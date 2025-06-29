RRB NTPC 2025 Answer Key Released: Download CBT 1 Solutions, Check Stage 2 Exam & Hall Ticket Details

RRB NTPC 2025 Answer Key Released: On June 28, 2025, the official RRB NTPC 2025 graduation test solution key is anticipated to be made public. Candidates can get the RRB NTPC 2025 answer key and submit any objections they may have within the designated time window by visiting the official RRB regional websites. They must provide their login information in order to access the preliminary Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC answer key online.

Before the results are announced, candidates can predict their likely scores with the help of the RRB NTPC answer key for graduate-level positions. Along with the initial NTPC answer key, RRB is expected to issue the objection tracker and reply sheets.

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 examination was completed for graduate posts between June 5 and June 24, 2025. The dates of the RRB NTPC 2025 examination were formally launched by means of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on its website. 8,113 graduate-stage positions (tiers five and six) and 3,445 undergraduate-level positions (tiers two and three) make up the 11,558 general openings. Among the undergraduate-level positions are

Trains Clerk

Accounts Clerk

Junior Clerk

Commercial/Ticket Clerk

RRB NTPC 2025 Answer Key Released

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 graduate-level exam’s answer key download link will be active on the official website. To discover how to download the RRB NTPC 2025 answer key online, they can take these steps. First, visit the official website. The ‘RRB NTPC Answer Key, Response Sheet, Objection Tracker, and Question Paper-CEN 05/2024 (NTPC-G) download link’ will be displayed on the home page of the website. A page for login will appear. Enter your password and user ID. The candidates’ chosen option, status, and question ID will all be shown on the screen.

The RRB NTPC UG 2025 test is being held in order to fill different vacancies like junior clerk and junior typist, accounts clerk/typist, and ticket clerk. A computer-based test (CBT), an ability test (on the off chance that it is essential), report confirmation, and a therapeutic examination are a few of the steps within the selection process.

RRB NTPC 2025 Qualifications

Candidates must meet the RRB NTPC eligibility requirements, including post-specific age and credentials, before applying for the position. Individuals who fail to fulfill these prerequisites will be eliminated. Candidates must meet certain age and educational requirements according to the position level in order to be eligible for the Railway 2025 exam. Candidates for undergrad positions must have completed Class 12 from a certified board and be between the ages of 18 and 33 as of January 1, 2025.

Candidates must have a graduating degree from a licensed college and be between the ages of 18 and 36 for graduate-level positions. It is fundamental to satisfy these principal qualification prerequisites earlier to applying for any NTPC position.

Pattern for the RRB NTPC 2025 Exam

Below is a summary and tabular representation of the RRB NTPC Exam Pattern for Stage 1 & Stage 2 CBT. After CBTs, there might be a railway typing talent test, and the candidates will be called for record verification and a medical exam.

Examination Patterns RRB NTPC CBT-1 RRB NTPC CBT–2 No. of questions 100 120 Total Marks 100 120 Type Of Questions Objective Objective Negative Marking 1/3 1/3 Duration 90 Minutes (2 hours for candidates with scribes) 90 Minutes (2 hours for candidates with scribes)

RRB NTPC 2025 Syllabus

The most recent RRB NTPC syllabus should be followed by candidates when planning their study approach. Candidates will be better able to plan their preparation thanks to this. Subjects from general awareness, mathematics, general intelligence, and reasoning are covered within the CBT 1 and CBT 2 syllabus. The complete curriculum for each subject must be reviewed by candidates in order to plan their preparation.

The Normalisation Process for RRB NTPC Marks

RRB normalization is a procedure that RRB uses to standardize the raw scores that candidates get across exam sessions. Normalization is done to eliminate any advantage or disadvantage that candidates may have as a result of question paper variations between sessions, since the difficulty level of questions asked in different sessions can vary. The raw scores of the top 1% of candidates in each session are taken into account by RRB throughout the normalization procedure. Based on how these top scorers’s marks are distributed, a common scale is created.

After that, all candidates’ scores from various sessions are converted to this standard scale. This ensures impartiality by calculating the marks up to five decimal places. Despite differences in session papers, this process fairly evaluates each candidate’s relative value. A consistent scale for evaluating applicants across Non-Technical Popular Categories exam sessions is made possible by the normalization of marks.

Result of RRB NTPC 2025

The ultimate exam comes about and will be posted on the Railroad Enrollment Board’s (RRB) official websites. The list of candidates who have passed computer-based examinations (CBT), the writing aptitude test, or the computer-based fitness test (in case pertinent), archive confirmation, and the therapeutic examination will be included within the RRB NTPC Result. By entering their login data on the official RRB entrance, candidates can see the advance of their person come about.

The candidate’s name, roll number, and the position for which they were chosen will be recorded within the Non-Technical Well-Known Categories result. To remain up to date on the latest data on the declaration of the NTPC’s last result, candidates are empowered to frequently check the RRB websites.

Salary for RRB NTPC 2025

The remuneration for positions under the NTPC test is determined by the 7th CPC pay matrix and varies depending on the position. The RRB NTPC compensation ranges from Rs. 19,900 to Rs. 63,200 for level 2 positions and from Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100 for level 3 positions. Level 4 positions at the graduate level pay between Rs 25,500 and Rs 81,100, while level 6 positions pay between Rs 44,900 and Rs 142,400. Candidates will also be entitled to benefits including PF, pension, and DA & HRA in addition to base pay.