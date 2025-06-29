RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025 Region-wise Download Link- रीजन वाइज चेक करें रिजल्ट एंड आंसर के – डायरेक्ट लिंक

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) recently conducted the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) CBT 1 Exam 2025 between June 5 and June 24, drawing participation from lakhs of aspirants across the country. With the exam concluded, candidates are now eagerly awaiting the RRB NTPC provisional answer key, the objection-filing process, and the CBT 1 result date.

If you’re among those who appeared for the RRB NTPC 2025 exam, this article will guide you through the answer key objection process, the result declaration timeline, and what’s next after CBT 1. Let’s break down everything in a reader-friendly way optimized for Google Discover.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025 Overview

Event Date Range CBT 1 Exam June 5 to June 24, 2025 Provisional Answer Key Release 1st Week of July 2025 (Expected) Objection Window 2nd Week of July 2025 (Tentative) Final Answer Key & Result Last Week of July or Early August CBT 2 Exam (Tentative) September 2025

RRB NTPC CBT -I Result Date

The NTPC exam of Railway Recruitment Board has been completed and now the candidates are waiting for their results. This result is expected to be released in the month of July August. However, no official announcement has been made on this yet. But it is being said that soon these results will be released officially so that appointments can be ensured on 1158 posts.

Railway Recruitment Board CBT 1 Result 2025

About 11558 NTPC posts were announced by the Railway Recruitment Board to ensure the appointment of graduate and postgraduate candidates. Recently, CBT I was also used to fill these positions. The results of CBT I will be released in the month of July August. Every applicant who passes the CBT will receive an invitation to the RRB CBT 2. In such a situation, it becomes very important for the candidates to pass CBT 1. Only after this they are able to reach the next stage of recruitment.

RRB CBT 1 Result Details and Scorecard

The results of CBT 1 will be released by the Railway Recruitment Board in the month of July August. These results will be released in PDF format. The roll numbers of the qualified candidates will be included in this result. Along with this, the Railway Recruitment Board will also release the cut off list and score card. Score cards will be issued along with the result, only after this the candidates will be included in CBT 2.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Be Available?

The RRB NTPC 2025 provisional answer key is expected to be released in early July 2025. Candidates will be able to download it from the respective RRB regional websites

Process to download Railway Recruitment Board Preliminary Answer Key

To download the preliminary answer key, first of all the candidates have to visit this official website RRBcdg.gov.in.

On the home page of this official website, they have to click on the option of NTPC Answer Key.

After clicking here, a new page opens in front of them. On this page they have to fill out the registration number and date of birth.

As soon as they fill in the details, they complete the login process.

After logging in, the answer sheet appears in front of them.

Candidates can download this answer key.

Process to file RRB NTPC objection

After downloading the answer key of NTPC 2025 by Railway Recruitment Board, if the candidate is not satisfied with the answers, then he can also file an objection. To file an objection, the candidate will first have to go to the official website and download the answer key. After seeing the answer key, they will see the link. On clicking here, candidates have to click on the option of Raise Objection or Objection Tracker. After this, the candidates have to select the question to which they have an objection. After this, the candidate has to enter the correct answer.

After entering the answer, the candidate has to write the reference or explanation related to the answer.

Along with the explanation, the candidate has to pay the objection fee and get the receipt.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025

According to the latest reports, the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025 is likely to be declared between late July and early August 2025. The last answer key will be made public prior to the results being announced.

How to Check RRB NTPC Result 2025?

Visit the official RRB regional website. Click on “NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025”. The roll numbers of the shortlisted applicants will appear in a PDF file that opens. Use Ctrl+F to search your roll number. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Railway Recruitment NTPC: CBT 2

All those candidates who qualify CBT 1 are called in CBT 2. The CBT 2 exam is of 90 minutes in which the number of questions increases. After passing the CBT 2 exam, the candidates are made to appear for Computer Based Aptitude Test, Typing Skill Test or Document Verification and Medical Examination. After the completion of the entire process, the final list is prepared by the Railway Recruitment Board. On the basis of the final list of candidates, the candidates are called for document verification and after this the appointment process is formed.

