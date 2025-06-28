SASSA Change Phone Number 2025: How to Update Your Mobile Number for SRD Payment Alerts

SASSA Change Phone Number 2025: South African social security agency send all the official messages and notifications to the beneficiaries on their registered mobile number and email ID. However email ID is optional but mobile number is mandatory to receive SASSA benefits. But if you lost your registered mobile number then you will not receive any acknowledgement, notification, payment information and other details regarding your SRD benefits. But you can update your mobile number at anytime from the official website of South African social security agency.

So if you are also looking to update or change your bank account number then you can read this article which will help you to understand the step by step to update your details including the online as well as offline method accordingly. After that you will again receive your important notifications and messages on your new mobile number from SASSA.

SASSA Change Phone Number

Mobile number is very important to get the latest information from the SASSA. The verification code to update details is also release on the registered mobile number. But if the number is not available then it will make trouble to beneficiaries to collect the notification from the authority.

Notification of releasing the payment to notification of receiving the payment in bank is provided on mobile number. If you want to update your mobile number on South African social security agency portal then can read this article carefully and after that you can update your details from the direct link given in this article.

Who Can Update Mobile Number on SASSA

There are a list of the reasons where beneficiaries of social security agency in South Africa including Social Relief Distress – SRD can update their mobile number. If you are also facing any of the following problem then you can immediately update your mobile number by following the guidelines in the next section:

L ost your registered mobile number : if you lost your registered mobile number with South African social security agency then you can applied to change your mobile number with the new one. This services available to all the registered beneficiaries with the program.

Network issue in mobile number : if your telecom service provider is not offering proper network in your locality which is making barrier to receive latest update from the agency regarding your payment.

There are many fraud agencies which are circulating your mobile number and frequently requesting OTP on your mobile number. So if you are receiving multiple unauthentic OTP and worry about your privacy then you can immediately change your mobile number on the SASSA portal.

How to Update Mobile Number

If you are also facing above problem and want to change your mobile number then you can apply through online mode by following the step by step guidance and after that it will change your mobile number accordingly:

Firstly you need to visit on the official website of South Africa Social Security Agency and locate the SRD section. https://srd.sassa.gov.za/sc19/contact this is direct link of the website

of South Africa Social Security Agency and locate the SRD section. https://srd.sassa.gov.za/sc19/contact this is direct link of the website Now new page will open the screen which will ask to confirm your verification by entering 13 digit South African ID number .

. Enter your date of birth and password to login on the dashboard and click on the change mobile number details.

on the dashboard and click on the change mobile number details. You will need to enter your new mobile number and you will get OTP for verification on this number.

and you will get OTP for verification on this number. After that you need to submit the application form and wait for the verification procedure.

Department will soon update your details on their platform and you will start to receive new notification regarding your South African social security Agency benefits on the new number.