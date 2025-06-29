SASSA Grant In Aid In June 2025 Check Payment, Eligibility, New Payment Rate & Full Application Process

SASSA Grant In Aid In June 2025: The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) plays a vital role in supporting millions of vulnerable individuals, including the elderly, people with disabilities, and children through monthly financial assistance. Among its programs is the Grant-in-Aid (GIA)—a supplementary grant for individuals who require full-time care due to physical or mental disabilities.

As of June 2025, beneficiaries can collect their grants at major retail outlets like Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Checkers, and Boxer, ensuring widespread accessibility. This guide provides a comprehensive overview of the June 2025 SASSA payment schedule, eligibility criteria, new grant increases, and a step-by-step application process for the GIA.

SASSA Grant Payment Dates for June 2025

SASSA has ensured a structured payout system throughout June 2025, enabling beneficiaries to collect grants safely and efficiently. Here’s the official payment calendar:

Type of Grant Payment Date (June 2025) Older Persons Grant Tuesday, 4 June 2025 Disability Grant Wednesday, 5 June 2025 Child Support & Others Thursday, 6 June 2025

Beneficiaries are encouraged not to rush on payment days, as funds remain available in your account until withdrawn.

What Is the Grant-in-Aid (GIA)?

The Grant-in-Aid is a top-up grant provided to individuals who already receive a disability, older persons, or war veterans grant, and who require permanent, full-time care due to severe physical or mental conditions.

It ensures that those unable to live independently can afford caregiving support.

Who is eligible for these grants and what is their significance?

SASSA (the South African Social Security Agency) oversees a range of grants aimed at assisting vulnerable groups in South Africa. These grants enable recipients to fulfill essential needs, obtain healthcare, and engage in economic activities, thereby providing stability and security for families.

Eligibility Criteria :SASSA Grant In Aid In June 2025

Applicants must fulfill certain requirements to qualify for the GIA.

One key requirement is being an existing social grant recipient.

Applicants should already have a disability grant or an older person’s grant.

If an older person is applying for the first time and needs full-time care, a quick GIA assessment is needed.

The applicant must require full-time care due to a physical or mental disability.

Constant assistance from a caregiver is necessary for the applicant.

Applicants cannot live in a government-funded institution.

The GIA is meant for those receiving care at home or in non-subsidized settings.

Meeting these criteria ensures support goes to those in genuine need.

The process aims to provide help to individuals who truly require it.

How will the grant be awarded?

Beneficiaries have the option to select from various accessible collection locations, including Pick n Pay, Checkers, Shoprite, and Boxer, all of which ensure secure and convenient withdrawal facilities.

all of which ensure secure and convenient withdrawal facilities. Individuals with bank accounts can opt for direct deposits, providing them with enhanced flexibility and security in accessing their funds.

Upon approval of the Grant-in-Aid (GIA) application, beneficiaries will receive their payments through designated methods.

Upon approval of the Grant-in-Aid (GIA) application, beneficiaries will receive their payments through designated methods. One method of payment is electronic deposit, which allows for direct transfers into the recipient's bank account, including those held with Post bank.

In certain situations, an institution, such as a welfare organization, may oversee the management of the grant payments, particularly when the beneficiary is under institutional care.

Required Documents for SASSA Grant In Aid In June 2025

When applying for the GIA, make sure you prepare the following documents:

South African ID document (original).

(original). Completed affidavit (signed under oath).

(signed under oath). Medical report (less than 3 months old) confirming permanent disability.

Proof of marital status, e.g.: Marriage certificate, Divorce decree, Affidavit if never married

, e.g.:

Doctor’s letter or statement (if applicant cannot apply in person)

How does the application process work?

Start by visiting the nearest SASSA office to your residence to kick off the application process.

Start by visiting the nearest SASSA office to your residence to kick off the application process. Bring along all required documents to ensure a smooth submission.

You can either fill out the application form yourself or work alongside a SASSA official who will assist you.

During this process, an interview will be conducted to assess your eligibility for the grant.

Once your application is submitted, SASSA will schedule a home visit by a doctor for a medical assessment.

This evaluation is crucial to determine if you need full-time care and qualify for the Grant-in-Aid (GIA).

Before arranging the home visit, SASSA will first confirm your eligibility for this service.

If you are unable to visit the SASSA office due to illness or age, a family member or friend can submit the application on your behalf.

In such cases, it’s essential to provide a letter from you or a doctor’s note explaining your inability to attend in person.

Following these steps will help ensure that only those who truly need assistance receive the grant.

FAQs about SASSA Grant In Aid In June 2025