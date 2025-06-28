RRB Technician Vacancy 2025 Notification Out For 6374 Vacancies – जाने पात्रता, ऑनलाइन आवेदन और परीक्षा तिथि

RRB Technician Vacancy 2025: Recently a new notification has been issued by the Indian Railways Department regarding new appointments. Let us tell you that recently a total of 6374 vacancies have been notified by the Railway Recruitment Department for Technician posts. These vacancies have come out under various production units and zonal railways. All those candidates who want to work on the posts of Technician under various zones in Indian Railways can take advantage of this appointment process.

This appointment process is a golden opportunity for those who are waiting to get a government job and want to get appointment under the Railway Recruitment Department. Although every year such appointments are issued by the Railway Recruitment Department, in such a situation, in today’s article we will provide you complete details of this.

RRB Technician Vacancy 2025

As we said, Railway Recruitment Board has issued a notification of a total of 6374 vacancies of Technician. Although this time under the recruitment process, it was said to fill about 14298 posts, but at present the news of filling only 6374 posts is coming out.

In such a situation, all those candidates who want to join the Railway Recruitment Department can go to the official website as soon as possible and read the information provided in PDF format and complete the application process.

Important Dates For Appointment

Let us tell you that the notification for this appointment process was released on the official website on 10 June 2025. However, no details are available at the moment as to when the online application process will start. At the same time, no information has been released for the last date of application, exam, date, but it is being said that the preliminary examination will be conducted in the month of December, for this the date wise details and complete time table will be released soon.

Eligibility & Age Limit For RRB Technician Vacancy 2025

The eligibility for appointment to these posts has been determined as follows

Age limit

The minimum age of the candidate to apply for these posts has been fixed at 18 and maximum at 30 years.

Educational Qualification For RRB Technician Vacancy 2025

To apply for the post of Technician Grade 1, the candidate must be a graduate in Physics, Electronics, Computer Science, IT, Information Technology or the candidate can also be an engineering diploma holder.

For Technician Grade 3, the candidate must have passed ITI in the relevant trade.Also, it is necessary for the candidate to have passed from the National Vocational Training Institute.

Selection Process For RRB Technician Vacancy 2025

For appointment to these posts, first of all a computer based test of the candidates will be conducted. Candidates who pass this test will be invited for document verification and medical examination.

After academic performance, computer test performance and document verification etc. the final list will be prepared and the candidates selected in the final list will be appointed to various posts after medical examination.

Application Process For RRB Technician Vacancy 2025

For appointment to the posts of Technician Grade 1 and Grade 3 by the Railway Recruitment Department, candidates will first have to visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board.

RRB Technician Vacancy 2025 Notification Out For 6374 Vacancies

Here they will have to complete the login process and get the application form and fill the application form. After filling the application form, the candidates will have to upload all the documents and pay the application fee. After paying the application fee, the candidate will have to click on the submit option. In this way, all those candidates who want to join this recruitment process to be formed by the Railway Recruitment Board can join this recruitment process as soon as the application process starts and can ensure their appointment.

FAQs: RRB Technician Vacancy 2025