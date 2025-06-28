RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025: Check Release Date, Cut-Off and Next Selection Rounds

RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025: Lakhs of participants had applied for the recruitment process of Assistant Loco Pilot conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board of India. Under this process, the applicants have also passed the CBT 1 exam and recently appeared in the CBT 2 exam.

All those candidates who had appeared in CBT 2 and have given its exam are now eagerly waiting for their results. Let us tell you that the CBT 2 exam was conducted on 2 and 6 May 2025 in which about 2,66,439 candidates participated and now out of such a large number only 18799 LP posts are going to be filled.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025

As we said, the results of Assistant Loco Pilot 2025 CBT 2 will be released soon by the Railway Recruitment Board on the official website. It is expected that these results will be released by the last week of June. However, it has not been officially announced yet. Only after the result is released, the Computer Based Aptitude Test of the candidates will be conducted. Only after this, the document verification and medical examination of the candidates will be conducted and the appointment will be ensured.

Steps to check RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025

All those candidates who appeared in the CBT 2 exam can visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board to check their results.

On the home page of this official website rrb cdg.gov.in, they have to click on the result section.

After clicking here, they have to click on the option of Assistant Loco Pilot cbt 2 2025.

After clicking here, the complete result comes in front of them in PDF format.

You can also find your roll number in this result or if you want, you can save the PDF list with you and take a printout of it.

After Process for candidate who has passed CBT 2 have to do next

All the candidates who have passed the CBT 2 exam are called for the next stage of Computer Based Aptitude Test. The Computer Based Aptitude Test is a mental alertness test in which the decision making ability, observation skills and overall psychological ability of the candidate are assessed. Only after passing this exam, the candidates are selected for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot. This exam is conducted in a total of five different sections

such as memory test, memorizing maps, figure matching, railway station map letter pattern analysis, depth, observation of intelligence, strength test, perceptual speed test etc.

Passing Marks and Post-Exam Procedures Of RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025

To pass the CBAT exam, the candidate has to score around 42 marks. This exam is a qualifying exam in which there is no negative marking for wrong answers. Candidates who pass the CBT 2 and CBAT exams are called for document verification and medical fitness test after which the final selection is done.

Conclusion: RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025

Thus all those candidates who had given the Railway Recruitment Board Assistant Loco Pilot CBT 2 exam and are eagerly waiting for its results will soon be able to check their results on the official website and the qualified candidates will soon be included for CBT Aptitude Test, Document Verification and Medical Process. For more details, candidates are requested to visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board.

