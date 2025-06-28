SBI Bank CBO Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for Circle Based Officer, 2964 Vacancies, Last Date 30th June

SBI Bank CBO Recruitment 2025: State Bank of India had recently announced a golden opportunity for lakhs of banking candidates. In this SBI Bank CBO Recruitment 2025 notification, State Bank of India had issued a notification to fill the posts of Circle Based Officer, in which it was told that SBI is going to fill about 2964 direct posts. Out of these 2964, 2600 will be regular posts and 364 will be filled on the backlog posts. In such a situation, all those candidates who were dreaming of joining the banking sector for a long time can take advantage of this opportunity.

All those candidates who have two to three years of officer level experience in the banking sector and who want to join State Bank of India to fulfill their dream in the banking sector can try for this permanent job. This is not only a job that provides great salary but also gives professional growth and permanent job security. Let us tell you that the SBI Bank CBO Recruitment 2025 application process for this appointment by State Bank of India has started from 9th May 2025 and the SBI Bank CBO Recruitment 2025 last date to apply has been fixed as 30th June 2025. However, all those candidates who have already applied can also get their applications amended by visiting the SBI official website.

SBI Bank CBO Recruitment 2025 Eligibility

The minimum age of the candidate for getting appointment to the post of Circle Based Officer has been fixed by State Bank of India as 21 years and maximum as 30 years.

However, additional relaxation of 5 years is also being given to SC / ST, 3 years to OBC / NCL, 10 years to PWD and 5 years to ex-servicemen.

Talking about educational qualification, to apply for this post, it is mandatory for the candidate to be a graduate from a recognized educational institution.

Candidates who have passed the degree of Accountancy from Medical Engineering CA Cost Account can also apply for this post.

SBI Bank Circle Based Officer Recruitment 2025

To apply for this post, the candidate must have at least 2 years of officer level work experience.

However, SBI clerks and supervisors will be given preference in this recruitment process.

To apply for these posts, the candidate should know how to read, write and speak the local regional language.

Application fee

To apply for these posts, General / OBC and EWS candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 750.

On the other hand, SC / ST / PWD do not need to pay any fee.

Salary structure

After appointment to this post, the candidate will be given an initial salary of 48,480.

After this, two additional increments will be provided to experienced officers.

That is, the final salary can be from 48480 to 85920.

Along with the salary, all the necessary allowances will be provided to the candidate.

Selection Process

Let us tell you that for the appointment to the post of Circle Based Officer by State Bank of India, first an online examination will be conducted for the candidate.

The online examination will be conducted in a total of two phases, objective and descriptive. Candidates who give better performance in both the examinations will be called for an interview.

After the interview, the local language test of the candidates will be conducted after which the final list will be released and the document verification process of these candidates will be conducted and appointment will be ensured.

How to apply for SBI Bank CBO Recruitment 2025?