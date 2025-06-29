SASSA Old Age Grant June 2025: The South African social security agency is releasing the monthly financial assistance for elderly citizens in the country after the age of 60 under the SASSA Old Age Grant program in June 2025. Most of the seniors have already received their benefits in their bank accounts directly, while others are still managing to complete their requirements to receive the financial assistance.

You are required to check your SASSA Old Age Grant status to understand the payment processing schedule for your application, which will help you to understand when the payment will reflect in your bank and what the next steps are to ensure seamless deposit of the benefits.

SASSA Old Age Grant Status Check Methods

There is a list of methods that will help you to check the status of your old age security grant benefits under the South African Social Security Agency. You can check your payment status through online mode from the official website, or you can contact the authority through mail or call, or you can also WhatsApp them to receive the response to your complaint.

Apart from this, you still have an option to visit the department physically. Seniors after the age of 60 who are getting the old-age grant benefit can directly check their status through online mode, which will not require any physical visit to the department, and can check the status using the smartphone in a few minutes.

Check SASSA Old Age Grant status through the website.

Follow the following guidelines to check the old age grant status on your device through online mode using the official website:

First of all, visit the official website of SASSA. You can click on this link to reach the website directly: https://www.sassa.gov.za/

Now you will return the new page where you need to click on the check status link and provide your 13-digit South African ID number in the new page

After that, you have to enter your registered mobile number with the program on the page and click on the check status link

Now it will show you all the available current statuses of your Old Age Grant program, where you can see whether your payment has been released or stopped and check the reason for stopping your payment in this status accordingly.

Track Your Old Age Grant Payment Status Online, via WhatsApp, or by Calling SASSA

You can also check your payment status by using your WhatsApp, where you need to save this mobile number in your contact list, 082 046 8553, and start the chat on WhatsApp by following these prompts:

Type the “hi” message on 082 046 8553, this mobile number on WhatsApp

this mobile number on WhatsApp After that it will show you all the available services in the chat, and you need to select the SASSA Old Age Grant option and after that click on the status link.

Now it will ask you to enter your 13-digit South African ID number and will verify your mobile number accordingly.

After that, it will send you the status of your old-age grant payment in WhatsApp chat, and you can understand your payment status accordingly.

Check SASSA Old Age Grant Status from Call

If you are not familiar with the online procedure, then you can directly call the department on their customer care number, and after that, you can ask the representative about your status. You need to call this number: 0800 60 10 11. It is a toll-free number where a government representative will firstly verify your identity and after that will solve your query, including SASSA Old Age Grant payment status.

How will the SASSA Old Age Grant Payment be released?

The department is releasing the payment for seniors in their bank accounts directly according to the scheduled date. 3 June 2025 is scheduled for the payment in June 2025. If the payment is not reflecting in your bank account, then you should immediately contact the bank manager, and after that, you should report the issue to the South African Social Security Agency office so they will help you to resolve your problem, and you will start to receive your payments frequently without any delay.