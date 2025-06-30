RPF Constable Result 2025{Out}: जानें स्कोरकार्ड और मेरिट लिस्ट की जानकारी

RPF Constable Result 2025: Recently, a computer-based test was constituted by the Railway Protection Force for about 4,208 constable posts. More than 22 lakh candidates from all over the country appeared in this test. This exam was conducted in CBT mode from 2 March to 18 March.

After this examination which lasted for 11 consecutive days, now the wait of the candidates who were waiting for their result is over. The result of RPF Constable Exam has been released on the official website. In such a situation, candidates can check RPF Constable Result 2025 by visiting the official website and can prepare their further strategy and appear in the physical fitness test.

RPF Constable Result 2025

As we told that a computer based examination was conducted by the Railway Protection Force for recruitment to constable posts. This exam was conducted under various regional portals, after which now the students were waiting for RPF Constable Result 2025, Cutoff Marks, Score Card, Merit List etc. their wait is over. RPF Constable Result 2025 has been released on 20 June 2025. After this the rounds of Physical Fitness Test (PET) and PMT will be conducted soon.

How To Download Result Link and Process

The result of RPF Constable CBT exam has been released by the Railway Protection Force on 20th June 2025. Along with the result, the cutoff marks, scorecard and merit list of this exam have also been released.

To see the details of all these, candidates have to visit the official website of RPF.

of RPF. For which they will first have to go to this website, rrbcdg.gov.in, and open the regional site.

After this, the candidate has to click on the option of Constable CBT Result and Cut Off Link 2025 .

. After clicking here, the result will come in front of the candidate in PDF format.

The candidate can download this PDF-format result and find his number in it.

Let us tell you that the candidate has to complete the login process for the scorecard and download the scorecard.

RPF Constable CBT 2025 Cutoff List, Merit List

Cutoff marks and merit list have also been released under RPF Constable CBT 2025. All the candidates whose name is included in the merit list are invited for PET and PMT, details about which will be released soon. Let us tell you that the candidates for RPF Constable are selected under various selection processes in which the performance of PET and PMT is seen after the written examination. In such a situation, after the release of the result, the candidates should start further preparation immediately.

RPF Constable Cut Off

As we told you, the cutoff details of IPL RPF Constable CBT 2025 are now available on the official website. The cutoff has been released on various education portals as follows: General: 70 to 80; OBC: 72 to 82; SC: 68 to 78; ST: 65 to 75 overall.

All those candidates who appeared in the RPF Constable 2025 CBT exam and were now eagerly waiting for their results can now get the details of their results by visiting this official website rrbcdg.gov.ins. Also, by getting information like cutoff marks list about RPF Constable Result 2025, you can also start preparing for PET and PMT exams.

