RPF Constable Result 2025{Out}: जानें स्कोरकार्ड और मेरिट लिस्ट की जानकारी

RPF Constable Result 2025: Recently, a computer-based test was constituted by the Railway Protection Force for about 4,208 constable posts. More than 22 lakh candidates from all over the country appeared in this test. This exam was conducted in CBT mode from 2 March to 18 March.
After this examination which lasted for 11 consecutive days, now the wait of the candidates who were waiting for their result is over. The result of RPF Constable Exam has been released on the official website. In such a situation, candidates can check RPF Constable Result 2025 by visiting the official website and can prepare their further strategy and appear in the physical fitness test.
RPF Constable Result 2025
As we told that a computer based examination was conducted by the Railway Protection Force for recruitment to constable posts. This exam was conducted under various regional portals, after which now the students were waiting for RPF Constable Result 2025, Cutoff Marks, Score Card, Merit List etc. their wait is over. RPF Constable Result 2025 has been released on 20 June 2025. After this the rounds of Physical Fitness Test (PET) and PMT will be conducted soon.
How To Download Result Link and Process
The result of RPF Constable CBT exam has been released by the Railway Protection Force on 20th June 2025. Along with the result, the cutoff marks, scorecard and merit list of this exam have also been released.
- To see the details of all these, candidates have to visit the official website of RPF.
- For which they will first have to go to this website, rrbcdg.gov.in, and open the regional site.
- After this, the candidate has to click on the option of Constable CBT Result and Cut Off Link 2025.
- After clicking here, the result will come in front of the candidate in PDF format.
- The candidate can download this PDF-format result and find his number in it.
Let us tell you that the candidate has to complete the login process for the scorecard and download the scorecard.
RPF Constable CBT 2025 Cutoff List, Merit List
Cutoff marks and merit list have also been released under RPF Constable CBT 2025. All the candidates whose name is included in the merit list are invited for PET and PMT, details about which will be released soon. Let us tell you that the candidates for RPF Constable are selected under various selection processes in which the performance of PET and PMT is seen after the written examination. In such a situation, after the release of the result, the candidates should start further preparation immediately.
RPF Constable Cut Off
As we told you, the cutoff details of IPL RPF Constable CBT 2025 are now available on the official website. The cutoff has been released on various education portals as follows: General: 70 to 80; OBC: 72 to 82; SC: 68 to 78; ST: 65 to 75 overall.
All those candidates who appeared in the RPF Constable 2025 CBT exam and were now eagerly waiting for their results can now get the details of their results by visiting this official website rrbcdg.gov.ins. Also, by getting information like cutoff marks list about RPF Constable Result 2025, you can also start preparing for PET and PMT exams.
FAQs: RPF Constable Result 2025
When will the RPF Constable Result 2025 be released?
The RPF Constable Result 2025 has been released 20 June 2025.
What data will be available along with the RPF CBT result for 2025?
The result has been released along with the cutoff marks, merit list, and individual scorecards for each candidate.
What happens after the RPF CBT result is declared?
Candidates who make the short list will be contacted for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Performance at every level determines the final choice.
Will the result be available in PDF format?
Yes, a PDF version of the merit list will be accessible. Candidates will need to log in to access their individual scorecards.
Do I need login credentials to check the result?
No login is needed for the PDF merit list. However, login credentials are required to download your individual scorecard.
How many vacancies are available under RPF Constable Recruitment 2025?
This recruitment campaign announced 4,208 constable positions.
What should I do if my name is on the merit list?
You should start preparing for PET and PMT immediately. Physical tests are usually held shortly after the results are released.