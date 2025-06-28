Digital Arrest 2025 – Understanding the Mode of Operation, Current Trends, and Safety Advice!

Digital Arrest: Cyber ​​fraud is refined in the rapidly developing digital world, and one of the most worrying risks is Digital Arrest fraud. In contrast to other types of cyber fraud, digital arrests use criminals who pretend to be law enforcement officers to send money to victims or force victims to release their personal information.

This method may be known to you if you have ever received suspicious calls or messages from someone pretending to be a government employee.

Digital Arrest Scam: What Is It?

Cybercriminals utilize a deceptive technique called a “digital arrest” to falsely accuse people of breaking the law, frequently by stating that a Digital Arrest order is in place. These con artists impersonate representatives of agencies like the income tax department, customs, or even central investigating agency to coerce you into making a payment or divulging private information.

Mode of Operation

False Authority Claims: The fraudster will be set up as a representative or member of law enforcement agencies.

Several real example of digital arrest scams

Income Tax Fraud: Someone impersonating an income tax officer called a professional in Mumbai and threatened to digitally arrest them right away for unpaid taxes. The victim gave the scammer ₹50,000 out of fear of legal repercussions.

How to protect yourself Against Online Digital Arrest Fraud?

Here are some doable actions to protect you:

Check the Source: Get the name, organization, and phone number of anyone claiming to be an official. Verify this information again by getting in touch with the agency via the appropriate methods.

Reputable authorities would never ask for immediate payments over the phone or through online transactions. Avoid Sharing Personal Information: Avoid giving out private information online or over the phone, including bank account information, OTPs, and Aadhaar numbers.