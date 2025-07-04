Rajasthan Work from Home Job Scheme – 8th 10th passed women apply, 5520 posts will be recruited

Rajasthan Work from Home Job Scheme: Women empowerment movement is being conducted vigorously across the country. The government of every state is constantly trying to improve the condition of women in the state. In such a situation, the Rajasthan State Government has also now come up with various schemes for the women of the state, one of the important schemes is Mahila Work from Home Job Yojana. Yes, this Rajasthan Work from Home Job Scheme has been started by the Rajasthan State Government for the women of the entire state so that women who have left their dreams incomplete due to social responsibilities and limitations can now become financially empowered again.

Under this Mahila Work from Home Job started by the Rajasthan State Government, women of educated and economically weaker sections are being made skilled and they are being helped to get employment. This employment is being provided to them sitting at home so that women can become self-reliant even while living within the four walls of the house. In this sequence, the Rajasthan State Government is teaching women various tasks like sewing, embroidery, data entry, online service, digital business and is already helping expert women to earn a respectable income.

What is Rajasthan Work from Home Job Scheme?

As we all know, empowerment of any society is possible only when the women there are empowered. In such a situation, women are no less than men in any work nowadays, but still there are some women who are still being suppressed financially and lack of self-respect and self-confidence is seen in these women. Keeping this in mind, the Rajasthan State Government has started Mahila Work from Home Job to increase self-confidence and self-esteem in women. In this scheme, women will be provided complete assistance from training to job so that women living in villages and remote areas can do various types of work from home and earn income.

This Rajasthan Work from Home Job Scheme started by the Rajasthan State Government is being operated for recruitment to about 5520 vacant posts, for which the online application process has been started. Women can apply to get this work from home job after reading the complete details by visiting the official website. This work from home scheme is being run for unemployed, widow, divorced, Divyangjan and women suffering from domestic violence, so these women will be given priority in this scheme.

Rajasthan Work from Home Job Scheme : Key Highlights

Organization Name Women & Child Development Department Rajasthan Name Of Post Various Posts No. Of Post 5520 Apply Mode Online Job Location Work From Home Salary Rs.5,601- 15,305/- Category Work From Home Jobs for Female Official Website mahilawfh.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Work From Home Job Post Wise Details

A plan has been formed to fill 5520 vacant posts under Rajasthan Work From Home Job, through which women will be first trained and after that they will be given the responsibility of various tasks.

Under these works, women will be appointed to various posts like sewing, embroidery, digital shop operator, insurance agent, data collection, education related work, typing from home, data entry, IT, tele calling, designing, digital marketing.

Main objectives of Rajasthan Work From Home Scheme

The main objective of this Rajasthan Work from Home Job Scheme is to make women living in villages and remote areas of Rajasthan self-reliant so that women can get employment opportunities. Those women who are still unable to step out of their homes due to social traditions but are educated and want to do something for themselves, are being given the benefit of this scheme so that women can get employment along with fulfilling their household responsibilities.

Through this Rajasthan Work from Home Job Scheme, better skill set training will be provided in various departments and women will be appointed in these departments so that a better workforce can be gathered and job quality can increase. While this scheme will ensure better workforce in various departments, women will also get economic benefits, due to which the rate of unemployment of women in the state will also decrease.

Eligibility for Rajasthan Work from Home Scheme

The following eligibility criteria are mandatory for Rajasthan Work from Home Scheme

The applicant woman must be a native of Rajasthan.

The minimum age of the applicant woman must be 18 years, although no maximum age has been determined.

The applicant woman must be at least 10th pass, although women who have passed 8th are also being provided employment by giving various types of training.

The applicant woman must have all the necessary documents, Aadhar card, Bhamashah card.

All those women who want to get employment from this employment scheme should not be employed in any other employment.

Women who are widows, single, disabled, economically weak, divorced are given priority in this scheme.

However, it is mandatory for the candidate to have documents related to it.

No person from the house of the women applying in this scheme should be employed in a government job and no one from the family should be an income tax payer.

Salary received in Rajasthan Work from Home Scheme

In Rajasthan Work from Home Scheme, women will be paid on the type of work chosen by them and the duration of the work.

However, some workers will get a fixed salary while some workers will be paid as per the task.

In this scheme, women can earn an average of ₹ 6000 to ₹ 10000 per month, although in some works more salary is also expected.

Rajasthan Work From Home Scheme Required Documents

To avail the benefits of this scheme, every woman must have the following documents :-

Aadhar Card

Bhamashah Card

Residence Certificate

Educational Documents

Family Income Certificate

Passport size photo of the woman

If the woman is divorced, then divorce documents

Disability certificate for the disabled

If the woman is a widow, then husband’s death certificate

If suffering from domestic violence, then documents issued by the police or other necessary documents,

apart from this, the woman’s bank account details, mobile number and registered email ID

Rajasthan Work from Home Job Application Process

To avail the benefits of this scheme, women will first have to go to the official website of Women and Child Development Rajasthan.

In the home page of this website, the woman will have to click on the registration option.

After clicking on the registration option, the applicant woman will have to complete the login process through Jan Aadhar or Bhamashah card.

After the login process is complete, the applicant woman has to fill the application form carefully and scan and upload all the required documents.

After this, the woman has to review the Rajasthan Work from Home Job application form thoroughly and submit it.

Conclusion :-

Thus, all those women who are residents of Rajasthan state but are financially weak can apply for Rajasthan Mahila Work from Home Yojana and avail the benefits of this scheme.

