2025

Candidates are required to pay the application fees of 650 rupees through online mode to submit the application form for Rajasthan High Court office peon recruitment 2025. Candidates belonging to OBC and EWS have to pay 550 rupees through online mode. Apart from these candidates belonging to the SC/ST category, they will have to pay 450 rupees to apply in this recruitment drive. Candidates with disabilities are not required to pay the application fees.

The benefits of relaxation in fees will be provided to those candidates who have relevant documents of their caste or criteria from Rajasthan state. Candidates seeking reservation benefits outside Rajasthan will have to apply in the unreserved category.

How to Apply for Rajasthan High Court office Peon Recruitment 2025

Candidates are required to apply through online mode on the official website of Rajasthan High Court where they can follow the following step by step guidelines to complete the application form:

Locate the official website of the Rajasthan High Court or click on this link to visit directly: https://hcraj.nic.in/hcraj/

Now, select the hiring link that is displayed on the page.

Now you will see all the available vacancies on the post and click on the office peon application link, where we will reach the new page and have to enter your SSO ID and password. Once you log in on the dashboard, you will be able to see all the details available on the page and have to provide your educational details, address information, email ID, and mobile number. After that, you need to upload your documents in sequence.

At the end, pay the application fees and click on the final submit link so your application will be submitted successfully and you will get an acknowledgement receipt on your email ID, which will help you to verify your application status.